Boston Celtics

1/24 Washington Wizards
@ WSH
L 108-123
1/25 Houston Rockets
vs HOU
W 109-120
1/27 Orlando Magic
vs ORL
W 98-128
1/28 Milwaukee Bucks
@ MIL
W 112-108
1/30 Detroit Pistons
vs DET
W 109-113
2/1 Toronto Raptors
vs TOR
2/3 Los Angeles Lakers
vs LAL
2/5 Los Angeles Clippers
vs LAC
2/8 Sacramento Kings
@ SAC
2/9 Portland Trail Blazers
@ POR
Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Atlantic Standings W L GB
Boston Celtics Celtics BOS 30 18 0.0
Toronto Raptors Raptors TOR 30 19 0.5
New York Knicks Knicks NY 21 29 10.0
Philadelphia 76ers 76ers PHI 18 29 11.5
Brooklyn Nets Nets BKN 9 39 21.0
All
2016-17 East Standings W L GB
Cleveland Cavaliers Cavaliers CLE 32 15 0.0
Boston Celtics Celtics BOS 30 18 2.5
Toronto Raptors Raptors TOR 30 19 3.0
Washington Wizards Wizards WSH 28 20 4.5
Atlanta Hawks Hawks ATL 28 20 4.5
Indiana Pacers Pacers IND 25 22 7.0
Chicago Bulls Bulls CHI 24 25 9.0
Charlotte Hornets Hornets CHA 23 26 10.0
Milwaukee Bucks Bucks MIL 21 26 11.0
Detroit Pistons Pistons DET 21 27 11.5
New York Knicks Knicks NY 21 29 12.5
Miami Heat Heat MIA 19 30 14.0
Philadelphia 76ers 76ers PHI 18 29 14.0
Orlando Magic Magic ORL 19 31 14.5
Brooklyn Nets Nets BKN 9 39 23.5

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
6th
Points Per Possession
BOS
1.12
Avg
1.08
Leader
1.16 GS
Rank
6th
Points Per Game
BOS
108.2
Avg
105.3
Leader
118.0 GS
Rank
7th
3-Point FG %
BOS
.369
Avg
.359
Leader
.409 SA
Rank
28th
Rebounds Per Game
BOS
41.4
Avg
43.6
Leader
47.2 CHI

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 3
Jaylen Brown J. Brown
F CAL
1 16
Guerschon Yabusele G. Yabusele
F
1 23
Ante Zizic A. Zizic
C
2 31
Deyonta Davis D. Davis
F MSU
2 35
Rade Zagorac R. Zagorac
F
2 45
Demetrius Jackson D. Jackson
G ND
2 51
Ben Bentil B. Bentil
F PROV
2 58
Abdel Nader A. Nader
PF IOWAST