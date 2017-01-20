Edmonton Oilers Recall Jordan Oesterle in Wake of Larsson Injury
16h | Sammi Silber/FanSided via Oil On Whyte
Draisaitl, Letestu score in SO; Oilers beat Flames 2-1 (Jan 14, 2017)
Yesterday | foxsports
NHL Fantasy Waiver Wire: Week 14 Add/Drop List
Yesterday | Matt Duscharme/FanSided via Puck Prose
TOP HEADLINES
|1
|Box Score 1/13: Warming up for the playoff weekend
|2
|Patrick Maroon gets emotional watching son celebrate his goal
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Pacific Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Ducks ANA
|46
|24
|9
|13
|57
|Oilers EDM
|45
|23
|7
|15
|53
|Sharks SJ
|43
|25
|2
|16
|52
|Flames CGY
|46
|23
|3
|20
|49
|Kings LA
|43
|22
|4
|17
|48
|Canucks VAN
|45
|20
|6
|19
|46
|Coyotes ARZ
|42
|13
|6
|23
|32
All
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|42
|28
|5
|9
|61
|Blackhawks CHI
|46
|27
|5
|14
|59
|Blues STL
|44
|23
|5
|16
|51
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Ducks ANA
|46
|24
|9
|13
|57
|Oilers EDM
|45
|23
|7
|15
|53
|Sharks SJ
|43
|25
|2
|16
|52
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Flames CGY
|46
|23
|3
|20
|49
|Kings LA
|43
|22
|4
|17
|48
|Predators NSH
|43
|20
|7
|16
|47
|Canucks VAN
|45
|20
|6
|19
|46
|Stars DAL
|44
|18
|8
|18
|44
|Jets WPG
|46
|20
|4
|22
|44
|Coyotes ARZ
|42
|13
|6
|23
|32
|Avalanche COL
|41
|13
|1
|27
|27
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
13th
Goals Agst Avg
EDM
2.57
Avg
2.66
Leader
1.88 WSH
Rank
17th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
EDM
9.3
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.6 COL
Rank
27th
Faceoff Win Percentage
EDM
47.7%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA