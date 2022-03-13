College Basketball
2022 NCAA Tournament: Men’s bracket revealed

24 mins ago

It took five months, but the field of 68 is set for the men's NCAA Tournament.

Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large bids.

The No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga (26-3), and the Bulldogs will be the top seed in the West. The other 1-seeds are Pac-12 champion Arizona (South), Big 12 champion Kansas (Midwest) and defending national champion Baylor (East).

There were some surprises, such as Duke, which struggled down the stretch, earning a 2-seed in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.

Mark Titus and Tate Frazier react to the Duke Blue Devils earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And two schools will be making their first appearance in the big dance.

Here are the brackets.

West

1. Gonzaga
16. Georgia State

8. Boise State
9. Memphis

5. UConn
12. New Mexico State

4. Arkansas
13. Vermont

6. Alabama
11. Rutgers/Notre Dame

3. Texas Tech
14. Montana State

7. Michigan State
10. Davidson

2. Duke
15. CS Fullerton

South

1. Arizona
16. Wright State/Bryant

8. Seton Hall
9. TCU

5. Houston
12. UAB

4. Illinois
13. Chattanooga

6. Colorado State
11. Michigan

3. Tennessee
14. Longwood

7. Ohio State
10. Loyola Chicago

2. Villanova
15. Delaware

Midwest

1. Kansas
16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC

8. San Diego State
9. Creighton

5. Iowa
12. Richmond

4. Providence
13. South Dakota State

6. LSU
11. Iowa State

3. Wisconsin
14. Colgate

7. USC
10. Miami (Fla.)

2. Auburn
15. Jacksonville State

East

1. Baylor
16. Norfolk State

8. North Carolina
9. Marquette

5. Saint Mary's
12. Wyoming/Indiana

4. UCLA
13. Akron

6. Texas
11. Virginia Tech

3. Purdue
14. Yale

7. Murray State
10. San Francisco

2. Kentucky
15. Saint Peter's

