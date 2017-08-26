NFL > Teams >

San Diego Chargers

3 Los Angeles Rams
@ LAR
8/26
2016 Standings

Division Conference
All
AFC West Standings W L T GB
Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs KC Y 12 4 0 --
Oakland Raiders Raiders OAK X 12 4 0 --
Denver Broncos Broncos DEN 9 7 0 3
San Diego Chargers Chargers SD 5 11 0 7
Y
Clinched Division
X
Clinched Playoffs
All
AFC Standings W L T GB
New England Patriots Patriots NE Z 14 2 0 --
Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs KC Y 12 4 0 --
Pittsburgh Steelers Steelers PIT Y 11 5 0 --
Houston Texans Texans HOU Y 9 7 0 --
Oakland Raiders Raiders OAK X 12 4 0 --
Miami Dolphins Dolphins MIA X 10 6 0 4
Tennessee Titans Titans TEN 9 7 0 --
Denver Broncos Broncos DEN 9 7 0 3
Baltimore Ravens Ravens BAL 8 8 0 3
Indianapolis Colts Colts IND 8 8 0 1
Buffalo Bills Bills BUF 7 9 0 7
Cincinnati Bengals Bengals CIN 6 9 1 4.5
New York Jets Jets NYJ 5 11 0 9
San Diego Chargers Chargers SD 5 11 0 7
Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars JAX 3 13 0 6
Cleveland Browns Browns CLE 1 15 0 10
Z
Clinched Home Field
Y
Clinched Division
X
Clinched Playoffs

