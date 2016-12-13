Mets RHP Matt Harvey says he's ready to get back out there
Dec 15 | JT. Teran/FanSided via Rising Apple
Mets may not give Familia and Cabrera permission to play winter ball
Dec 14 | JT. Teran/FanSided via Rising Apple
Mets Santa Noah Syndergaard delivers presents to children
Dec 14 | Michelle Ioannou/FanSided via Rising Apple
Mets Season in Review: Jeurys Familia
Dec 14 | Richard Heaton/FanSided via Rising Apple
Mets: David Wright's baseball activities pushed back to January
Dec 13 | JT. Teran/FanSided via Rising Apple
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 NL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|National League
|NL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Cubs CHC Z
|103
|58
|.640
|--
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Dodgers LAD Y
|91
|71
|.562
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Giants SF X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Cardinals STL
|86
|76
|.531
|1
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|7.5
|Pirates PIT
|78
|83
|.484
|8.5
|Rockies COL
|75
|87
|.463
|12
|Brewers MIL
|73
|89
|.451
|14
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|16
|Diamondbacks ARZ
|69
|93
|.426
|18
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|18.5
|Reds CIN
|68
|94
|.420
|19
|Padres SD
|68
|94
|.420
|19
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
25th
Batting Average
NYM
.246
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
3rd
ERA
NYM
3.58
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
5th
Home Runs
NYM
218
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
5th
Strikeouts
NYM
1396
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD