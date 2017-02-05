White Sox: Jose Abreu Still Among the Elite Fantasy 1B?
9h | Brad Kelly/FanSided via Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks
White Sox: Filling in Roster Gaps Going Into Spring Training
10h | Ruben Ceniceros/FanSided via Southside Showdown
Chicago White Sox: Rick Hahn Set on Asking Price for Jose Quintana
13h | Keaton Moore/FanSided via Call to the Pen
White Sox: How Important is 2017 for Kevan Smith's Career?
Yesterday | Brian Draus/FanSided via Southside Showdown
Washington Nationals: Matt Albers Goes Camping
Yesterday | Ron Juckett/FanSided via District on Deck
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker »
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL Central Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
12th
Batting Average
CHW
.257
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
14th
ERA
CHW
4.10
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
22nd
Home Runs
CHW
168
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
3rd
Quality Starts
CHW
95
Avg
75
Leader
100 TOR