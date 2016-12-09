Philadelphia Flyers Winning Streak is all Around Impressive
Dec 13 | Steven Principi/FanSided via Broad Street Buzz
Dallas Stars Continue Inconsistency, Lose To Brayden Schenn, Flyers
Dec 10 | Josh Clark/FanSided via Blackout Dallas
Flyers go back to black for Stadium Series jersey
Dec 10 | Pete Blackburn
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid Discusses Brandon Manning
Dec 9 | Eric Friesen/FanSided via Oil On Whyte
|2016-17 Metropolitan Standings
|GP
|W
|OTL
|L
|P
|Blue Jackets CBJ
|36
|27
|4
|5
|58
|Penguins PIT
|38
|25
|5
|8
|55
|Rangers NYR
|40
|26
|1
|13
|53
|Capitals WSH
|37
|23
|5
|9
|51
|Flyers PHI
|39
|20
|5
|14
|45
|Hurricanes CAR
|37
|16
|7
|14
|39
|Devils NJ
|39
|16
|7
|16
|39
|Islanders NYI
|36
|15
|6
|15
|36
All
|Sabres BUF
|37
|14
|8
|15
|36
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
25th
Goals Agst Avg
PHI
2.91
Avg
2.64
Leader
2.00 CBJ
Rank
9th
Penalty Minutes Per Game
PHI
10.7
Avg
9.7
Leader
12.2 CGY
Rank
10th
Faceoff Win Percentage
PHI
50.6%
Avg
50.0%
Leader
55.9% ANA