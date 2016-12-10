Sidney Crosby scored another awesome goal out of mid-air
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Metropolitan Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blue Jackets CBJ
|36
|27
|4
|5
|58
|Penguins PIT
|38
|25
|5
|8
|55
|Rangers NYR
|40
|26
|1
|13
|53
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
All
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
18th
Goals Agst Avg
PIT
2.76
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
22nd
Penalty Minutes Per Game
PIT
9.1
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
25th
Faceoff Win Percentage
PIT
48.1%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA