National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: Many position groups boosted by early entrants 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

While the final selection order will not be determined until the Super Bowl and the needs of every team will be reshuffled throughout free agency, the muddied waters of the 2022 NFL Draft became a little clearer with the Jan. 17 deadline for underclassmen to enter.

Most players seeking early entry have made their intentions public. But as in so many other areas of life, the pandemic has made this process more complicated.

Unique to this year, some seniors have also publicly announced their draft status, taking the extra step because the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID. To avoid confusion, the NFL asked college players seeking to remain in school for the extra year to inform the league by Feb. 4.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will kick off the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Because entering the draft is a decision not to be taken lightly — upon signing with an agent, a player forgoes all amateur eligibility — the NFL allows 72 hours of wiggle room for interested prospects. The league will wait until Friday to release the declared list to clubs.

As such, the lists below are not yet official, with additions (and perhaps even a few subtractions) still technically possible. The list of players likely to earn real interest on draft day, however, is now pretty clear. As such, the intent of this article is to break down each position, highlighting the relative strengths and weaknesses of the underclassman player pool available for the draft, which begins April 28 in Las Vegas. Each group is also given a letter grade on the A-F scale.

Let's get started.

QUARTERBACKS (4)

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was last seen on crutches after being injured in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor on New Year's Day. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2021 draft featured a historic bounty at the position, with a record five quarterbacks selected among the first 15 picks. This year’s QB crop is a solid one, but it pales in comparison to that of a year ago. Not a single passer is viewed as a top-10 lock, and perhaps only the most QB-needy teams in the league are likely to consider gambling a first-round selection on the position.

That said, the QB group has been enriched by some talented underclassmen, with Mississippi’s Matt Corral arguably the most gifted dual-threat available. Nevada’s Carson Strong and Western Michigan’s Kaleb Eleby intrigue scouts with accuracy to all levels of the field (albeit against lesser competition), and North Carolina’s gritty Sam Howell boasts the intangibles every team is looking for at the position.

Quarterbacks grade: C+

Matt Corral, Mississippi

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Carson Strong, Nevada

RUNNING BACKS (25)

The talent at running back takes a huge jump with the inclusion of a strong (if not quite spectacular) underclassman crop. No running back has been selected earlier than 24th overall since the New York Giants made Saquon Barkley the second overall selection in 2018, and this class lacks a true first-round cinch.

There should be a handful of backs earning consideration throughout Day Two, however, with underclassmen such as Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Georgia’s Zamir White and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller all likely contending with Alabama senior Brian Robinson Jr. to be the first back off the board.

This class lacks a true do-it-all superstar with breakaway speed, but it is one of the strongest positional groups in the 2022 draft, with several plug-and-play candidates and plenty of sleepers likely to "surprise" as Day Three steals.

Running backs grade: B+

Tyler Allgeier, BYU

BJ Baylor, Oregon State

Raheem Blackshear, Virginia Tech

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma

Snoop Conner, Mississippi

Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU

Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

Jerome Ford, Cincinnati

Tyler Goodson, Iowa

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Cam’Ron Harris, Miami

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Quay Holmes, East Tennessee State

Zonovan Knight, North Carolina State

Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech

Sincere McCormick, Texas-San Antonio

Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

Ricky Person Jr., North Carolina State

TJ Pledger, Utah

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Master Teague, Ohio State

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Zamir White, Georgia

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

WIDE RECEIVERS (26)

Similar in some ways to the quarterback class, the 2022 crop of receivers lacks the instant impact of last year’s heralded group, but there is plenty of talent here. Plus, the group features a Baskin Robbins-like variety of sizes, speeds and skill sets.

Prior to suffering a torn ACL in the national championship game, Alabama’s Jameson Williams was trending as the favorite to be the first receiver selected. The Ohio State transfer went from 15 career catches to 1,572 receiving yards in a breakout 2021 campaign. He personifies a receiver group high on risk and reward.

Fellow first-round-worthy talents such as Drake London (fractured ankle), George Pickens (ACL) and Justyn Ross (broken foot) are also going to require thorough medical evaluations. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Purdue's David Bell and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, meanwhile, are polar opposites in size and style, but their production against elite competition speaks for itself.

