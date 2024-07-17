United Football League 2024 UFL College Draft: Showboats select Kansas QB Jason Bean with No. 1 pick Updated Jul. 17, 2024 12:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 UFL College Draft is here.

Each team has opportunities to add to their squad Wednesday in the 10-round draft. The Memphis Showboats held the No. 1 overall pick while the defending champion Birmingham Stallions have the final pick in each round.

In order to be a draft-eligible prospect in the UFL College Draft, players must have been eligible and gone unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Players selected Wednesday were also at least three years out of high school or waived their college eligibility.

UFL teams will hold the rights to players they select until they either report to the team or the team gives up the player's rights. All draftees who sign a UFL contract will have an "NFL Out" clause during the NFL season.

Here's each pick from the 2024 UFL College Draft:

ROUND 1

1. Memphis Showboats - Kansas QB Jason Bean

2. Houston Roughnecks - Charlotte DE Eyabi Okie

3. Arlington Renegades - UCF QB John Rys Plumlee

4. D.C. Defenders - Maryland OT Gottlieb Ayedze

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro

6. Michigan Panthers - Illinois OT Julian Pearl

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Baylor DT DT Gabe Hall

8. Birmingham Stallions - Wyoming OT Frank Crum

ROUND 2

1. Memphis Showboats - Memphis RB Blake Watson

2. Houston Roughnecks - Middle Tennessee S Tra Fluellen

3. Arlington Renegades - Chattanooga OT Griffin McDowell

4. D.C. Defenders - BYU QB Kedon Slovis

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Missouri RB Cody Schrader

6. Michigan Panthers - Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern

7. San Antonio Brahmas - UCLA DE Gabriel Murphy

8. Birmingham Stallions - Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson

ROUND 3

1. Memphis Showboats - Florida Atlantic DT Evan Anderson

2. Houston Roughnecks - Auburn G Kam Stutts

3. Arlington Renegades - Florida State LB Kalen Deloach

4. D.C. Defenders - Miami (Fla.) DT Leonard Taylor

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Virginia Tech DT Pheldarius Payne

6. Michigan Panthers - Ole Miss DE Isaac Ukwu

7. San Antonio Brahmas - USF OT Donovan Jennings

8. Birmingham Stallions - TCU RB Emani Bailey

ROUND 4

1. Memphis Showboats - Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker

2. Houston Roughnecks - Florida International LB Donovan Manuel

3. Arlington Renegades - Oregon DT Popo Aumavae

4. D.C. Defenders - San Diego State OT Garret Greenfield

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Vanderbilt OL Bradley Ashmore

6. Michigan Panthers - Eastern Michigan OT Brian Dooley

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Utah CB Miles Battle

8. Birmingham Stallions - Illinois WR Isaiah Williams

ROUND 5

1. Memphis Showboats - UConn DE Eric Watts

2. Houston Roughnecks - Kansas State OL Hayden Gillum

3. Arlington Renegades - North Carolina LB Amari Gainer

4. D.C. Defenders - Michigan DE Braiden McGregor

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - UCLA LB Carl Jones Jr.

6. Michigan Panthers - Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi

7. San Antonio Brahmas - James Madison DE Jamree Kromah

8. Birmingham Stallions - Colorado State TE Dallin Holker

ROUND 6

1. Memphis Showboats - Oklahoma C Andrew Raym

2. Houston Roughnecks - Pittsburgh TE Malcolm Epps

3. Arlington Renegades - Air Force RB Bo Richter

4. D.C. Defenders - Arizona RB Michael Wiley

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe

6. Michigan Panthers - Mississippi WR Dayton Wade

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin

8. Birmingham Stallions - Arkanasas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

ROUND 7

1. Memphis Showboats - Temple LB Yvandy Rigby

2. Houston Roughnecks - Oklahoma State LB Xavier Benson

3. Arlington Renegades - Oregon DT Taki Taimani

4. D.C. Defenders - Toledo LB Dallas Gant

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Limestone WR Jelani Baker

6. Michigan Panthers - Florida State S Akeem Dent

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Maryland S Beau Brade

8. Birmingham Stallions - TCU OT Andrew Coker

ROUND 8

1. Memphis Showboats - Maryland CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

2. Houston Roughnecks - Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams

3. Arlington Renegades - North Carolina OT Spencer Rolland

4. D.C. Defenders - Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - South Dakota State WR Jadon Janke

6. Michigan Panthers - UTEP C Andrew Meyer

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Tulane C Sincere Haynesworth

8. Birmingham Stallions - South Carolina WR Ahmarean Brown

ROUND 9

1. Memphis Showboats - Tennessee TE McCallan Castles

2. Houston Roughnecks - Texas Tech CB Malik Dunlap

3. Arlington Renegades - Southern Miss C Briason Mays

4. D.C. Defenders - Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Georgia Tech CB Myles Sims

6. Michigan Panthers - Michigan State OL J.D. Duplain

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Kent State CB D.J. Miller Jr.

8. Birmingham Stallions - Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

ROUND 10

1. Memphis Showboats - Yale WR Mason Tipton

2. Houston Roughnecks - Mississippi State TE Geor'quarius Spivey

3. Arlington Renegades - Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops

4. D.C. Defenders - Nebraska S Omar Brown

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Duke CB Myles Jones

6. Michigan Panthers - South Dakota State S Isaiah Stalbird

7. San Antonio Brahmas - UTSA WR Joshua Cephus

8. Birmingham Stallions - Marshall OT Ethan Driskell

