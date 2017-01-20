NHL > Teams >

Edmonton Oilers

1/5 Boston Bruins
@ BOS
W 4-3
1/7 New Jersey Devils
@ NJ
W 2-1
1/8 Ottawa Senators
@ OTT
L 3-5
1/10 San Jose Sharks
vs SJ
L 5-3
1/12 New Jersey Devils
vs NJ
W 2-3
1/14 Calgary Flames
vs CGY
W 1-2
1/16 Arizona Coyotes
vs ARZ
1/18 Florida Panthers
vs FLA
1/20 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
1/21 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
Standings

Western Conference
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 42 28 5 9 61
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 46 27 5 14 59
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 44 23 5 16 51
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 46 24 9 13 57
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 45 23 7 15 53
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 43 25 2 16 52
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 46 23 3 20 49
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 43 22 4 17 48
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 43 20 7 16 47
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 45 20 6 19 46
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 44 18 8 18 44
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 46 20 4 22 44
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 42 13 6 23 32
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 41 13 1 27 27

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
13th
Goals Agst Avg
EDM
2.57
Avg
2.66
Leader
1.88 WSH
Rank
17th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
EDM
9.3
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.6 COL
Rank
27th
Faceoff Win Percentage
EDM
47.7%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA