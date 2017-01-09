Anaheim Ducks fall short in Boudreau homecoming

Aaron Hernandez trial witness sentenced for bar shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) A witness expected to testify at the upcoming double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez has been sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a 2014 Connecticut bar shooting.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2iWBC3C ) Alexander Bradley was sentenced Monday for illegally possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Bradley fired at the bar shortly after being shot. He told a judge he was going through traumatic events and isn’t the same person he was then.

Bradley testified during Hernandez’s first murder trial, for the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Prosecutors say Bradley was a witness to the 2012 double killing. Hernandez is accused of shooting Bradley in the face in Florida in 2013 so he wouldn’t talk.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Philadelphia Eagles make right decision by firing Greg Lewis

The Eagles have fired wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

As mean as this may sound, there’s a party going on somewhere in “The City of Brotherly Love”. Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and wide receivers coach Greg Lewis has been fired by the Eagles’ brass, and there shouldn’t be anyone who follows this team that disagrees with the decision. It was absolutely the right move.

When training camp opened, debate raged about whether the wide receivers or the cornerbacks were the worst position group on the Eagles’ roster. That conversation continued throughout the regular season, but by the time the 2016 season closed, it was official. The wide receivers were the worst unit on the team, it wasn’t even close and you could even argue they regressed as the season continued.

More from Inside the Iggles

At least the cornerbacks came up with big plays on occasion

Lewis is a nice guy. Truthfully, he might actually be too nice. He doesn’t seem to be capable of commanding a room. He’s very passive. On game days, it was difficult to determine what he was doing and whether or not he was being effective.

There was some concern with how former head coach Chip Kelly ran things. As a result, they went with more of a players coach this time around. Time will tell if that works. Truthfully, more of a balance is needed. You need guys who can relate at the top, but you also need someone who can get in someone’s face sometimes. For the Eagles, the latter is needed as a wide receivers coach. These guys aren’t performing or getting better.

In the end, the NFL is a results-driven business and there weren’t enough results to warrant him being a coach on this team. We wish Lewis well, but this was absolutely what the team needed to do.

This article originally appeared on

Manor owner admits losing to Sauber hurt survival chances

Felipe Nasr leads Daniel Ricciardo and the two Manor Racing teammates during the 2016 Brazilian GP. (Photo: Charles Coates/LAT Photographic)
LAT Photographic Tel: +44(0)20 8267 3000 email: lat.photo@haymarket.com

Manor owner Stephen Fitzpatrick has admitted losing 10th place in the 2016 world championship was a real blow to the team’s hopes of survival.

In late November, he denied that the lost $13-15 million in official prize money as a result of falling behind Sauber could spell the end of the backmarker team.

But Manor has just been placed into administration and is now in danger of collapsing prior to the 2017 opener in Melbourne.

Fitzpatrick admitted to his team’s embattled staff in a letter: “For much of the season we were on track (for tenth place).

“But the dramatic race in Brazil ended our hopes of this result and ultimately brought into doubt the team’s ability to race in 2017,” he added.

“I would like to thank the team for their constant hard work, determination and passion,” Fitzpatrick continued.

“We made a huge amount of progress on and off track but ultimately it was not enough.”

Manny Ramirez Signs with Independent Team in Japan

At age 44, former MLB star Manny Ramirez will launch a comeback in Japan, agreeing to a deal with independent club Kochi Fighting Dogs.

The owner of a career that has already been quite a rollercoaster ride, Manny Ramirez has ensured that his story will feature at least one more unexpected twist. The 44-year-old former MLB slugger has signed a contract with the Kochi Fighting Dogs in Japan’s independent Shikoku Island League Plus.

The team announced the signing on its official website and posted a photo of Ramirez wearing his new club’s cap and jersey. Ramirez’s wife Juliana had revealed earlier in the offseason that her husband was working out in preparation for some kind of comeback. Reports surfaced that he was talking to teams in Japan.

