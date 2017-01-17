NBA > Teams >

Utah Jazz

1/14 Orlando Magic
vs ORL
W 107-114
1/16 Phoenix Suns
@ PHX
W 106-101
1/20 Dallas Mavericks
@ DAL
W 112-107
1/21 Indiana Pacers
vs IND
W 100-109
1/23 Oklahoma City Thunder
vs OKC
L 97-95
1/24 Denver Nuggets
@ DEN
L 93-103
1/26 Los Angeles Lakers
vs LAL
1/28 Memphis Grizzlies
vs MEM
2/1 Milwaukee Bucks
vs MIL
2/4 Charlotte Hornets
vs CHA
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
Former Utah Jazz C Felton Spencer Returning to Vivint Arena
13h Ryan Aston/FanSided via Purple and Blues
Former Utah Jazz C Felton Spencer Returning to Vivint Arena

The Latest

TOP HEADLINES
1 Are the Utah Jazz contenders or pretenders?
2 Handing out all the NBA midseason awards
3 Westbrook laughs at question about having to contain Gobert
4 Luke Walton rips Lakers after 'embarrassing' 49-point loss
5 Can Derrick Favors make the Utah Jazz elite?
More from Yardbarker »

Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Northwest Standings W L GB
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 29 18 0.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 27 19 1.5
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 19 25 8.5
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 20 27 9.0
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 17 28 11.0
All
2016-17 West Standings W L GB
Golden State Warriors Warriors GS 39 7 0.0
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 36 9 2.5
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 34 15 6.5
Los Angeles Clippers Clippers LAC 30 17 9.5
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 29 18 10.5
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 27 19 12.0
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 27 20 12.5
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 19 25 19.0
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 20 27 19.5
Sacramento Kings Kings SAC 18 27 20.5
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 18 28 21.0
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 17 28 21.5
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 16 29 22.5
Phoenix Suns Suns PHX 15 30 23.5
Los Angeles Lakers Lakers LAL 16 33 24.5

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
13th
Points Per Possession
UTA
1.08
Avg
1.08
Leader
1.16 GS
Rank
28th
Points Per Game
UTA
99.4
Avg
105.0
Leader
117.5 GS
Rank
8th
Field Goal %
UTA
.464
Avg
.455
Leader
.499 GS
Rank
28th
Assists Per Game
UTA
19.4
Avg
22.4
Leader
31.0 GS

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 12
Taurean Prince T. Prince
F BAYLOR
2 42
Isaiah Whitehead I. Whitehead
G SHU
2 52
Joel Bolomboy J. Bolomboy
F/C WEBER
2 60
Tyrone Wallace T. Wallace
G CAL