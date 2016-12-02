Watch: AHL's Hershey Bears collect over 20,000 stuffed animals in Teddy Bear Toss
Dec 5 | SI.com Staff/Sports Illustrated
Tampa Bay Lightning Snap Losing Skid In Shootout Win Over Washington Capitals
Dec 4 | Lauren Burg/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning G Ben Bishop Steps Up Against Washington Capitals
Dec 4 | Tasha St. Pierre/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning Vs. Washington Capitals: Live Thread For Game No. 26
Dec 3 | Tasha St. Pierre/FanSided via Bolts by the Bay
Standings
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
3rd
Goals Agst Avg
WSH
2.10
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
24th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
WSH
8.6
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
11th
Faceoff Win Percentage
WSH
50.2%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA