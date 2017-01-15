Wild reassign forward Christoph Bertschy
19h | foxsports
Wild take lead in Central Division after SO win over Stars
Yesterday | foxsports
Wild Breakaway: Dubnyk clutch in overtime, shootout
Yesterday | foxsports
Ruff: 'I thought our overtime was the best of the year'
Yesterday | foxsports
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|47
|31
|5
|11
|67
|Blackhawks CHI
|50
|30
|5
|15
|65
|Predators NSH
|48
|23
|8
|17
|54
|Blues STL
|48
|24
|5
|19
|53
|Stars DAL
|49
|19
|10
|20
|48
|Jets WPG
|51
|22
|4
|25
|48
|Avalanche COL
|46
|13
|2
|31
|28
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Sharks SJ
|49
|31
|2
|16
|64
|Ducks ANA
|51
|27
|9
|15
|63
|Oilers EDM
|50
|27
|8
|15
|62
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blues STL
|48
|24
|5
|19
|53
|Canucks VAN
|49
|23
|6
|20
|52
|Flames CGY
|51
|24
|3
|24
|51
|Kings LA
|48
|23
|4
|21
|50
|Stars DAL
|49
|19
|10
|20
|48
|Jets WPG
|51
|22
|4
|25
|48
|Coyotes ARZ
|47
|15
|6
|26
|36
|Avalanche COL
|46
|13
|2
|31
|28
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.23
Avg
2.68
Leader
2.06 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.6
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.8 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.6%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.2% ANA