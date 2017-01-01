Washington Nationals Legacy: Time For Tim Raines To Make Hall Of Fame
Yesterday | Ricky Keeler/FanSided via District on Deck
Washington Nationals: Shawn Kelley Likely Internal Closer
Yesterday | Ron Juckett/FanSided via District on Deck
11 players who struck it rich at MLB's arbitration deadline
Yesterday | Chris Bahr
Washington Nationals Non-Roster Player Profile: Neal Cotts
Jan 14 | Ricky Keeler/FanSided via District on Deck
Nationals: 2017 Fantasy Baseball Preview
Jan 14 | Bill Pivetz/FanSided via Fantasy Baseball Crackerjacks
TOP HEADLINESMore from Yardbarker >>
Standings
Division Wildcard
All
|2016 NL East Standings
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|8
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|15.5
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|24
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|26.5
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|National League
|NL Division Leaders
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Cubs CHC Z
|103
|58
|.640
|--
|Nationals WSH Y
|95
|67
|.586
|--
|Dodgers LAD Y
|91
|71
|.562
|--
|Wild Card
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Mets NYM X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Giants SF X
|87
|75
|.537
|--
|Cardinals STL
|86
|76
|.531
|1
|Marlins MIA
|79
|82
|.491
|7.5
|Pirates PIT
|78
|83
|.484
|8.5
|Rockies COL
|75
|87
|.463
|12
|Brewers MIL
|73
|89
|.451
|14
|Phillies PHI
|71
|91
|.438
|16
|Diamondbacks ARZ
|69
|93
|.426
|18
|Braves ATL
|68
|93
|.422
|18.5
|Reds CIN
|68
|94
|.420
|19
|Padres SD
|68
|94
|.420
|19
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
2016 Key Stats
Rank
2nd
ERA
WSH
3.51
Avg
4.18
Leader
3.15 CHC
Rank
6th
Runs Batted In
WSH
735
Avg
692
Leader
836 BOS
Rank
2nd
Strikeouts
WSH
1476
Avg
1299
Leader
1510 LAD
Rank
6th
Stolen Bases
WSH
121
Avg
85
Leader
181 MIL