Ramirez rose to prominence as one of the most complete hitters of the 1990s and 2000s. From 1995 through 2008, he averaged a .317/.414/.598 slash line along with 36 home runs and 119 RBI per season, putting him among the game’s most consistent power and run production threats. Ramirez is one of only 12 players to drive in 160 runs or more in a season (165 RBI in 1999 for the Cleveland Indians). He logged 12 campaigns of at least 30 home runs and is third all-time in career grand slams with 21.

Overall, Ramirez ranks 15th all-time with 555 home runs and 18th with 1,831 RBI after 19 big league seasons. A first-ballot ticket to Cooperstown should have been a no-brainer for him, but Ramirez’s on-field heroics were rivaled only by the stream of distractions and controversies that seemed to follow him wherever he went.

Whether inexplicably cutting off a relay throw from his fellow outfielder or disappearing into the Green Monster for an impromptu break between pitches, you could just never predict what was coming next. His erratic nature gave birth to the phrase “Manny being Manny,” which is still a recognizable part of the baseball lexicon.

More from Call to the Pen

However, Ramirez’s biggest controversy – and the one most damaging to his Hall of Fame candidacy – came in 2009, when he was suspended 50 games for violating the league’s banned substance policy. Ramirez tested positive again in 2011 and received a 100-game ban after playing only five games that season for the Tampa Bay Rays. He chose to retire rather than serve the prolonged suspension, though he later changed his mind and unsuccessfully attempted to catch on with a handful of organizations.

After brief stints in the Dominican Republic and Taiwan, Ramirez signed a minor league contract in 2014 to be a player-coach with the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate. He remained with the franchise the following year as a hitting consultant, where he drew praise from Cubs manager Joe Maddon and others for his work with the organization’s young players.

Though there have been signs of thaw in some Hall of Fame voters’ freeze-out of players connected to steroids, Ramirez will fall well short of enshrinement on his first ever ballot when this year’s results are announced. While his sudden move to Japan might raise some eyebrows, it could allow him to divert the narrative a bit.

So can Manny still belt a few homers at age 44? The competition in his new league presumably won’t be the most demanding: it has just four teams and is not to be confused with Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan’s premier baseball league. Who knows how this latest chapter in the Manny Ramirez saga will play out, but if the previous ones are any indication, it should certainly be entertaining.

This article originally appeared on

Colorado Rockies: Is Raimel Tapia Blocked In Denver?

Raimel Tapia is one of the Colorado Rockies (if not all of baseball’s) most exciting and unique prospects, but his path to a starting spot in the major leagues is anything but clear.

In 2011, Tapia, then just 17 years old, made his professional debut with Colorado’s Dominican Summer League team. He hit .262; Tapia hasn’t finished a full season with a batting average below .300 since.

Tapia started last season in Double-A, and after posting a .326 average over 424 at-bats, he earned a promotion to Triple-A, where he posted an even higher average (.346, albeit in only 104 ABs).

Tapia’s gaudy numbers were rewarded with a September call-up to the MLB roster. Most of his time was spent on the bench though, as Tapia only started five games and had just 38 at-bats total. Still, he generally handled himself well in his limited playing time, and generally looked ready (or at least very close to ready) to a major league ballplayer.

More from Rox Pile

Unfortunately for Tapia, just because he’s ready doesn’t necessarily mean the Rockies are ready for him.

When Tapia was called up last year, Baseball Prospectus wrote this about him:

Blessed with a preternatural hit tool, catalyzed by elite hand-eye coordination and bat speed, the 22-year-old outfielder has displayed a propensity to barrel pretty much anything opposing pitchers have thrown at him, regardless of location, throughout his minor-league career. Legitimate questions regarding his defensive flexibility, future power potential and whether his extremely aggressive approach at the plate would be exploited against advanced pitchers in the upper minors have gradually transformed the Dominican Republic native into one of the most polarizing prospects in fantasy baseball over the past few seasons.

Ignoring the part about fantasy baseball at the end, this is a tidy recap of Tapia as a prospect. He has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to square up pitches all over the zone and turn them into hits, but there are still some questions about how Tapia fits into the Rockies long-term future.

