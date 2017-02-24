Will Logan Forsythe trade end better for Dodgers or Rays? Only time will tell
Yesterday | Ken Rosenthal/Sports Illustrated
MLB 2017 Draft Order Finalized
Jan 23 | Nick Fustor/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Monday Morning Rewind: Twins' Santiago goofs around in the snow
Jan 23 | foxsports
Atlanta Braves Agree to Sign Kurt Suzuki to One-Year Deal
Jan 21 | Tim Haberin/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Cincinnati Reds What If - What would happen if the Reds signed Trevor Plouffe?
Jan 21 | Nick Vorholt/FanSided via Blog Red Machine
TV Listings »
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News »
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL Central Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
29th
ERA
MIN
5.08
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
26th
Strikeouts
MIN
1191
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
28th
WHIP
MIN
1.45
Avg
1.32
Leader
1.11 CHC
Rank
30th
Quality Starts
MIN
59
Avg
75
Leader
100 TOR