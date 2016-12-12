Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo making the most of /"pretty crazy/" rookie ride
Dec 14 | Alex Prewitt/Sports Illustrated
Boston Bruins Bringing Back The Rivalry With Montreal
Dec 13 | Andrew Thompson/FanSided via Causeway Crowd
Boston Bruins: A Second Look At The Second Line
Dec 13 | Andrew Thompson/FanSided via Causeway Crowd
Watch Torey Krug absolutely crush Andrew Shaw with an open-ice hit
Dec 13 | Pete Blackburn
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016-17 Atlantic Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
All
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Canadiens MTL
|38
|23
|6
|9
|52
|Senators OTT
|37
|20
|4
|13
|44
|Bruins BOS
|40
|20
|4
|16
|44
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blue Jackets CBJ
|36
|27
|4
|5
|58
|Penguins PIT
|38
|25
|5
|8
|55
|Rangers NYR
|40
|26
|1
|13
|53
|Wild Card
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Maple Leafs TOR
|37
|17
|8
|12
|42
|Lightning TB
|39
|19
|4
|16
|42
|Panthers FLA
|38
|16
|8
|14
|40
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Red Wings DET
|37
|16
|5
|16
|37
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
7th
Goals Agst Avg
BOS
2.37
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
13th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
BOS
10.0
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
4th
Faceoff Win Percentage
BOS
52.6%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA