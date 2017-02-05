MLB > Teams >

Toronto Blue Jays

2/25 Atlanta Braves
@ ATL
2/26 New York Yankees
@ NYY
2/26 Philadelphia Phillies
vs PHI
2/27 Pittsburgh Pirates
vs PIT
2/28 Pittsburgh Pirates
@ PIT
3/1 Detroit Tigers
vs DET
3/2 Philadelphia Phillies
vs PHI
3/3 New York Yankees
vs NYY
3/4 Minnesota Twins
@ MIN
3/5 Tampa Bay Rays
vs TB
Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016 AL East Standings W L PCT GB
Boston Red Sox Red Sox BOS Y 93 69 .574 --
Baltimore Orioles Orioles BAL X 89 73 .549 4
Toronto Blue Jays Blue Jays TOR X 89 73 .549 4
New York Yankees Yankees NYY 84 78 .519 9
Tampa Bay Rays Rays TB 68 94 .420 25
All
American League
AL Division Leaders W L PCT GB
Texas Rangers Rangers TEX Y 95 67 .586 --
Cleveland Indians Indians CLE Y 94 67 .584 --
Boston Red Sox Red Sox BOS Y 93 69 .574 --
Wild Card W L PCT GB
Baltimore Orioles Orioles BAL X 89 73 .549 --
Toronto Blue Jays Blue Jays TOR X 89 73 .549 --
Detroit Tigers Tigers DET 86 75 .534 2.5
Seattle Mariners Mariners SEA 86 76 .531 3
Houston Astros Astros HOU 84 78 .519 5
New York Yankees Yankees NYY 84 78 .519 5
Kansas City Royals Royals KC 81 81 .500 8
Chicago White Sox White Sox CHW 78 84 .481 11
Los Angeles Angels Angels LAA 74 88 .457 15
Oakland Athletics Athletics OAK 69 93 .426 20
Tampa Bay Rays Rays TB 68 94 .420 21
Minnesota Twins Twins MIN 59 103 .364 30
2016 Key Stats

Rank
23rd
Batting Average
TOR
.248
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
6th
ERA
TOR
3.78
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
4th
Home Runs
TOR
221
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
25th
Stolen Bases
TOR
54
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL