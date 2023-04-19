Golf - PGA - Zurich Classic of New Orleans - 4/20/2023 2023 Zurich Classic odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated Apr. 19, 2023 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Staff

Last week we won big on long-shot Matthew Fitzpatrick (+3000 at FOX Bet) at the RBC Heritage. Let's see if we can replicate the magic as we turn our attention to TPC Louisiana for the Zurich Classic.

The Pete Dye-designed course is a par-72 that measures at 7,425 yards. This event has a unique format that features team play, not stroke play. In this format, 80 teams will play two rounds of best ball and two rounds of alternate shot.

Patrick Cantlay- Xander Schauffele are huge betting favorites to win the tournament, +300 at FOX Bet.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the favorites and my outright portfolio for this tournament.

Zurich Classic Odds & Field

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +300 ( bet $10 to win $40 total )

Collin Morikawa / Max Homa +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

Sungjae Im /Ke ith Mitchell +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Si Woo Kim/ Tom Kim +1300 ( bet $10 to win $140 total )

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3000 ( bet $10 to win $310 total )

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Harris English/Tom Hoge +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Thomas Detry/Victor Perez +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy +3500 ( bet $10 to win $360 total )

Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Lee Hodges/Robby Shelton +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

David Lipsky/Aaron Rai +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Odds for the completed field at FOX Bet

It's hard not to love Cantlay and Schauffele this week. While they are the best squad on paper, this is an event to take some gambles on due to the format. Here are other teams worth sprinkling a few bucks on to win it all.

Sungjae Im & Keith Mitchell +1300 at FOX Bet

This is one of the most balanced teams in the event, and this course plays to both golfers' strengths. The metrics are also in their favor. Per Data Golf, both players rank in the top 20 in tee-to-green play over the past 50 rounds. Im is striking the ball great and enters this tournament with a seventh-place finish last week, his sixth top-25 finish in a row.

Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick +3000 at FOX Bet

I'm going back to the Fitz well this week. Chemistry goes a long way in a team format, and if you've watched Netflix's Full Swing, you know these brothers share a special bond. There isn't much more to say about Matthew other than he proved why he's one of the best golfers in the world last weekend, going toe-to-toe with Jordan Spieth and winning. Alex has finished in the top-25 in his last four OWGR events.

Joel Dahmen & Denny McCarthy +3500 at FOX Bet

Was there a more likable character on Full Swing than Dahmen? He has the pure talent and team play might be the perfect, relaxed setting for his style. Their skill sets also complement each other where Dahmen has the tee-to-green game, while McCarthy is one of the best putters.

David Lipsky & Aaron Rai +5000 at FOX Bet

These two partnered here last year and finished tied for fourth. Rai comes into this event quietly on fire, as he has gained strokes from tee-to-green in seven straight starts and 12 of his last 13. Both of their putters are suspect, which is why you are getting such long odds. But, if even one of them can get it going, they have a chance at making a run.

Just missed: Sahith Theegala & Justin Suh

Top stories from FOX Sports

