Minnesota Wild

1/21 Anaheim Ducks
vs ANA
W 3-5
1/22 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
L 4-2
1/24 Dallas Stars
@ DAL
W 3-2
1/26 St. Louis Blues
vs STL
W 1-5
1/31 Edmonton Oilers
@ EDM
W 5-2
2/1 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
L 1-5
2/4 Vancouver Canucks
@ VAN
2/7 Winnipeg Jets
@ WPG
2/8 Chicago Blackhawks
vs CHI
2/10 Tampa Bay Lightning
vs TB
Standings

2016-17 Central Standings GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 50 33 5 12 71
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 53 31 5 17 67
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 51 25 8 18 58
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 51 25 5 21 55
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 54 25 4 25 54
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 52 21 10 21 52
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 48 13 2 33 28
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 52 33 2 17 68
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 52 28 9 15 65
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 53 28 8 17 64
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 51 26 4 21 56
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 51 25 5 21 55
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 53 26 3 24 55
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 54 25 4 25 54
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 51 23 6 22 52
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 52 21 10 21 52
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 50 16 6 28 38
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 48 13 2 33 28

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.25
Avg
2.70
Leader
2.09 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.5
Avg
9.4
Leader
11.7 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.9%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.1% ANA