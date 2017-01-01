Boudreau wins with Wild in return to Anaheim
NHL Stanley Cup Odds Favor Chicago Blackhawks, Minnesota Wild
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blackhawks CHI
|43
|26
|5
|12
|57
|Wild MIN
|39
|25
|5
|9
|55
|Blues STL
|40
|21
|5
|14
|47
|Predators NSH
|40
|17
|7
|16
|41
|Jets WPG
|42
|19
|3
|20
|41
|Stars DAL
|40
|16
|8
|16
|40
|Avalanche COL
|39
|13
|1
|25
|27
All
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Sharks SJ
|40
|24
|2
|14
|50
|Ducks ANA
|42
|21
|8
|13
|50
|Oilers EDM
|42
|21
|7
|14
|49
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Flames CGY
|42
|22
|2
|18
|46
|Kings LA
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Canucks VAN
|42
|20
|3
|19
|43
|Predators NSH
|40
|17
|7
|16
|41
|Jets WPG
|42
|19
|3
|20
|41
|Stars DAL
|40
|16
|8
|16
|40
|Coyotes ARZ
|40
|12
|6
|22
|30
|Avalanche COL
|39
|13
|1
|25
|27
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.10
Avg
2.64
Leader
1.99 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.9
Avg
9.6
Leader
11.7 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.8%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.4% ANA