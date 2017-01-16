NBA > Teams >

Boston Celtics

1/3 Utah Jazz
vs UTA
W 104-115
1/6 Philadelphia 76ers
vs PHI
W 106-110
1/7 New Orleans Pelicans
vs NO
W 108-117
1/10 Toronto Raptors
@ TOR
L 106-114
1/11 Washington Wizards
vs WSH
W 108-117
1/13 Atlanta Hawks
@ ATL
W 103-101
1/16 Charlotte Hornets
vs CHA
1/18 New York Knicks
vs NY
1/21 Portland Trail Blazers
vs POR
1/24 Washington Wizards
@ WSH
The Warmup: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets
1h Remington Fox/FanSided via Hardwood Houdini
The Warmup: Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets

The Latest

TOP HEADLINES
1 Kelly Olynyk injured his ankle tripping over little kid
2 Isaiah Thomas: I would never bring family into trash talk
3 What If Red Auerbach Left the Celtics for the Knicks?
4 Isaiah Thomas denies cursing at Dennis Schröder's mom
5 Otto Porter: Celtics ‘try to play dirty’
Standings

2016-17 Atlantic Standings W L GB
Toronto Raptors Raptors TOR 27 13 0.0
Boston Celtics Celtics BOS 25 15 2.0
New York Knicks Knicks NY 18 23 9.5
Philadelphia 76ers 76ers PHI 12 26 14.0
Brooklyn Nets Nets BKN 8 32 19.0
2016-17 East Standings W L GB
Cleveland Cavaliers Cavaliers CLE 29 10 0.0
Toronto Raptors Raptors TOR 27 13 2.5
Boston Celtics Celtics BOS 25 15 4.5
Atlanta Hawks Hawks ATL 23 17 6.5
Washington Wizards Wizards WSH 20 19 9.0
Milwaukee Bucks Bucks MIL 20 19 9.0
Indiana Pacers Pacers IND 20 19 9.0
Chicago Bulls Bulls CHI 21 21 9.5
Charlotte Hornets Hornets CHA 20 20 9.5
Detroit Pistons Pistons DET 19 24 12.0
New York Knicks Knicks NY 18 23 12.0
Orlando Magic Magic ORL 17 25 13.5
Philadelphia 76ers 76ers PHI 12 26 16.5
Miami Heat Heat MIA 11 30 19.0
Brooklyn Nets Nets BKN 8 32 21.5

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
7th
Points Per Possession
BOS
1.11
Avg
1.08
Leader
1.16 GS
Rank
28th
Rebounds Per Game
BOS
41.2
Avg
43.6
Leader
47.7 CHI
Rank
3rd
Assists Per Game
BOS
24.9
Avg
22.4
Leader
31.2 GS
Rank
4th
Turnover %
BOS
11.7
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.0 TOR

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 3
Jaylen Brown J. Brown
F CAL
1 16
Guerschon Yabusele G. Yabusele
F
1 23
Ante Zizic A. Zizic
C
2 31
Deyonta Davis D. Davis
F MSU
2 35
Rade Zagorac R. Zagorac
F
2 45
Demetrius Jackson D. Jackson
G ND
2 51
Ben Bentil B. Bentil
F PROV
2 58
Abdel Nader A. Nader
PF IOWAST