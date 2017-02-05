MLB > Teams >

Chicago White Sox

2/25 Los Angeles Dodgers
@ LAD
2/26 Colorado Rockies
vs COL
2/27 Chicago Cubs
@ CHC
2/28 Seattle Mariners
vs SEA
2/28 Cincinnati Reds
@ CIN
3/1 Arizona Diamondbacks
vs ARZ
3/2 San Francisco Giants
@ SF
3/3 San Diego Padres
@ SD
3/4 Los Angeles Angels
vs LAA
3/5 Arizona Diamondbacks
@ ARZ
Astros Rumors: To trade for Jose Quintana or not, that is the question
7h Eric Huysman/FanSided via Climbing Tal's Hill
Astros Rumors: To trade for Jose Quintana or not, that is the question

Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016 AL Central Standings W L PCT GB
Cleveland Indians Indians CLE Y 94 67 .584 --
Detroit Tigers Tigers DET 86 75 .534 8
Kansas City Royals Royals KC 81 81 .500 13.5
Chicago White Sox White Sox CHW 78 84 .481 16.5
Minnesota Twins Twins MIN 59 103 .364 35.5
Y
Clinched Division
All
American League
AL Division Leaders W L PCT GB
Texas Rangers Rangers TEX Y 95 67 .586 --
Cleveland Indians Indians CLE Y 94 67 .584 --
Boston Red Sox Red Sox BOS Y 93 69 .574 --
Wild Card W L PCT GB
Baltimore Orioles Orioles BAL X 89 73 .549 --
Toronto Blue Jays Blue Jays TOR X 89 73 .549 --
Detroit Tigers Tigers DET 86 75 .534 2.5
Seattle Mariners Mariners SEA 86 76 .531 3
Houston Astros Astros HOU 84 78 .519 5
New York Yankees Yankees NYY 84 78 .519 5
Kansas City Royals Royals KC 81 81 .500 8
Chicago White Sox White Sox CHW 78 84 .481 11
Los Angeles Angels Angels LAA 74 88 .457 15
Oakland Athletics Athletics OAK 69 93 .426 20
Tampa Bay Rays Rays TB 68 94 .420 21
Minnesota Twins Twins MIN 59 103 .364 30
X
Clinched Playoffs

2016 Key Stats

Rank
12th
Batting Average
CHW
.257
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
14th
ERA
CHW
4.10
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
22nd
Home Runs
CHW
168
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
3rd
Quality Starts
CHW
95
Avg
75
Leader
100 TOR

