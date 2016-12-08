What teams play on Hockey Night in Canada this week, December 17?
Dec 12 | Dave Stevenson/Fansided
LA Kings Find Retribution v. Senators at Staples
Dec 11 | Mary Coyne/FanSided via LA Sports Hub
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Atlantic Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
All
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blue Jackets CBJ
|36
|27
|4
|5
|58
|Penguins PIT
|38
|25
|5
|8
|55
|Rangers NYR
|40
|26
|1
|13
|53
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
14th
Goals Agst Avg
OTT
2.58
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
6th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
OTT
11.2
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
15th
Faceoff Win Percentage
OTT
49.8%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA