1/15 Chicago Blackhawks
@ CHI
W 3-2
1/17 New Jersey Devils
vs NJ
L 4-3
1/19 Arizona Coyotes
vs ARZ
W 3-4
1/21 Anaheim Ducks
vs ANA
W 3-5
1/22 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
L 4-2
1/24 Dallas Stars
@ DAL
W 3-2
1/26 St. Louis Blues
vs STL
1/31 Edmonton Oilers
@ EDM
2/1 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
2/4 Vancouver Canucks
@ VAN
TOP HEADLINES
1 Wild reassign forward Christoph Bertschy
2 Wild Breakaway: Dubnyk clutch in overtime, shootout
3 Wild take lead in Central Division after SO win over Stars
4 WATCH: Chris Stewart wins the game for Minnesota in a shootout
5 2016-17 Wild on pace to be best Minnesota NHL team ever
Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016-17 Central Standings GP W OTL L P
All
Western Conference
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 47 31 5 11 67
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 50 30 5 15 65
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 48 23 8 17 54
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 49 31 2 16 64
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 51 27 9 15 63
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 50 27 8 15 62
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 48 24 5 19 53
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 49 23 6 20 52
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 51 24 3 24 51
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 48 23 4 21 50
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 49 19 10 20 48
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 51 22 4 25 48
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 47 15 6 26 36
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 46 13 2 31 28

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.23
Avg
2.68
Leader
2.06 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.6
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.8 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.6%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.2% ANA