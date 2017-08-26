Has Wil Myers overcome Philip Rivers as the face of San Diego sports?
2016 Standings
Division Conference
All
|AFC West Standings
|W
|L
|T
|GB
|Chiefs KC Y
|12
|4
|0
|--
|Raiders OAK X
|12
|4
|0
|--
|Broncos DEN
|9
|7
|0
|3
|Chargers SD
|5
|11
|0
|7
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs
All
|AFC Standings
|W
|L
|T
|GB
|Patriots NE Z
|14
|2
|0
|--
|Chiefs KC Y
|12
|4
|0
|--
|Steelers PIT Y
|11
|5
|0
|--
|Texans HOU Y
|9
|7
|0
|--
|Raiders OAK X
|12
|4
|0
|--
|Dolphins MIA X
|10
|6
|0
|4
|Titans TEN
|9
|7
|0
|--
|Broncos DEN
|9
|7
|0
|3
|Ravens BAL
|8
|8
|0
|3
|Colts IND
|8
|8
|0
|1
|Bills BUF
|7
|9
|0
|7
|Bengals CIN
|6
|9
|1
|4.5
|Jets NYJ
|5
|11
|0
|9
|Chargers SD
|5
|11
|0
|7
|Jaguars JAX
|3
|13
|0
|6
|Browns CLE
|1
|15
|0
|10
- Z
- Clinched Home Field
- Y
- Clinched Division
- X
- Clinched Playoffs