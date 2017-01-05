NBA > Teams >

Utah Jazz

1/5 Toronto Raptors
@ TOR
L 93-101
1/7 Minnesota Timberwolves
@ MIN
W 94-92
1/8 Memphis Grizzlies
@ MEM
L 79-88
1/10 Cleveland Cavaliers
vs CLE
W 92-100
1/13 Detroit Pistons
vs DET
W 77-110
1/14 Orlando Magic
vs ORL
W 107-114
1/16 Phoenix Suns
@ PHX
1/20 Dallas Mavericks
@ DAL
1/21 Indiana Pacers
vs IND
1/23 Oklahoma City Thunder
vs OKC
Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Northwest Standings W L GB
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 26 16 0.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 25 17 1.0
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 18 24 8.0
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 15 23 9.0
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 14 27 11.5
All
2016-17 West Standings W L GB
Golden State Warriors Warriors GS 34 6 0.0
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 31 9 3.0
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 32 11 3.5
Los Angeles Clippers Clippers LAC 28 14 7.0
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 26 16 9.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 25 17 10.0
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 25 18 10.5
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 18 24 17.0
Sacramento Kings Kings SAC 16 24 18.0
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 15 23 18.0
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 16 25 18.5
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 14 27 20.5
Los Angeles Lakers Lakers LAL 15 30 21.5
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 13 27 21.0
Phoenix Suns Suns PHX 13 27 21.0

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
28th
Points Per Game
UTA
99.0
Avg
104.8
Leader
117.5 GS
Rank
23rd
Rebounds Per Game
UTA
42.6
Avg
43.6
Leader
47.7 CHI
Rank
28th
Assists Per Game
UTA
19.3
Avg
22.4
Leader
31.2 GS
Rank
25th
Turnover %
UTA
13.7
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.0 TOR

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 12
Taurean Prince T. Prince
F BAYLOR
2 42
Isaiah Whitehead I. Whitehead
G SHU
2 52
Joel Bolomboy J. Bolomboy
F/C WEBER
2 60
Tyrone Wallace T. Wallace
G CAL