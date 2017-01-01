Check out the Detroit Lions' new uniforms for next season
2016 Standings
Division Conference
All
|NFC North Standings
|W
|L
|T
|GB
|Packers GB Y
|10
|6
|0
|--
|Lions DET X
|9
|7
|0
|1
|Vikings MIN
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Bears CHI
|3
|13
|0
|7
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|NFC Standings
|W
|L
|T
|GB
|Cowboys DAL Z
|13
|3
|0
|--
|Falcons ATL Y
|11
|5
|0
|--
|Seahawks SEA Y
|10
|5
|1
|--
|Packers GB Y
|10
|6
|0
|--
|Giants NYG X
|11
|5
|0
|2
|Lions DET X
|9
|7
|0
|1
|Buccaneers TB
|9
|7
|0
|2
|Redskins WSH
|8
|7
|1
|4.5
|Vikings MIN
|8
|8
|0
|2
|Cardinals ARZ
|7
|8
|1
|3
|Saints NO
|7
|9
|0
|4
|Eagles PHI
|7
|9
|0
|6
|Panthers CAR
|6
|10
|0
|5
|Rams LA
|4
|12
|0
|6.5
|Bears CHI
|3
|13
|0
|7
|49ers SF
|2
|14
|0
|8.5
- Z
- Clinched Home Field
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs