Preview: Wild vs. Ducks
12h | foxsports
Minnesota Wild: Niederreiter Surging Over Last Five Games
13h | Danny Lambert/FanSided via Gone Puck Wild
Ducks look to exact revenge vs. Boudreau, Wild (Jan 21, 2017)
23h | foxsports
Minnesota Wild F Nino Niederreiter Enjoying Strong Start to 2017
Yesterday | Suraj Sukumar/FanSided via Puck Prose
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|44
|29
|5
|10
|63
|Blackhawks CHI
|48
|29
|5
|14
|63
|Predators NSH
|46
|22
|7
|17
|51
|Blues STL
|47
|23
|5
|19
|51
|Jets WPG
|49
|22
|4
|23
|48
|Stars DAL
|47
|19
|8
|20
|46
|Avalanche COL
|43
|13
|1
|29
|27
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.18
Avg
2.67
Leader
2.04 WSH
Rank
25th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.6
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.5 COL
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.9%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.2% ANA