Wide receivers grade: B

Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

David Bell, Purdue

Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona

Slade Bolden, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Britain Covey, Utah

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech

Drake London, Southern California

John Metchie III, Alabama

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Jalen Nailor, Michigan State

Neil Pau’u, BYU

Kyle Phillips, UCLA

George Pickens, Georgia

Makai Polk, Mississippi State

Charleston Rambo, Miami

Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Justyn Ross, Clemson

Tyler Snead, East Carolina

Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tre Turner, Virginia Tech

Devon Williams, Oregon

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

TIGHT ENDS (7)

Jalen Wydermyer had three catches for 73 yards and a TD in Texas A&M's 41-38 win over Alabama in October. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While there were some big names added to the group, a below-average senior crop of tight ends has scouts already looking ahead to projected stellar classes in 2023 and 2024.

The most gifted tight end of the 2022 bunch — and most likely to be drafted first — is Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer, but there are too many dropped passes on his film for him to earn a first-round selection. Washington’s Cade Otton, on the other hand, has the soft mitts teams want as a security blanket, but he lacks the speed to threaten the seam or much thump at the point of attack.

Over the past decade, the draft twice went well into round two before the first tight end was selected, with the Bears nabbing Cole Kmet at No. 43 overall in 2020 and Baltimore investing the 55th overall pick in Maxx Williams in 2015. With no "unicorn" like Kyle Pitts available, that is likely to be the case in 2022. Meanwhile, the league looks ahead to college stars such as Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer.

Tight ends grade: D

Daniel Barker, Illinois

Greg Dulcich, UCLA

Cole Fotheringham, Utah

James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

Cade Otton, Washington

Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (19)

The 2022 draft has been labeled by some as lacking talent at the skill positions, but the bevy of big bodies along the offensive line is once again strong. An average senior crop was significantly boosted by underclassmen, and it's all but certain that the first tackle, guard and center off the board in 2022 will be players who entered the draft early.

Alabama’s pipeline of blockers to the NFL gets stronger with the behemoth Evan Neal on the fast track to a top-10 selection. Sheer knockdown power will also earn North Carolina State’s Ikem Okwunu and Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green first-round selections, though scouts are split as to where all three project best in the NFL after abbreviated starts at left tackle in college.

Teams looking for light-footed pass protectors will appreciate Mississippi State’s Charles Cross and Washington’s Jaxson Kirkland. The most polished offensive lineman in the draft might well be Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, a rare center worthy of top-20 consideration.

The best part of the offensive line additions might be the depth, with players such as Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning, UCLA’s Sean Rhyan, Penn State’s Rasheed Walker, Arizona State’s Dohnovan West and Tulsa’s Tyler Smith among those earning more love from scouts than from the media.

Offensive linemen grade: A-

Alec Anderson, UCLA

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

William Dunkle, San Diego State

James Empey, BYU

Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Cameron Jurgens, Nebraska

Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Evan Neal, Alabama

Ikem Okwunu, North Carolina State

Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Dohnovan West, Arizona State

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (4)

With the NFL a pass-happy league, the need for stout run defenders is at an all-time low. That is reflected in the small number of traditional, 300-plus-pound defensive linemen leaving college early for a shot at being drafted.

Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal and Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis are two of the few legitimate big guys with a chance to hear their names called on Day One, perhaps joining only Georgia senior Jordan Davis as first-round defensive tackles. Mathis is the most powerful and productive of the duo, but Leal is a more flexible and versatile athlete.

Given their large frames and intriguing talent, it's surprising how much Michigan’s Christopher Hinton (6-foot-4, 310) and Nebraska’s Damion Daniels (6-foot-3, 335) were overshadowed in the Big Ten. Both could prove to be quality middle-round finds.

Defensive linemen grade: B-

Damion Daniels, Nebraska

Christopher Hinton, Michigan

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

EDGE DEFENDERS (10)

Leading off with potential No. 1 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, this year’s class of edge rushers got as much of a bump as any positional group. Similar to the receiver crop, however, this is a class boasting more promise than production.

Thibodeaux lacks the eye-popping stats that his hype and traits suggest are possible, but scouts are enamored with his length, strength and ability to make impact plays against the pass and run. The Oregon star draws comparisons to former NFL All-Pros Von Miller, Chandler Jones and DeMarcus Ware.

Scouts are similarly excited about the upside of twitchy athletes David Ojabo (Michigan), Travon Walker (Georgia) and Drake Jackson (USC), while Purdue’s George Karlaftis and San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas have strong résumés to offset less-than-ideal athletic traits.

