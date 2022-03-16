College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Picks for every first-round game 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is finally here, and the first round offers sports fans a ton of opportunities to make their viewing experience a little ... richer.

Throughout all of March Madness, from the first round until the final championship buzzer, we’re betting every single game in some way, shape or form. Whether it's against the spread (ATS), moneyline or an over/under, we have you covered.

You read that right: Every. Single. Game.

Last year, betting every game of the tournament, I went 36-26 (58 percent). Let’s try to run it back. Now, come get some winners (odds via FOX Bet).

Thursday's Games

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan (12:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michigan’s disappointing season — including five losses in their last nine games — could be erased with a March run, which is entirely possible.

The Wolverines have a significant size advantage here led by All-American Hunter Dickinson, but their point guard Devante Jones will miss the first weekend. Colorado State’s tallest starter is 6-foot-6, and if the Rams aren’t hitting from outside, it could be a long night for a team that doesn’t get many second chances (340th in offensive rebounding).

PICK: Michigan -1

No. 4 Providence vs. 13 South Dakota State (12:40 p.m. ET, truTV)

Is Providence good or lucky?

The fact that the Friars are only favored by 2-points should tell you a lot. They were 12-2 in close games this year but rated just 31st in offensive efficiency and 79th in defense.

Providence is overseeded and must face a South Dakota State squad that hasn’t lost since Dec. 15. The Jack Rabbits are also the best 3-point shooting team in the country; so if they get hot, lookout.

The Friars were a fantastic story all season, but don’t call this an "upset."

PICK: South Dakota State +2

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis (1:45 p.m. ET, TNT)

Memphis is one of the toughest handicaps of the first round because of how different this team has been since star freshman Emoni Bates left the group. The Tigers are 10-2, with seven of those wins by double-digits. And two of those wins came against Houston. Bates is traveling with the team to Portland, but it’s unclear if he’ll play.

Boise is a terrific defensive team (17th in efficiency). So I see a low-scoring game here.

PICK: Under 133.5 points scored combined

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (2 p.m. ET, TBS)

The status of Baylor’s leading scorer LJ Cryer is still unknown, which has me sour on Baylor’s long-term prospects. The defending champs also lost in their first conference tournament game to Oklahoma, which historically has been a bad March omen.

But the Spartans are an average shooting team, so there’s no upset cooking here. Lay the points.

PICK: Baylor -22

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood (2:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Lancers have won 18 of 19 and have been a covering machine this season (19-9 ATS). And they’re sixth in the country in 3-point shooting. In what will be a slow-paced game, there’s a scenario where the Lancers keep this game reasonably close.

Tennessee’s coach Rick Barnes has struggled ATS in his last 13 NCAA Tournament games (1-11-1). The only cause for concern is that his opponent is from the Big South, and the Vols have smashed two teams from that conference this season by 42 and 40 points.

PICK: Longwood +17.5

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV)

The Hawkeyes are one of the hottest teams in the field and have scored 80 plus points in seven of their last nine games. Richmond won't be able to keep up, even with explosive point guard Jacob Gilyard.

PICK: Iowa -10.5

No.1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State (4:15 p.m. ET, TNT)

Gonzaga is the favorite to win it all and the top overall seed in the tournament. This means their lines will be inflated all tourney long — just something to keep in mind.

The Panthers struggled in December and January with injuries and COVID-19, but they’ve won 10 straight since being fully healthy. Georgia State is a poor offensive team, so they’ll probably be down 20 plus much of the second half. Gonzaga will play backups for the final five minutes, which means the backdoor will be open.

PICK: Georgia State +23

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette (4:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Good luck finding an edge in all of these 8-9 games. Marquette will try to push tempo; UNC has a significant advantage on the glass and inside with Armando Bacot.

PICK: Under 152.5 points scored combined

No. 5 Connecticut vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (6:50 p.m. ET, TNT)

The Huskies are a dangerous team, given their dominance on the offensive glass. This season, they’ve got wins over 2-seeds Auburn and Villanova.

While they may have problems with transfer Teddy Allen (19.3 ppg) — WAC player of the year — the Huskies will pull this one out.

PICK: UConn -6.5

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's (7:10 p.m. ET, CBS)

John Calipari’s oldest team in Lexington features five impact transfers, but UK has one glaring weakness: Depth inside. We saw it against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, and if NPOY candidate Oscar Tshiebwe is in foul trouble, points will be difficult to come by.

St. Peter’s is anemic offensively, ranking 317th in the country in 2-point shooting percentage, so I can’t pick them to win outright. But because they play such stingy defense (34th in efficiency), I'll take the points.

This season, the Peacocks are 20-9 ATS, fourth in college basketball.

PICK: Saint Peter’s +17.5

No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Indiana (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS)

Trayce Jackson-Davis was incredible against Wyoming with 29 points, which came on the heels of a 31-point game in the Big Ten semifinal. Can Matthias Tass slow him down?

The turnaround from the Midwest Tuesday night to Portland Thursday afternoon is tough, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

PICK: Indiana +3

No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton (7:27 p.m. ET, truTV)

As nice as the run to the Sweet 16 was last year, the Bluejays aren’t nearly as strong this season. It’s a struggle offensively and will undoubtedly be difficult without point guard Ryan Nembhard (wrist injury).

SDSU ranks second in the country defensively.

PICK: San Diego State -2.5

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT)

Arkansas got a huge scare last year in the first half — from Colgate — so you know they’ll be more ready this year.

But, Vermont starts five seniors and has won 22 of 23 — including each conference tournament game by 32 plus points. I love Arkansas' backcourt, but the Hogs lack last year’s frontcourt.

PICK: Vermont +5

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco (9:40 p.m. ET, CBS)

The favorite here has flipped, and there’s some mystery around the health of All-WCC center Yauhen Massaiski (13.5 ppg, 9.4 rpg). Murray State hasn’t lost since Dec. 22.

The side feels like a coin flip, so I'll take the under.

PICK: Under 136 points scored combined

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron (9:50 p.m. ET, TBS)

The Bruins snuck up on everyone last year and made a run to the Final 4, but they have a target on their backs this tournament.

The matchup is a brutal opener for UCLA, given the game will be played at a pace that puts the score in the 50s. Ultimately UCLA’s defense will be too much, but if Johnny Juzang struggles, the Bruins could be in trouble.

PICK: Under 127.5 points scored combined

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (9:57 p.m. ET, truTV)

Jayhawks can pick the score here. I’m invested in Kansas to win the title, and Texas Southern puts up the resistance of a speed bump. Blowout city.

PICK: Kansas - 22

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. He joined FS1 in 2016 and has appeared on every show on the network. In 2017, McIntyre began producing gambling content on the NFL, college football and NBA for FOX Sports. He had a gambling podcast for FOX, "Coming Up Winners," in 2018 and 2019. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead, which he sold in 2010.