Tapia hit just eight home runs in 528 at-bats last season, and all eight were at the Double-A level. He’s still young and skinny, so there’s reason to project some growth as a power hitter, but Tapia’s ultra-aggressive plate approach makes it even more unlikely that he’ll ever be a big power hitter.

Because of that, Tapia’s best positional fit would be center field instead of one of the corner spots. That’s the spot where he’s played the most in the minor leagues, but it’s somewhat difficult to picture that happening in Denver.

Tapia is a plus runner, but his defensive instincts have been questionable at times. Coors Field is arguably the toughest place to play center field in the major leagues, and one misstep can be the difference between a triple and a catch on the warning track. And even if Tapia is capable of playing the position, there’s another, bigger problem.

If we assume that Gerardo Parra is going to be on the opening day roster (and with the salary he’s making, that seems like a safe assumption), the Rockies already have four players on their 25-man roster that can play center field.

Sep 6, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia (68) hits a sacrifce fly to score a run in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. The Giants defeated the Rockies 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

And those players aren’t scrubs either; Charlie Blackmon was one of the best center fielders in baseball last year, Ian Desmond was signed to play first base but will almost certainly see some time in the outfield at some point, and David Dahl is one of the Rockies’ brightest young stars.

Add it all up and it’s hard to see how, outside of injuries to multiple players, Tapia is going to play a significant role on this team in 2017.

So should Colorado cut bait and trade Tapia? Not necessarily. The Rockies have reportedly been exploring trades for Blackmon this offseason, and Carlos Gonzalez could leave in free agency after this season. It’s entirely possible that Jeff Bridich and the rest of Colorado’s front office still view Tapia as the center fielder of the future in Denver.

But the “ifs” keep piling up when discussing Tapia. If he develops power. If he can play center field. If Blackmon or Gonzalez leaves. For a top prospect, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding his future. The Rockies probably aren’t the best organization for Tapia to get a big league opportunity. Unfortunately for him, that decision is out of his hands.

This article originally appeared on

CFB National Championship: NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Let Niner Noise tell you which college prospects to watch during the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.

Jan 7, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Fireworks explode over the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa during the 2017 CFP Championship week. The game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers will be played on Monday Jan. 9th at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

On January 9, No. 3 ranked Clemson faces off against No. 1 ranked Alabama in the CFB National Championship game.

More from Niner Noise

The game will be played in Tampa, Florida and kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

This year’s 2017 CFB National Championship game is featuring a total of 37 blue-chip players.

Some players like Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and Alabama defensive lineman Johnathon Allen have already received a lot of attention leading into the NFL offseason.

But 49ers fans would do well in getting to know all of the top players expected to be available in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since we already mentioned Watson, let us begin with him.

Dec 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson, Clemson Tigers, Quarterback

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has experienced a bit of a decline in his overall grade, and he is certainly not the highest graded player playing in CFB National Championship. But 49ers fans should still watch him play.

The 49ers have an uncertain situation at a the QB position and it stands to reason that the 49ers will look to select a QB at some point during the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson would have been a heavy favorite to have been selected No. 1 overall in last year’s NFL Draft had he declared. Instead, Watson returned for one more season. This season, his play faltered enough times, leading draft pundits to drop him out of the first round.

The concerns are legitimate. He plays in a scheme which uses plenty of zone-read and spread concepts. The label of being a spread QB further drops Watson’s stock.

Further hurting Watson is his thin frame. At 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, Watson has a thinner frame than what is considered ideal. One of Watson’s best abilities is his ability to run the rock, which raises questions about how his frame will holdup to NFL hits.

But, make no mistake about it, Watson is a competitor. It is in the biggest of games, when the pressure is at its highest, that Watson delivers his best performances.

Expect Watson to do the same against Alabama on January 9.

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams, Clemson Tigers, Wide Receiver

Mike Williams is arguably the best wide receiver in this year’s crop of wide receiver college prospects. Williams is an excellent route runner with ability of an NBA power forward. Playing against Williams, is no easy task.

Just ask Ohio State defensive backs.

Williams best trait is his ability to make tough contested catches, something that all college receivers will have to do at the next level.

Against a tough Alabama defense, Williams will need to bring his big ability to college football’s biggest stage.

Dec 31, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Wayne Gallman (9) gets by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker (24) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter during the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports

Wayne Gallman, Clemson Tigers, Running Back

Wayne Gallman is currently projected by CBS Sports to be a third- to fourth-round prospect. This writer believes Gallman will draft lower than this projection. Gallman possesses good size, standing at 6-feet-0 and weighing 215 pounds.

Gallman’s best trait is his burst. He uses his burst well to get through running lanes or after making a catch. Gallman is a sure-handed receiver coming out of the backfield. Gallman’s biggest issue is his poor pass protection.

If he does not improve this area, he will have zero chance of going higher than the fourth round.

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers tight end Jordan Leggett (16) scores a touchdown between Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Eddie Jackson (4) and defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) in the fourth quarter in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Leggett, Clemson Tigers, Tight End

Tight end Jordan Leggett was previously featured by Niner Noise in our holiday series. If you missed that piece, you can check it out here.

Leggett is projected to be a third- to fourth-round prospect, according to CBS Sports. Leggett is a heavily underrated TE prospect. Leggett’s game is very well-rounded when you consider that he excels as a receiver and as a blocker.

Leggett stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 258 pounds, making him an ideal TE candidate for the SF 49ers. His biggest knock is that he does not possess elite speed. Many TEs have excelled in the NFL despite lacking elite speed, like Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten.

No, we are not saying that Leggett will be the nest Jason Witten. We are saying that his lack of elite speed is not as big of a flaw as many make it out to be.

Dec 3, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Austin Appleby (12) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (93) during the second quarter of the SEC Championship college football game at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Allen, Alabama Crimson Tide, Defensive Lineman

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is a consensus top-five college prospect. While it is more likely the 49ers do not draft another defensive lineman (since they took two in the last two years), Allen is such a special talent the 49ers might make still select him with their second overall pick.

Allen is a dominant defensive lineman, playing extremely well against the run and providing interior pass pressure. Allen has a ton of highlight hype videos all over YouTube, but just in case you haven’t seen one, check this one out for good measure:

Yup, that’s a 6-foot-3, 297-pound DL going straight superman sack. Enough said.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) tackles Washington Huskies running back Myles Gaskin (9) during the third quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuben Foster, Alabama Crimson Tide, Inside Linebacker

Reuben Foster is a terrifying linebacker. Foster is known for being a violent tackler. Foster has good size, standing at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

Per CBS Sports, Foster is projected to be a top-20 pick, although many other draft boards have him as high as a top-five pick.

Foster has incredible instincts and is keenly aware of what team’s offenses are trying to do. He is often seen making tackles for a loss, as he quickly diagnoses the play and snuffs it out. Foster is also very good at defending the pass.

Dec 31, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Tim Williams (56) pressures during the second quarter in the 2016 CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide, Outside Linebacker

Alabama edge rusher Tim Williams is the second-ranked OLB in this year’s NFL Draft, per CBS Sports. While the No. 1 OLB spot goes to all-world OLB Myles Garrett, Williams is no scrub.

In fact, the gap between Garrett and Williams is not as large as many analysts have made it out to be. The 49ers would be smart to trade down in this year’s draft and pick up the less-hyped Williams.

Williams has been a very productive sack artist for the Crimson Tide. He has recorded 18.5 sacks in 24 games. Beyond his sack totals, Williams is an excellent run defender, stacking and shedding like a seasoned pro. Williams will be an excellent OLB in the NFL when it is all said and done, and the 49ers would be smart to trade down taking Williams later in the draft.

Follow me on Twitter at @EricGamboa01 or on Facebook at @EricGamboaNinerNoise.

More from Niner Noise

This article originally appeared on

Quincy Acy Brings Energy, Athleticism to Brooklyn Nets

After underperforming to start the year, the Brooklyn Nets waived forward Anthony Bennett and signed Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract to replace him.

