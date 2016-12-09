MLB Players Poised to Rebound in 2017
Dec 14 | Nick Fustor/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Edwin Encarnacion is perfect for the Indians, but it doesn't go both ways
Dec 14 | Ken Rosenthal
Royals Rumors: Trading Yordano Ventura Is A Bad Idea
Dec 13 | John Viril/FanSided via Kings of Kauffman
Why the Royals Are Doomed to Be a One-Hit Wonder
Dec 10 | Steve Contursi/FanSided via Call to the Pen
KC Royals: How To make The Most Of Fan Fest 2017
Dec 9 | Mike Courson/FanSided via Kings of Kauffman
TV Listings >>
TOP HEADLINESMore Local News >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 AL Central Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|13.5
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|16.5
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|35.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
All
|American League
|AL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rangers TEX Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Indians CLE Y
|94
|67
|.584
|--
|Red Sox BOS Y
|93
|69
|.574
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Orioles BAL X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Blue Jays TOR X
|89
|73
|.549
|--
|Tigers DET
|86
|75
|.534
|2.5
|Mariners SEA
|86
|76
|.531
|3
|Astros HOU
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Yankees NYY
|84
|78
|.519
|5
|Royals KC
|81
|81
|.500
|8
|White Sox CHW
|78
|84
|.481
|11
|Angels LAA
|74
|88
|.457
|15
|Athletics OAK
|69
|93
|.426
|20
|Rays TB
|68
|94
|.420
|21
|Twins MIN
|59
|103
|.364
|30
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
7th
Batting Average
KC
.261
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
27th
Home Runs
KC
147
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
26th
Runs Batted In
KC
640
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS
Rank
6th
Stolen Bases
KC
121
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL