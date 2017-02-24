MLB > Teams >

Minnesota Twins

2/24 Tampa Bay Rays
vs TB
2/25 Boston Red Sox
@ BOS
2/26 Washington Nationals
vs WSH
2/27 Miami Marlins
vs MIA
2/28 Tampa Bay Rays
@ TB
3/1 Pittsburgh Pirates
vs PIT
3/2 Baltimore Orioles
@ BAL
3/3 Philadelphia Phillies
@ PHI
3/4 Toronto Blue Jays
vs TOR
3/5 Washington Nationals
@ WSH
Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016 AL Central Standings W L PCT GB
Cleveland Indians Indians CLE Y 94 67 .584 --
Detroit Tigers Tigers DET 86 75 .534 8
Kansas City Royals Royals KC 81 81 .500 13.5
Chicago White Sox White Sox CHW 78 84 .481 16.5
Minnesota Twins Twins MIN 59 103 .364 35.5
All
American League
AL Division Leaders W L PCT GB
Texas Rangers Rangers TEX Y 95 67 .586 --
Cleveland Indians Indians CLE Y 94 67 .584 --
Boston Red Sox Red Sox BOS Y 93 69 .574 --
Wild Card W L PCT GB
Baltimore Orioles Orioles BAL X 89 73 .549 --
Toronto Blue Jays Blue Jays TOR X 89 73 .549 --
Detroit Tigers Tigers DET 86 75 .534 2.5
Seattle Mariners Mariners SEA 86 76 .531 3
Houston Astros Astros HOU 84 78 .519 5
New York Yankees Yankees NYY 84 78 .519 5
Kansas City Royals Royals KC 81 81 .500 8
Chicago White Sox White Sox CHW 78 84 .481 11
Los Angeles Angels Angels LAA 74 88 .457 15
Oakland Athletics Athletics OAK 69 93 .426 20
Tampa Bay Rays Rays TB 68 94 .420 21
Minnesota Twins Twins MIN 59 103 .364 30
2016 Key Stats

Rank
29th
ERA
MIN
5.08
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
26th
Strikeouts
MIN
1191
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
28th
WHIP
MIN
1.45
Avg
1.32
Leader
1.11 CHC
Rank
30th
Quality Starts
MIN
59
Avg
75
Leader
100 TOR