Anyone who remembers Quincy Acy does so because of the impact he had with the Baylor Bears. A four-year player, Acy was a senior in 2011-12 and became a huge piece of a squad that became one of the greatest in school history. The Bears finished that season 30-8, the most wins ever for Baylor, and went all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to a Kentucky Wildcats team that had four players drafted in the first round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nothin’ But Nets team!

DON’T MISS OUT! Be the first to get Nets content on Nothin’ But Nets by following us on Twitter and liking us on Facebook.

In his fourth year, Acy was the Bears’ third-leading scorer (12.0), second-leading rebounder (7.4), and best shot-blocker (1.8).

By no means did he rocket up draft boards, despite being one of the best forwards in the conference. His biggest hindrance was his size and a lack of a polished offensive game. Acy measured 6 feet, 7.75 inches, and tipped the scale at 224 pounds when he visited the combine in 2012, but this was before the start of small ball, and experts labeled Acy as an inbetweener with no real offensive game and questionable habits on defense.

MUST READ: Nets’ Morale Must Be Monitored As Losses Mount

Acy’s offense is rooted in power; he had no real post game in college, and a lot of his points came from dunks and off second-chance points. In the pros, few players at his size can get away with having minimal skills offensively. What’s attractive, though, is his wingspan — oh, and his athleticism.

From fingertip to fingertip, Acy measured 7 feet, 2.75 inches, and his max vertical jump comes in at 37 inches. Those two numbers tell us that he’s a fantastic athlete who has the tools to be a solid defender. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in length.

He’s been around the block a few times, but has extended stays with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, and he excelled in his role. On a good night, he’d play 20 minutes. Regardless of that, he was expected to go all-out and make all of the hustle plays when he was out there.

In turn, he became an above-average rebounder and averaged 8.1 boards per 36 minutes over those two years.

MUST READ: Assessing Kenny Atkinson’s Bizarre Rotations

Acy’s work on the glass was nice, but how efficiently he shot is eye-popping. Since being drafted, his game has expanded, and that’s a welcoming sign for the Nets organization.

Here are Acy’s percentages from the restricted area and mid-range from 2014-16, courtesy of NBA.com:

  • 2014-15 – 62.7 percent on 110 attempts in the RA; 37.8 on 135 mid-range shots
  • 2015-16 – 70.1 percent on 107 attempts; 45.2 on 42 mid-range shots

Those are impressive. Also, he played in fewer games last season, resulting in lower attempts.

RELATED STORY: Sean Marks Using D-League As His Draft

After playing poorly with the Dallas Mavericks, Acy was sent down to the D-League, and he instantly looked like he was back in college. It’s clear that he’s getting more comfortable being a pro, and he shot a shocking amount of threes with the Texas Legends. Also shocking: he buried 39 percent of them.

More from Nothin' But Nets

In addition to that, his point total surpassed 17, his rebounds were above eight, and he swatted two shots a night in 12 games. Although it’s the D-League, the potential is there. And Anthony Bennett was unable to show anything worthwhile with the Nets.

It’s not certain that he’ll be getting a ton of minutes, but who knows. Brooklyn has been playing atrociously as of late, and this gives Acy a great shot at standing out. He’ll get to shoot threes and hang out around the basket to clean up misses, but, most importantly, he’ll be able to get out in transition.

Because of the explosiveness he has, fast breaks can get him easy points since he’s not a shot creator, and easy points will do wonders for his confidence. Once he’s acclimated, his energy and hustle will fit right in alongside some of the Nets’ other key rotational players, and Acy’s best-case scenario is going the route of Sean Kilpatrick.

Like this content? Follow the writer to get his latest updates.

Get ahead of the game by adding the FanSided app and selecting Nothin’ But Nets and be alerted the second our articles are posted.  Visit the app store or link here.

This article originally appeared on

Robb Smith Accepts Minnesota Defensive Coordinator Job

Multiple outlets have confirmed that Robb Smith will be the Defensive Coordinator for PJ Fleck and Minnesota. This move comes after reports suggesting he would be the new DC for Wake Forest. Arkansas is shopping for a new DC and it’s long overdue.

Arkansas’ defense has been much maligned for the better part of two seasons. Robb Smith’s best defense was his first defense at Arkansas when he had players such as Flowers, Philon, and Spaight.

