Washington Nationals

2/25 New York Mets
@ NYM
2/26 Minnesota Twins
@ MIN
2/27 St. Louis Cardinals
@ STL
2/28 Houston Astros
vs HOU
3/1 Detroit Tigers
@ DET
3/2 Houston Astros
@ HOU
3/3 St. Louis Cardinals
vs STL
3/3 Miami Marlins
@ MIA
3/4 St. Louis Cardinals
@ STL
3/5 Minnesota Twins
vs MIN
Washington Nationals: Playing Nice with Bryce
17m s.a. rose/FanSided via Call to the Pen
Washington Nationals: Playing Nice with Bryce

Standings

Division Wildcard
All
2016 NL East Standings W L PCT GB
Washington Nationals Nationals WSH Y 95 67 .586 --
New York Mets Mets NYM X 87 75 .537 8
Miami Marlins Marlins MIA 79 82 .491 15.5
Philadelphia Phillies Phillies PHI 71 91 .438 24
Atlanta Braves Braves ATL 68 93 .422 26.5
All
National League
NL Division Leaders W L PCT GB
Chicago Cubs Cubs CHC Z 103 58 .640 --
Washington Nationals Nationals WSH Y 95 67 .586 --
Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers LAD Y 91 71 .562 --
Wild Card W L PCT GB
New York Mets Mets NYM X 87 75 .537 --
San Francisco Giants Giants SF X 87 75 .537 --
St. Louis Cardinals Cardinals STL 86 76 .531 1
Miami Marlins Marlins MIA 79 82 .491 7.5
Pittsburgh Pirates Pirates PIT 78 83 .484 8.5
Colorado Rockies Rockies COL 75 87 .463 12
Milwaukee Brewers Brewers MIL 73 89 .451 14
Philadelphia Phillies Phillies PHI 71 91 .438 16
Arizona Diamondbacks Diamondbacks ARZ 69 93 .426 18
Atlanta Braves Braves ATL 68 93 .422 18.5
Cincinnati Reds Reds CIN 68 94 .420 19
San Diego Padres Padres SD 68 94 .420 19
2016 Key Stats

Rank
2nd
ERA
WSH
3.51
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
6th
Runs Batted In
WSH
735
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS
Rank
2nd
Strikeouts
WSH
1476
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
6th
Stolen Bases
WSH
121
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL