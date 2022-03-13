College Basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament: Men’s bracket revealed 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It took five months, but the field of 68 is set for the men's NCAA Tournament.

Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large bids.

The No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga (26-3), and the Bulldogs will be the top seed in the West. The other 1-seeds are Pac-12 champion Arizona (South), Big 12 champion Kansas (Midwest) and defending national champion Baylor (East).

There were some surprises, such as Duke, which struggled down the stretch, earning a 2-seed in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.

Titus & Tate react to Duke earning No. 2 seed Mark Titus and Tate Frazier react to the Duke Blue Devils earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And two schools will be making their first appearance in the big dance.

Here are the brackets.

West

1. Gonzaga

16. Georgia State

8. Boise State

9. Memphis

5. UConn

12. New Mexico State

4. Arkansas

13. Vermont

6. Alabama

11. Rutgers/Notre Dame

3. Texas Tech

14. Montana State

7. Michigan State

10. Davidson

2. Duke

15. CS Fullerton

South

1. Arizona

16. Wright State/Bryant

8. Seton Hall

9. TCU

5. Houston

12. UAB

4. Illinois

13. Chattanooga

6. Colorado State

11. Michigan

3. Tennessee

14. Longwood

7. Ohio State

10. Loyola Chicago

2. Villanova

15. Delaware

Midwest

1. Kansas

16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC

8. San Diego State

9. Creighton

5. Iowa

12. Richmond

4. Providence

13. South Dakota State

6. LSU

11. Iowa State

3. Wisconsin

14. Colgate

7. USC

10. Miami (Fla.)

2. Auburn

15. Jacksonville State

East

1. Baylor

16. Norfolk State

8. North Carolina

9. Marquette

5. Saint Mary's

12. Wyoming/Indiana

4. UCLA

13. Akron

6. Texas

11. Virginia Tech

3. Purdue

14. Yale

7. Murray State

10. San Francisco

2. Kentucky

15. Saint Peter's

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.