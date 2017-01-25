Philadelphia Phillies: Pieces for a Core Four
Phillies Announce Six Spring Training Instructors, Including Three 2008 Alums
Phillies Second-Base Prospect Daniel Brito Could Break Out in 2017
Phillies: Hector Neris Is the Philly RP to Own in 2017
Jean Machi's Baseball Journey Continues With Mariners
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 NL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|National League
|NL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Cubs CHC Z
|103
|58
|.640
|--
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Dodgers LAD Y
|91
|71
|.562
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Giants SF X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Cardinals STL
|86
|76
|.531
|1
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|7.5
|Pirates PIT
|78
|83
|.484
|8.5
|Rockies COL
|75
|87
|.463
|12
|Brewers MIL
|73
|89
|.451
|14
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|16
|Diamondbacks ARZ
|69
|93
|.426
|18
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|18.5
|Reds CIN
|68
|94
|.420
|19
|Padres SD
|68
|94
|.420
|19
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
29th
Batting Average
PHI
.240
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
26th
ERA
PHI
4.63
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
24th
Home Runs
PHI
161
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
30th
Runs Batted In
PHI
575
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS