Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Calgary Flames: Live Thread For Game No. 30
Dec 15 | Tasha St. Pierre/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning F Ryan Callahan Could Return Over Canadian Road Trip
Dec 13 | Tasha St. Pierre/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Slater Koekkoek and Erik Condra From Syracuse Crunch
Dec 13 | Tasha St. Pierre/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Atlantic Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
All
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blue Jackets CBJ
|36
|27
|4
|5
|58
|Penguins PIT
|38
|25
|5
|8
|55
|Rangers NYR
|40
|26
|1
|13
|53
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
19th
Goals Agst Avg
TB
2.76
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
7th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
TB
10.9
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
19th
Faceoff Win Percentage
TB
48.9%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA