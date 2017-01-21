NHL > Teams >

Minnesota Wild

1/21 Anaheim Ducks
vs ANA
W 3-5
1/22 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
L 4-2
1/24 Dallas Stars
@ DAL
W 3-2
1/26 St. Louis Blues
vs STL
W 1-5
1/31 Edmonton Oilers
@ EDM
W 5-2
2/1 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
2/4 Vancouver Canucks
@ VAN
2/7 Winnipeg Jets
@ WPG
2/8 Chicago Blackhawks
vs CHI
2/10 Tampa Bay Lightning
vs TB
All
Western Conference
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 49 33 5 11 71
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 52 30 5 17 65
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 50 24 8 18 56
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 51 32 2 17 66
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 52 28 9 15 65
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 52 28 8 16 64
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 50 25 4 21 54
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 50 24 5 21 53
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 52 25 3 24 53
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 50 23 6 21 52
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 51 21 10 20 52
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 53 24 4 25 52
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 49 16 6 27 38
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 47 13 2 32 28

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.20
Avg
2.70
Leader
2.07 WSH
Rank
25th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.4
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.8 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.7%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.1% ANA