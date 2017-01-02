New Orleans Pelicans Player of the Week: Jrue Holiday cannot make up for the weaknesses around him
Standings
Division Conference
All
|2016-17 Southwest Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Spurs SA
|31
|9
|0.0
|Rockets HOU
|32
|11
|0.5
|Grizzlies MEM
|25
|18
|7.5
|Pelicans NO
|16
|25
|15.5
|Mavericks DAL
|13
|27
|18.0
All
|2016-17 West Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Warriors GS
|34
|6
|0.0
|Spurs SA
|31
|9
|3.0
|Rockets HOU
|32
|11
|3.5
|Clippers LAC
|28
|14
|7.0
|Jazz UTA
|26
|16
|9.0
|Thunder OKC
|25
|17
|10.0
|Grizzlies MEM
|25
|18
|10.5
|Trail Blazers POR
|18
|24
|17.0
|Kings SAC
|16
|24
|18.0
|Nuggets DEN
|15
|23
|18.0
|Pelicans NO
|16
|25
|18.5
|Timberwolves MIN
|14
|27
|20.5
|Lakers LAL
|15
|30
|21.5
|Mavericks DAL
|13
|27
|21.0
|Suns PHX
|13
|27
|21.0
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
27th
Points Per Possession
NO
1.03
Avg
1.08
Leader
1.16 GS
Rank
22nd
Points Per Game
NO
102.4
Avg
104.8
Leader
117.5 GS
Rank
26th
Field Goal %
NO
.438
Avg
.454
Leader
.499 GS
Rank
4th
Turnover %
NO
11.7
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.0 TOR
2016 NBA Draft Results
|RND
|PK
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|1
|6
|G
|OU
|2
|39
|PG
|2
|40
|C
|MD