Granlund's first career hat trick helps Wild top Canucks
6h | foxsports
Wild Breakaway: Game slowing down for Granlund
15h | foxsports
Vancouver Canucks C Brandon Sutter Scores Twice vs. Wild
16h | Jeff Godley/FanSided via The Canuck Way
WATCH: Mikael Granlund records first career hat trick
16h | foxsports
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Central Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|51
|34
|5
|12
|73
|Blackhawks CHI
|54
|32
|5
|17
|69
|Predators NSH
|52
|25
|8
|19
|58
|Blues STL
|52
|25
|5
|22
|55
|Jets WPG
|55
|25
|4
|26
|54
|Stars DAL
|53
|21
|10
|22
|52
|Avalanche COL
|49
|14
|2
|33
|30
All
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Wild MIN
|51
|34
|5
|12
|73
|Blackhawks CHI
|54
|32
|5
|17
|69
|Predators NSH
|52
|25
|8
|19
|58
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Sharks SJ
|53
|33
|3
|17
|69
|Ducks ANA
|54
|28
|10
|16
|66
|Oilers EDM
|55
|29
|8
|18
|66
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Kings LA
|53
|27
|4
|22
|58
|Flames CGY
|55
|27
|3
|25
|57
|Blues STL
|52
|25
|5
|22
|55
|Jets WPG
|55
|25
|4
|26
|54
|Canucks VAN
|52
|23
|6
|23
|52
|Stars DAL
|53
|21
|10
|22
|52
|Coyotes ARZ
|51
|17
|6
|28
|40
|Avalanche COL
|49
|14
|2
|33
|30
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
3rd
Goals Agst Avg
MIN
2.27
Avg
2.70
Leader
2.09 WSH
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
MIN
8.5
Avg
9.5
Leader
11.6 CGY
Rank
6th
Faceoff Win Percentage
MIN
51.7%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
54.9% ANA