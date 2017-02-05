Young Wild Tracker: Alex Tuch is finally here
6h | Ryan Lund
NHL Daily: Alex Tuch, Patrick Marleau, New Jersey Devils
15h | Ryan Ritchie/FanSided via Puck Prose
Wild prep for expansion draft, extend goalie Stalock
Yesterday | foxsports
Minnesota Wild: Tuch's Call Up Could Have Big Impact for Wild
Yesterday | Danny Lambert/FanSided via Gone Puck Wild
TV Listings »
TOP HEADLINES
|1
|Young Wild Tracker: Alex Tuch is finally here
|2
|Wild prep for expansion draft, extend goalie Stalock
|3
|Wild prospect Alex Tuch set to make NHL debut
|4
|Wild cooled off by Flames' Elliot
|5
|WATCH: Jason Zucker scores his 16th goal
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|50
|33
|5
|12
|71
|Blackhawks CHI
|53
|31
|5
|17
|67
|Predators NSH
|51
|25
|8
|18
|58
|Blues STL
|51
|25
|5
|21
|55
|Jets WPG
|54
|25
|4
|25
|54
|Stars DAL
|52
|21
|10
|21
|52
|Avalanche COL
|48
|13
|2
|33
|28
All
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|50
|33
|5
|12
|71
|Blackhawks CHI
|53
|31
|5
|17
|67
|Predators NSH
|51
|25
|8
|18
|58
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Sharks SJ
|52
|33
|2
|17
|68
|Ducks ANA
|52
|28
|9
|15
|65
|Oilers EDM
|53
|28
|8
|17
|64
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Kings LA
|51
|26
|4
|21
|56
|Blues STL
|51
|25
|5
|21
|55
|Flames CGY
|53
|26
|3
|24
|55
|Jets WPG
|54
|25
|4
|25
|54
|Canucks VAN
|51
|23
|6
|22
|52
|Stars DAL
|52
|21
|10
|21
|52
|Coyotes ARZ
|50
|16
|6
|28
|38
|Avalanche COL
|48
|13
|2
|33
|28
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.25
Avg
2.70
Leader
2.09 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.5
Avg
9.4
Leader
11.7 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.9%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.1% ANA