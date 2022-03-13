College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: 3 best bets to win March Madness 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday has come and gone and Thursday will be here before you know it. Before the game's tip-off, we're here to help you make your tournament picks.

We went through countless hours of game tape and research to tell you which teams you should be backing for futures bets at this point. So, to get March Madness started off on the right foot, here are our team's — Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre and Sam Panayotovich — three best bets to win the NCAA Tournament, with all odds via FOX Bet.

Geoff Schwartz:

I’m going to ride for the Pac-12 conference in this tournament and pick Arizona!

The Wildcats are the first No. 1 seed out of the conference since 2016 and this is the first time Arizona has been a No. 1 seed since 2014. This team, led by first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, plays like his former squad in Spokane.

The Wildcats rank fifth in adjusted offense and eighth in tempo. They are also 20th in defense, but often put intense pressure on the opposing team to score enough points to keep up.

There are concerns with turnovers, lack of depth and experience, but when this team is cooking it’s difficult for anyone to beat them in the country.

PICK: Arizona +600 at FOX Bet to win the NCAA Tournament (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Sam Panayotovich:

The Kansas Jayhawks can beat anybody in the country.

They’re the best team from the nation’s best conference and this is one of the deepest teams Bill Self has ever had in Lawrence. Future lottery pick Ochai Agbaji is a lethal scorer, and he headlines a group heavy with upperclassmen, sure-handed guards and efficient big men

This offense is almost impossible to stop when it's on.

KU’s perimeter defense is very good, too, holding opponents to just 30% shooting from downtown. Agbaji and Jalen Wilson are strong closers that rotate quick and chase shooters off their spots. And the Jayhawks have been tested all season long with the third-toughest schedule behind Alabama and West Virginia.

I love Kansas to make the Final Four (+250) and win it all at +1000.

PICK: Kansas +1000 at FOX Bet to win the NCAA Tournament (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jason McIntyre:

It’s chalky, but Gonzaga is the one team you want to bet on to win the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have the most efficient offense in the country and rank seventh in defense. Historically, 14 of the last 19 title winners were top 15 in offensive and defensive efficiency.

Gonzaga’s toughest foes in the West are deeply flawed. Texas Tech can’t score and Arkansas is offensively challenged. Duke has at least 3 first-round draft picks, but defensively the Blue Devils are a mess. There’s also the revenge angle, as Gonzaga lost to Duke during Thanksgiving weekend.

Gonzaga has lost twice in the championship game over the last four seasons. Mark Few finally breaks through in 2022.

PICK: Gonzaga +375 to win the NCAA Tournament (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

