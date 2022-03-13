2022 NCAA Tournament: Men’s bracket revealed
It took five months, but the field of 68 is set for the men's NCAA Tournament.
Automatic bids were handed out to 32 teams, with the rest earning at-large bids.
The No. 1 overall seed is Gonzaga (26-3), and the Bulldogs will be the top seed in the West. The other 1-seeds are Pac-12 champion Arizona (South), Big 12 champion Kansas (Midwest) and defending national champion Baylor (East).
There were some surprises, such as Duke, which struggled down the stretch, earning a 2-seed in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.
And two schools will be making their first appearance in the big dance.
Here are the brackets.
West
1. Gonzaga
16. Georgia State
8. Boise State
9. Memphis
5. UConn
12. New Mexico State
6. Alabama
11. Rutgers/Notre Dame
3. Texas Tech
14. Montana State
7. Michigan State
10. Davidson
2. Duke
15. CS Fullerton
South
1. Arizona
16. Wright State/Bryant
8. Seton Hall
9. TCU
4. Illinois
13. Chattanooga
6. Colorado State
11. Michigan
7. Ohio State
10. Loyola Chicago
Midwest
1. Kansas
16. Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC
8. San Diego State
9. Creighton
4. Providence
13. South Dakota State
6. LSU
11. Iowa State
7. USC
10. Miami (Fla.)
2. Auburn
15. Jacksonville State
East
1. Baylor
16. Norfolk State
8. North Carolina
9. Marquette
5. Saint Mary's
12. Wyoming/Indiana
6. Texas
11. Virginia Tech
7. Murray State
10. San Francisco
2. Kentucky
15. Saint Peter's