Smith replaced Chris Ash after Bielema’s first season. His 2014 defense was crucial in helping the Razorbacks break their 17 game SEC losing streak.  After many close calls in 2014, the Hogs were able to shut out LSU 17-0 to end the streak.

Smith’s defenses after the 2014 season left a lot to be desired. With virtually the entire defense returning in 2016, expectations were high. Smith wasn’t able to meet those expectations giving up 404 yards per game and 31 points per game.

Coach Bielema likely already has his replacement for Smith in place. This process doesn’t change for Bielema. Find the outgoing coachwork, and then bring in the new guy. It could very well be a coach already on staff like Secondary Coach Paul Rhodes.

Follow @RazorbackersFS on twitter for all your up to date news as we await a formal announcement from either Minnesota or Smith himself. This is the second time in a weeks time we have seen a rumor about Smith departing. The first rumor was him taking the job at Wake Forest.

More from Razorbackers

This article originally appeared on

Minnesota cracks Top 25 for 1st time in nearly 4 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) ��� Minnesota has returned to The Associated Press rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

The Gophers debuted in the AP poll on Monday at No. 24, their first appearance in the Top 25 under coach Richard Pitino. They were last ranked the week of Feb. 4, 2013. Minnesota improved to 15-2 and 3-1 in the Big Ten by beating Ohio State 78-68 on Sunday night .

Pitino and the Gophers have engineered a turnaround from their 8-23 finish last season. They’ve already topped their conference win total of 2015-16.

The arrival of Amir Coffey has been one of the catalysts. He was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time after averaging 18 points over the last two games.

For more college basketball coverage: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Anaheim Ducks fall short in Boudreau homecoming

Bruce Boudreau was triumphant in his return as the Wild down the Anaheim Ducks.

The current Minnesota bench boss decided to employ his big weapons to celebrate the occasion, starting star goaltender Devan Dubnyk in the second half of a back-to-back.

His struggles in the past few games have been well documented but it doesn’t change the fact that the former Vezina finalist has had a remarkable season.

AnaheimDucks

1

MinnesotaWild

2

Unfortunately for the Ducks, he had clutch stops and made the saves that had to be made.

In a 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings the day before, back-up Darcy Kuemper fulfilled the net minding duties.

Game in a nutshell:

Matched:

The noticeable advantage in winning draws have been a key ingredient to having points on the board.

But for every Ryan Kesler and Antoine Vermette, Minnesota had Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula.

Want your voice heard? Join the Pucks of a Feather team!

Coyle had four wins in seven tries against the Anaheim Ducks leading scorer, three of them in the neutral zone.

A Dried Well:

More from Pucks of a Feather

It was 5v5 play that haunted Anaheim to begin the season and now their special teams have taken a hit.

The Anaheim Ducks have gone 0-for-13 on the man advantage in the past five games.

The PK units deployed led by Jared Spurgeon and Ryan Suter have been effective but one shot on goal in unacceptable.

And yet we are somehow still ranked 5th in the league.

Help Yourself:

You have to eliminate any low hanging fruit and not give teams a chance to take advantage of your mistakes.

The Anaheim Ducks inability to keep up with teams on the fly have resulted in 37 hooking penalties.

Matt Dumba scored during the 5-on-3 power play early in the second to tie the game as a result.

A play-off berth can not be achieved if you’re stuck in the limbo of mediocrity.

Here was Andrew Cogliano’s thoughts via the team website:

“Mentally, we have to prepare ourselves better. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the d-zone. We gave them an easy goal and took a penalty, and they scored at the end of it.”

Lack of Depth:

It is going to be interesting to see how GM Bob Murray goes about fixing this problem with the trade deadline approaching.

There are just three players that are in double figures for goals and the Anaheim Ducks might just be the first team in NHL history that runs just two lines.

Sunday night was just another game where we wish we had the services of Ryan Getzlaf at our disposal.

We had a lot of struggles of entering the zone and his playmaking abilities to stretch the defense would have alleviated some pressure.

This article originally appeared on