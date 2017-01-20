Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators Game Preview
24h | Joel Vanderlaan/FanSided via SenShot
Senators seek boost on offense against Oilers (Jan 08, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
Letestu scores OT winner, Oilers beat Devils 2-1 (Jan 07, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
Edmonton Oilers: Hall, Larsson to Face Former Teams
Jan 7 | Sammi Silber/FanSided via Oil On Whyte
|2016-17 Pacific Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Sharks SJ
|40
|24
|2
|14
|50
|Ducks ANA
|42
|21
|8
|13
|50
|Oilers EDM
|42
|21
|7
|14
|49
|Flames CGY
|42
|22
|2
|18
|46
|Kings LA
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Canucks VAN
|42
|20
|3
|19
|43
|Coyotes ARZ
|40
|12
|6
|22
|30
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blackhawks CHI
|43
|26
|5
|12
|57
|Wild MIN
|39
|25
|5
|9
|55
|Blues STL
|40
|21
|5
|14
|47
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
13th
Goals Agst Avg
EDM
2.58
Avg
2.64
Leader
1.99 WSH
Rank
16th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
EDM
9.5
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.7 CGY
Rank
27th
Faceoff Win Percentage
EDM
47.8%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.4% ANA