New Orleans Pelicans

1/2 Cleveland Cavaliers
@ CLE
L 82-90
1/5 Atlanta Hawks
vs ATL
L 99-94
1/7 Boston Celtics
@ BOS
L 108-117
1/9 New York Knicks
@ NY
W 110-96
1/12 Brooklyn Nets
@ BKN
W 104-95
1/14 Chicago Bulls
@ CHI
L 99-107
1/16 Indiana Pacers
@ IND
1/18 Orlando Magic
vs ORL
1/20 Brooklyn Nets
vs BKN
1/23 Cleveland Cavaliers
vs CLE
Standings

Division Conference
All
2016-17 Southwest Standings W L GB
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 31 9 0.0
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 32 11 0.5
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 25 18 7.5
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 16 25 15.5
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 13 27 18.0
All
2016-17 West Standings W L GB
Golden State Warriors Warriors GS 34 6 0.0
San Antonio Spurs Spurs SA 31 9 3.0
Houston Rockets Rockets HOU 32 11 3.5
Los Angeles Clippers Clippers LAC 28 14 7.0
Utah Jazz Jazz UTA 26 16 9.0
Oklahoma City Thunder Thunder OKC 25 17 10.0
Memphis Grizzlies Grizzlies MEM 25 18 10.5
Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers POR 18 24 17.0
Sacramento Kings Kings SAC 16 24 18.0
Denver Nuggets Nuggets DEN 15 23 18.0
New Orleans Pelicans Pelicans NO 16 25 18.5
Minnesota Timberwolves Timberwolves MIN 14 27 20.5
Los Angeles Lakers Lakers LAL 15 30 21.5
Dallas Mavericks Mavericks DAL 13 27 21.0
Phoenix Suns Suns PHX 13 27 21.0

2016-17 Key Stats

Rank
27th
Points Per Possession
NO
1.03
Avg
1.08
Leader
1.16 GS
Rank
22nd
Points Per Game
NO
102.4
Avg
104.8
Leader
117.5 GS
Rank
26th
Field Goal %
NO
.438
Avg
.454
Leader
.499 GS
Rank
4th
Turnover %
NO
11.7
Avg
12.8
Leader
11.0 TOR

2016 NBA Draft Results

RND PK PLAYER POS COLLEGE
1 6
Buddy Hield B. Hield
G OU
2 39
David Michineau D. Michineau
PG
2 40
Diamond Stone D. Stone
C MD