Minnesota Wild

1/22 Nashville Predators
vs NSH
L 4-2
1/24 Dallas Stars
@ DAL
W 3-2
1/26 St. Louis Blues
vs STL
W 1-5
1/31 Edmonton Oilers
@ EDM
W 5-2
2/1 Calgary Flames
@ CGY
L 1-5
2/4 Vancouver Canucks
@ VAN
W 6-3
2/7 Winnipeg Jets
@ WPG
2/8 Chicago Blackhawks
vs CHI
2/10 Tampa Bay Lightning
vs TB
2/12 Detroit Red Wings
vs DET
Standings

2016-17 Central Standings GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 51 34 5 12 73
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 54 32 5 17 69
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 52 25 8 19 58
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 52 25 5 22 55
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 55 25 4 26 54
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 53 21 10 22 52
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 49 14 2 33 30
Western Conference
Central Division GP W OTL L P
Minnesota Wild Wild MIN 51 34 5 12 73
Chicago Blackhawks Blackhawks CHI 54 32 5 17 69
Nashville Predators Predators NSH 52 25 8 19 58
Pacific Division GP W OTL L P
San Jose Sharks Sharks SJ 53 33 3 17 69
Anaheim Ducks Ducks ANA 54 28 10 16 66
Edmonton Oilers Oilers EDM 55 29 8 18 66
Wild Card GP W OTL L P
Los Angeles Kings Kings LA 53 27 4 22 58
Calgary Flames Flames CGY 55 27 3 25 57
St. Louis Blues Blues STL 52 25 5 22 55
Winnipeg Jets Jets WPG 55 25 4 26 54
Vancouver Canucks Canucks VAN 52 23 6 23 52
Dallas Stars Stars DAL 53 21 10 22 52
Arizona Coyotes Coyotes ARZ 51 17 6 28 40
Colorado Avalanche Avalanche COL 49 14 2 33 30

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
3rd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.27
Avg
2.70
Leader
2.09 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.5
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.6 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.7%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA