Fantasy Baseball 2017: Winners and Losers after Winter Meetings
Dec 15 | Bill Pivetz/FanSided via Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks
Checking in with the Yankees Minor League Free Agents
Dec 15 | Evan Halpine-Berger/FanSided via Yanks Go Yard
Yankees Rumors: Bombers Not Looking at Slugger Jose Bautista
Dec 14 | Evan Halpine-Berger/FanSided via Yanks Go Yard
Yankees: There's Really No Need to Rush into Anything
Dec 14 | Steve Contursi/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Yankees Rumors: NY Still Interested in Adding Free Agent Reliever
Dec 14 | Evan Halpine-Berger/FanSided via Yanks Go Yard
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|9
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|25
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
23rd
Runs Batted In
NYY
647
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS
Rank
7th
Strikeouts
NYY
1393
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
25th
On-Base Percentage
NYY
.315
Avg
.320
Leader
.348 BOS
Rank
7th
WHIP
NYY
1.26
Avg
1.32
Leader
1.11 CHC