Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz (1/8): Player Grades
6h | Parker Fleming/FanSided via Beale Street Bears
Can the Utah Jazz Dethrone the King in SLC Once Again?
16h | Jared Woodcox/FanSided via Purple and Blues
Jazz at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online
23h | John Buhler/Fansided
Standings
Division Conference
All
|2016-17 Northwest Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Jazz UTA
|23
|16
|0.0
|Thunder OKC
|22
|16
|0.5
|Trail Blazers POR
|16
|23
|7.0
|Nuggets DEN
|14
|23
|8.0
|Timberwolves MIN
|11
|26
|11.0
All
|2016-17 West Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Warriors GS
|32
|6
|0.0
|Spurs SA
|30
|7
|1.5
|Rockets HOU
|30
|9
|2.5
|Clippers LAC
|26
|14
|7.0
|Grizzlies MEM
|24
|16
|9.0
|Jazz UTA
|23
|16
|9.5
|Thunder OKC
|22
|16
|10.0
|Trail Blazers POR
|16
|23
|16.5
|Kings SAC
|15
|22
|16.5
|Nuggets DEN
|14
|23
|17.5
|Pelicans NO
|14
|24
|18.0
|Lakers LAL
|15
|26
|18.5
|Suns PHX
|12
|26
|20.0
|Mavericks DAL
|11
|26
|20.5
|Timberwolves MIN
|11
|26
|20.5
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
28th
Points Per Game
UTA
98.3
Avg
104.7
Leader
117.5 GS
Rank
25th
Rebounds Per Game
UTA
42.4
Avg
43.7
Leader
47.8 CHI
Rank
29th
Assists Per Game
UTA
19.0
Avg
22.3
Leader
31.1 GS
Rank
23rd
Turnover %
UTA
13.5
Avg
12.8
Leader
10.9 TOR
2016 NBA Draft Results
|RND
|PK
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|1
|12
|F
|BAYLOR
|2
|42
|G
|SHU
|2
|52
|F/C
|WEBER
|2
|60
|G
|CAL