Minnesota Wild

1/5 San Jose Sharks
@ SJ
W 5-4
1/7 Los Angeles Kings
@ LA
L 3-4
1/8 Anaheim Ducks
@ ANA
W 2-1
1/12 Montreal Canadiens
vs MTL
W 1-7
1/14 Dallas Stars
@ DAL
W 5-4
1/15 Chicago Blackhawks
@ CHI
W 3-2
1/17 New Jersey Devils
vs NJ
1/19 Arizona Coyotes
vs ARZ
1/21 Anaheim Ducks
vs ANA
1/22 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
TOP HEADLINES
1 Wild beat Chicago, claim first place in Western Conference
2 Photos of the Week: 1/8/17-1/14/17
3 Wild Breakaway: Minnesota recovers from rough 2nd period in win over Dallas
4 WATCH: Zucker scores game-winning goal in Dallas
5 Wild sneak out win over Stars, move into first in Central Division
Western Conference
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 42 28 5 9 61
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 46 27 5 14 59
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 44 23 5 16 51
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 46 24 9 13 57
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 45 23 7 15 53
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 43 25 2 16 52
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 46 23 3 20 49
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 43 22 4 17 48
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 43 20 7 16 47
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 45 20 6 19 46
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 44 18 8 18 44
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 46 20 4 22 44
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 42 13 6 23 32
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 41 13 1 27 27

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.12
Avg
2.66
Leader
1.88 WSH
Rank
26th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.6
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.6 COL
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.8%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA