Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|4
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|9
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|25
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
23rd
Batting Average
TOR
.248
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
6th
ERA
TOR
3.78
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
4th
Home Runs
TOR
221
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
25th
Stolen Bases
TOR
54
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL