Utah Jazz

1/10 Cleveland Cavaliers
vs CLE
W 92-100
1/13 Detroit Pistons
vs DET
W 77-110
1/14 Orlando Magic
vs ORL
W 107-114
1/16 Phoenix Suns
@ PHX
W 106-101
1/20 Dallas Mavericks
@ DAL
W 112-107
1/21 Indiana Pacers
vs IND
Live
1/23 Oklahoma City Thunder
vs OKC
1/24 Denver Nuggets
@ DEN
1/26 Los Angeles Lakers
vs LAL
1/28 Memphis Grizzlies
vs MEM
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Northwest Standings W L GB
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 28 16 0.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 25 19 3.0
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 17 24 9.5
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 19 27 10.0
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 15 28 12.5
All
2016-17 West Standings W L GB
Golden State Warriors Warriors GS 37 6 0.0
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 33 9 3.5
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 33 13 5.5
Los Angeles Clippers Clippers LAC 29 15 8.5
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 28 16 9.5
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 26 19 12.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 25 19 12.5
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 17 24 19.0
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 19 27 19.5
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 17 27 20.5
Sacramento Kings Kings SAC 16 26 20.5
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 15 28 22.0
Los Angeles Lakers Lakers LAL 16 31 23.0
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 14 29 23.0
Phoenix Suns Suns PHX 13 29 23.5

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
27th
Points Per Game
UTA
99.5
Avg
104.9
Leader
118.0 GS
Rank
7th
Field Goal %
UTA
.466
Avg
.454
Leader
.501 GS
Rank
6th
3-Point FG %
UTA
.370
Avg
.358
Leader
.415 SA
Rank
28th
Assists Per Game
UTA
19.3
Avg
22.4
Leader
31.4 GS

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 12
Taurean Prince T. Prince
F BAYLOR
2 42
Isaiah Whitehead I. Whitehead
G SHU
2 52
Joel Bolomboy J. Bolomboy
F/C WEBER
2 60
Tyrone Wallace T. Wallace
G CAL