NBA > Teams >

New Orleans Pelicans

1/23 Cleveland Cavaliers
vs CLE
W 122-124
1/25 Oklahoma City Thunder
vs OKC
L 114-105
1/27 San Antonio Spurs
vs SA
W 103-119
1/29 Washington Wizards
vs WSH
L 107-94
1/31 Toronto Raptors
@ TOR
L 106-108
2/1 Detroit Pistons
@ DET
L 98-118
2/4 Washington Wizards
@ WSH
2/6 Phoenix Suns
vs PHX
2/8 Utah Jazz
vs UTA
2/10 Minnesota Timberwolves
@ MIN
Full Schedule
Full
Schedule

TV Listings »

Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Southwest Standings W L GB
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 38 11 0.0
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 36 17 4.0
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 30 21 9.0
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 19 30 19.0
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 19 31 19.5
All
2016-17 West Standings W L GB
Golden State Warriors Warriors GS 43 7 0.0
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 38 11 4.5
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 36 17 8.5
Los Angeles Clippers Clippers LAC 31 19 12.0
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 31 19 12.0
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 30 21 13.5
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 28 22 15.0
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 22 28 21.0
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 21 27 21.0
Sacramento Kings Kings SAC 19 30 23.5
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 19 30 23.5
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 19 30 23.5
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 19 31 24.0
Los Angeles Lakers Lakers LAL 17 35 27.0
Phoenix Suns Suns PHX 15 34 27.5

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
27th
Points Per Possession
NO
1.04
Avg
1.09
Leader
1.17 GS
Rank
21st
Points Per Game
NO
103.4
Avg
105.3
Leader
118.4 GS
Rank
24th
Field Goal %
NO
.442
Avg
.455
Leader
.501 GS
Rank
4th
Turnover %
NO
11.6
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.1 TOR

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 6
Buddy Hield B. Hield
G OU
2 39
David Michineau D. Michineau
PG
2 40
Diamond Stone D. Stone
C MD