This is a significantly better group than last year’s. The first edge rusher selected in the 2021 draft came at No. 18 overall (Jaelan Phillips, Miami). Don’t be surprised if a handful of edge rushers are drafted in the top 20 this spring.

Edge defenders grade: A-

Amare Barno, Virginia Tech

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

David Ojabo, Michigan

Drake Jackson, USC

George Karlaftis, Purdue

Mika Tafua, Utah

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

Travon Walker, Georgia

Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham

LINEBACKERS (8)

With all due respect to Butkus Award winner and national champion Nakobe Dean, linebacker is one of relatively few positions in which a senior — Utah’s Devin Lloyd, perhaps — is likely to retain his spot as the top prospect available in the 2022 draft. But that isn’t to suggest that this year’s crop of underclassman linebackers won’t make an impact.

While lacking a prototypical build, Dean is a sideline-to-sideline dynamo whose instincts, acceleration and reliable open-field tackling skills make him well-suited to today’s NFL. Dean is at the top of the class for underclassman linebackers, but Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah, Penn State’s Brandon Smith and Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal are quality prospects who won’t have to wait long on Day Two to hear their names called.

Linebackers grade: B-

Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Avery Roberts, Oregon State

Nephi Sewell, Utah

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Khalan Tolson, Illinois

Carson Wells, Colorado

CORNERBACKS (15)

An already strong crop of senior cornerbacks has blossomed into a potentially historic class, with more than a dozen draftable prospects added. The underclassmen include a foursome of near first-round locks in LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Florida’s Kaiir Elam, Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. and Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner.

Some in the media are skeptical of Stingley, given that he missed virtually all of 2021 due to a leg injury and has not recorded an interception in more than two years. But smart evaluators won’t overthink the process, recalling the immediate impacts Micah Parsons (Dallas), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati) and Penei Sewell (Detroit) had as NFL rookies after sitting out their last year in college.

In most drafts, Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson and Washington’s Trent McDuffie would likely earn first-round selections, but the depth this year — as well as their meager interception totals — could push them into the early stages of Day Two.

Other positional groups received more of a boost from the underclassmen joining the crop, but no position is more talented or deeper than cornerback this year.

Cornerbacks grade: A

Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Martin Emerson, Mississippi State

Cordale Flott, LSU

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

Kyler Gordon, Washington

Trent McDuffie, Washington

Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina

Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington

Chris Steele, USC

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

Bryce Watts, Massachusetts

Mykael Wright, Oregon

SAFETIES (9)

Much like the corners, this year’s safety crop was significantly aided by an infusion of underclassmen. Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton receives most of the praise — and for good reason; safeties with his blend of size and closing speed are rare. Michigan’s Daxton Hill might very well be the best in coverage, however, and Oregon’s Verone McKinley III is an absolute ball hawk, with 11 interceptions the past three seasons.

Given the increasingly small strike zones allowed in today’s NFL, intimidating hitters over the middle are not quite as valued as they once were. Teams looking to add some physicality, however, will appreciate Georgia’s Lewis Cine and Miami’s Bubba Bolden, who both pack a wallop.

Like at cornerback, there is rare talent at safety this year to warrant investing a first-round selection. Better yet, the depth is such that a team can focus on a shallower position early, knowing that future starting-caliber safeties will be available throughout Day Two and perhaps into the middle rounds.

Safeties grade: A-

Dane Belton, Iowa

Bubba Bolden, Miami

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Nick Cross, Maryland

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Daxton Hill, Michigan

Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech

SPECIALISTS (3)

In another example of just how unique the 2022 NFL Draft will be, a record three specialists are making the early jump, and all three warrant draft consideration.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic is about as steady as they come among college kickers, making 82.6% of his field goals over three seasons, with just one missed PAT on 160 tries. LSU’s Cade York missed just six field-goal attempts in his final two years and not a single PAT after missing four of them as a true freshman for the national champs.

San Diego State's Matt Araiza, meanwhile, might have the strongest leg in the draft. The reigning Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s top punter, Araiza set an FBS record with a 51.19-yard average this season. He also holds career records for the most 50-plus and 60-plus-yard punts, with 39 and 18, respectively.

Specialists aren’t worthy of draft consideration unless they are truly special. This trio is that, making the 2022 crop one of the best in recent memory.

Specialists grade: B+

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

Cade York, K, LSU

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com , USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com , among others.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.