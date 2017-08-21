NFL > Teams >

New York Giants

2 Cleveland Browns
@ CLE
8/21
1 Brandon Jacobs defends ‘wholesome’ Eli Manning amid scandal
2 Ex-teammate questions Jay Cutler’s leadership
3 Odell Beckham Jr. shows off Michael Jackson tattoo (PHOTO)
4 Giants defend Eli Manning against memorabilia allegations with statement
5 Report: Eli Manning involved in fake game-worn memorabilia scheme
2016 Standings

NFC East Standings W L T GB
Dallas Cowboys Cowboys DAL Z 13 3 0 --
New York Giants Giants NYG X 11 5 0 2
Washington Redskins Redskins WSH 8 7 1 4.5
Philadelphia Eagles Eagles PHI 7 9 0 6
NFC Standings W L T GB
Dallas Cowboys Cowboys DAL Z 13 3 0 --
Atlanta Falcons Falcons ATL Y 11 5 0 --
Seattle Seahawks Seahawks SEA Y 10 5 1 --
Green Bay Packers Packers GB Y 10 6 0 --
New York Giants Giants NYG X 11 5 0 2
Detroit Lions Lions DET X 9 7 0 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers TB 9 7 0 2
Washington Redskins Redskins WSH 8 7 1 4.5
Minnesota Vikings Vikings MIN 8 8 0 2
Arizona Cardinals Cardinals ARZ 7 8 1 3
New Orleans Saints Saints NO 7 9 0 4
Philadelphia Eagles Eagles PHI 7 9 0 6
Carolina Panthers Panthers CAR 6 10 0 5
Los Angeles Rams Rams LA 4 12 0 6.5
Chicago Bears Bears CHI 3 13 0 7
San Francisco 49ers 49ers SF 2 14 0 8.5
