Phillies Spring Training Position Preview: Third Base
3h | George Gouvas/FanSided via That Balls Outta Here
Philadelphia Phillies Sign Chris Coghlan to Minor League Deal
Yesterday | Joe Piazza/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Phillies Avoid Arbitration with Cesar Hernandez
Feb 3 | George Stockburger/FanSided via That Balls Outta Here
Phillies: Brad Lidge to Relive Game Five of 2008 World Series in Radio Special
Feb 3 | John Town/FanSided via That Balls Outta Here
Chicago Cubs: Former outfielder Chris Coghlan signs with the Phillies
Feb 3 | David Miniel/FanSided via Cubbies Crib
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker »
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 NL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|National League
|NL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Cubs CHC Z
|103
|58
|.640
|--
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Dodgers LAD Y
|91
|71
|.562
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Giants SF X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Cardinals STL
|86
|76
|.531
|1
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|7.5
|Pirates PIT
|78
|83
|.484
|8.5
|Rockies COL
|75
|87
|.463
|12
|Brewers MIL
|73
|89
|.451
|14
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|16
|Diamondbacks ARZ
|69
|93
|.426
|18
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|18.5
|Reds CIN
|68
|94
|.420
|19
|Padres SD
|68
|94
|.420
|19
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
29th
Batting Average
PHI
.240
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
26th
ERA
PHI
4.63
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
24th
Home Runs
PHI
161
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
30th
Runs Batted In
PHI
575
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS