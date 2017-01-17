NHL All-Star Game 2017 live stream, start time and more
10h | Dave Stevenson/Fansided
Minnesota Wild: Don't Be Affraid to Say It...Fletcher Built Recent Successes
11h | Danny Lambert/FanSided via Gone Puck Wild
Minnesota Wild: It's Okay to Go All In On The Wild
Yesterday | Danny Lambert/FanSided via Gone Puck Wild
Minnesota Wild reassign Mike Reilly to Iowa
Jan 27 | foxsports
New York Rangers Trade Targets: Minnesota Wild not a Suitable Partner
Jan 27 | George Ruggiero/FanSided via Blue Line Station
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|48
|32
|5
|11
|69
|Blackhawks CHI
|51
|30
|5
|16
|65
|Predators NSH
|49
|24
|8
|17
|56
|Blues STL
|49
|24
|5
|20
|53
|Stars DAL
|50
|20
|10
|20
|50
|Jets WPG
|52
|23
|4
|25
|50
|Avalanche COL
|46
|13
|2
|31
|28
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.20
Avg
2.68
Leader
2.06 WSH
Rank
25th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.5
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.8 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.6%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.2% ANA