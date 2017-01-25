MLB > Teams >

Philadelphia Phillies

2/24 New York Yankees
@ NYY
2/25 New York Yankees
vs NYY
2/26 Toronto Blue Jays
@ TOR
2/27 Tampa Bay Rays
vs TB
2/28 Baltimore Orioles
vs BAL
3/1 Tampa Bay Rays
@ TB
3/2 Toronto Blue Jays
@ TOR
3/3 Minnesota Twins
vs MIN
3/4 Atlanta Braves
vs ATL
3/5 Baltimore Orioles
@ BAL
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule
Men on wire: For some players, off-season means changing teams over and over again
2h Jon Tayler/Sports Illustrated
Men on wire: For some players, off-season means changing teams over and over again

Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016 NL East Standings W L PCT GB
Washington Nationals Nationals WSH Y 95 67 .586 --
New York Mets Mets NYM X 87 75 .537 8
Miami Marlins Marlins MIA 79 82 .491 15.5
Philadelphia Phillies Phillies PHI 71 91 .438 24
Atlanta Braves Braves ATL 68 93 .422 26.5
Y
Clinched Division
X
Clinched Playoffs
All
National League
NL Division Leaders W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs Cubs CHC Z 103 58 .640 --
Washington Nationals Nationals WSH Y 95 67 .586 --
Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers LAD Y 91 71 .562 --
Wild Card W L PCT GB
New York Mets Mets NYM X 87 75 .537 --
San Francisco Giants Giants SF X 87 75 .537 --
St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals STL 86 76 .531 1
Miami Marlins Marlins MIA 79 82 .491 7.5
Pittsburgh Pirates Pirates PIT 78 83 .484 8.5
Colorado Rockies Rockies COL 75 87 .463 12
Milwaukee Brewers Brewers MIL 73 89 .451 14
Philadelphia Phillies Phillies PHI 71 91 .438 16
Arizona Diamondbacks Diamondbacks ARZ 69 93 .426 18
Atlanta Braves Braves ATL 68 93 .422 18.5
Cincinnati Reds Reds CIN 68 94 .420 19
San Diego Padres Padres SD 68 94 .420 19
X
Clinched Playoffs

2016 Key Stats

Rank
29th
Batting Average
PHI
.240
Avg
.255
Leader
.282 BOS
Rank
26th
ERA
PHI
4.63
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
24th
Home Runs
PHI
161
Avg
187
Leader
253 BAL
Rank
30th
Runs Batted In
PHI
575
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS