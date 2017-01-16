NHL > Teams >

Edmonton Oilers

1/16 Arizona Coyotes
vs ARZ
W 1-3
1/18 Florida Panthers
vs FLA
W 3-4
1/20 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
L 3-2
1/21 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
W 7-3
1/25 Anaheim Ducks
@ ANA
W 4-0
1/26 San Jose Sharks
@ SJ
W 4-1
1/31 Minnesota Wild
vs MIN
2/2 Nashville Predators
@ NSH
2/3 Carolina Hurricanes
@ CAR
2/5 Montreal Canadiens
@ MTL
Edmonton Oilers: McDavid Lead Pacific Past Central, 10-3
1 Peter Forsberg praises McDavid: “He’s better at everything than I was”
2 WATCH: Milan Lucic destroys Austin Watson with a monster hit
Standings

2016-17 Pacific Standings GP W OTL L P
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 50 31 2 17 64
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 51 28 8 15 64
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 51 27 9 15 63
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 52 25 3 24 53
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 49 24 4 21 52
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 50 23 6 21 52
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 48 16 6 26 38
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 48 32 5 11 69
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 51 30 5 16 65
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 49 24 8 17 56
2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
7th
Goals Agst Avg
EDM
2.46
Avg
2.68
Leader
2.06 WSH
Rank
16th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
EDM
9.5
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.8 CGY
Rank
29th
Faceoff Win Percentage
EDM
47.5%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.2% ANA