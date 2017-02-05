Over and Back: Boogie Cousins, Anthony Davis and great players on bad teams
7h | Jason Mann/Fansided
Pelicans, Nuggets, Magic, and Jazz: Tracking post-superstar rebuilds
12h | Jared Dubin/Fansided
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis Competing in Taco Bell Skills Challenge
Yesterday | Rick Stone/FanSided via Pelican Debrief
Former New Orleans Pelicans' Guard Eric Gordon Competing in Three-Point Contest
Yesterday | Rick Stone/FanSided via Pelican Debrief
New Orleans Pelicans Reaction: Loss to the Detroit Pistons was the final straw for the season
Yesterday | Brendon Kleen/FanSided via Pelican Debrief
Standings
Division Conference
All
|2016-17 Southwest Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Spurs SA
|38
|11
|0.0
|Rockets HOU
|36
|17
|4.0
|Grizzlies MEM
|30
|21
|9.0
|Mavericks DAL
|19
|30
|19.0
|Pelicans NO
|19
|31
|19.5
All
|2016-17 West Standings
|W
|L
|GB
|Warriors GS
|43
|7
|0.0
|Spurs SA
|38
|11
|4.5
|Rockets HOU
|36
|17
|8.5
|Clippers LAC
|31
|19
|12.0
|Jazz UTA
|31
|19
|12.0
|Grizzlies MEM
|30
|21
|13.5
|Thunder OKC
|28
|22
|15.0
|Trail Blazers POR
|22
|28
|21.0
|Nuggets DEN
|21
|27
|21.0
|Kings SAC
|19
|30
|23.5
|Mavericks DAL
|19
|30
|23.5
|Timberwolves MIN
|19
|30
|23.5
|Pelicans NO
|19
|31
|24.0
|Lakers LAL
|17
|35
|27.0
|Suns PHX
|15
|34
|27.5
2016-17 Key Stats
Rank
27th
Points Per Possession
NO
1.04
Avg
1.09
Leader
1.17 GS
Rank
21st
Points Per Game
NO
103.4
Avg
105.3
Leader
118.4 GS
Rank
24th
Field Goal %
NO
.442
Avg
.455
Leader
.501 GS
Rank
4th
Turnover %
NO
11.6
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.1 TOR
2016 NBA Draft Results
|RND
|PK
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|1
|6
|G
|OU
|2
|39
|PG
|2
|40
|C
|MD