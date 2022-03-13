NCAA Tournament odds: Title odds for every team in March Madness

College Basketball
College Basketball

3 hours ago

Selection Sunday is over which means the teams are officially set for the men's college basketball tournament! 

March Madness is here, with Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor leading the pack as the four No. 1 seeds this year.

In the Big Ten quarterfinals, Indiana shocked top-seeded Illinois, and Virginia Tech upset Duke to win its first ACC title. Should gamblers get their bucks ready to bet on some shockers to happen in the field of 64?

Let's look at the odds for all the teams in the tourney (all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM IN THE MEN'S TOURNAMENT*

Gonzaga: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Arizona: + 600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kentucky: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Kansas: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Baylor: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Duke: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Purdue: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Auburn: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Villanova: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
UCLA: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Texas Tech: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Tennessee: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Iowa: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Arkansas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Illinois: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Houston: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Connecticut: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Wisconsin: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Texas: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)
Alabama: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
St. Mary's: +10000(bet $10 to win $1010 total)
Ohio State: +10000(bet $10 to win $1010 total)
Virginia Tech: +10000(bet $10 to win $1010 total)
USC: +10000(bet $10 to win $1010 total)
Michigan State: (+10000(bet $10 to win $1010 total)
LSU: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1210 total)
Providence: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1210 total)
Memphis: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1210 total)
North Carolina: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1210 total)
Marquette: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Seton Hall: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Murray State: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Loyola-Chicago: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Notre Dame: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
Colorado State: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
San Diego State: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Iowa State: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total) 
Rutgers: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Wyoming: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Creighton: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Boise State: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total) 
Michigan: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Miami (Fla.): +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
TCU: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2010 total)
Davidson: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)
Indiana: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3010 total)
Richmond: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4010 total) 
New Mexico State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)
South Dakota State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)
Colgate: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)
Chattanooga: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)
Georgia State: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total) 
Longwood: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)
Wright State: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Jacksonville State: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Akron: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Montana State: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Saint Peters:+95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Norfolk State: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Texas Southern: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total) 
Delaware: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)
Bryant: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)

Odds as of 3/13/2022*

