Chicago Blackhawks' 3 Good, 3 Bad From Loss To Minnesota Wild
2h | Colin Likas/FanSided via Blackhawk Up
NHL Capsules
10h | foxsports
Wild beat Chicago, claim first place in Western Conference
13h | foxsports
Chicago Blackhawks-Minnesota Wild Prediction, TV Listings And More
17h | Colin Likas/FanSided via Blackhawk Up
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|42
|28
|5
|9
|61
|Blackhawks CHI
|46
|27
|5
|14
|59
|Blues STL
|44
|23
|5
|16
|51
|Predators NSH
|43
|20
|7
|16
|47
|Stars DAL
|44
|18
|8
|18
|44
|Jets WPG
|46
|20
|4
|22
|44
|Avalanche COL
|41
|13
|1
|27
|27
All
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|42
|28
|5
|9
|61
|Blackhawks CHI
|46
|27
|5
|14
|59
|Blues STL
|44
|23
|5
|16
|51
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Ducks ANA
|46
|24
|9
|13
|57
|Oilers EDM
|45
|23
|7
|15
|53
|Sharks SJ
|43
|25
|2
|16
|52
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Flames CGY
|46
|23
|3
|20
|49
|Kings LA
|43
|22
|4
|17
|48
|Predators NSH
|43
|20
|7
|16
|47
|Canucks VAN
|45
|20
|6
|19
|46
|Stars DAL
|44
|18
|8
|18
|44
|Jets WPG
|46
|20
|4
|22
|44
|Coyotes ARZ
|42
|13
|6
|23
|32
|Avalanche COL
|41
|13
|1
|27
|27
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.12
Avg
2.66
Leader
1.88 WSH
Rank
26th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.6
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.6 COL
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.8%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA