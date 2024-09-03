College Football 2024 Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State, Penn State, USC on top after Week 1 Updated Sep. 3, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the 2024 season kicks into gear, life in the Big Ten looks far different than what college football fans have grown accustomed to in recent years. The divisions that once separated the conference into East and West are gone, and with that elimination comes a more balanced landscape of competition. The four new members have officially joined and extended the league's footprint from one coast to the other. A win by USC over LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday night was suddenly a feather in the Big Ten's cap, an early triumph over the mighty SEC.

But not everything has changed for one of the sport's premier conferences. Ohio State is still dominant. Penn State looks as formidable as its ever been under head coach James Franklin. And Michigan, the defending national champions, still have some highly impressive prospects on what should be a ferocious defense. As a whole, the new-look Big Ten posted a 17-1 record in Week 1.

Here's our first batch of Big Ten Power Rankings:

1. Ohio State (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Akron , 52-6

A bit of an inauspicious start gave way to the eventual well-rounded domination that most fans and analysts expected to see from Ohio State, which should be a legitimate national championship contender this season. Transfer quarterback Will Howard, formerly of Kansas State, settled into an impressive second-half rhythm to finish with 228 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith — a fast-evolving star for the Buckeyes.

The one-two punch of tailbacks Quinshon Judkins (13 carries, 55 yards, one TD) and TreVeyon Henderson (eight carries, 65 yards) was hamstrung, at times, by an offensive line that introduced several new starters and continues to endure some growing pains. But a 27-yard fumble return touchdown from safety Lathan Ransom and a 29-yard interception return touchdown by linebacker Gabe Powers helped break the game open against an overmatched opponent.

2. Penn State (1-0)

Week 1 result: Road win over West Virginia , 34-12

The positive influence of new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was visible almost immediately, as Penn State unfurled a scheme that was more creative, motion-based and dynamic than anything the Nittany Lions put forth last year. QB Drew Allar, now in his second season as the starter, played with far more confidence, poise and downfield intent on an afternoon where he needed just 11 completions to throw for 216 yards and three touchdowns. The budding connection between Allar and wideout Harrison Wallace III (five catches, 117 yards, two TDs) bodes well for an offense that lost No. 1 target KeAndre Lambert-Smith to Auburn via the transfer portal.

Penn State’s defense was equally impressive even after the departure of coordinator Manny Diaz, now the head coach at Duke. The Nittany Lions held the Mountaineers' vaunted rushing attack to just 85 yards on 37 carries as new coordinator Tom Allen enjoyed a sparkling debut. This might be head coach James Franklin’s most dangerous team.

3. USC (1-0)

Week 1 result: Neutral site win over LSU , 27-20

In one of the best games of the weekend, QB Miller Moss manufactured an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the waning moments of the fourth quarter to secure the Big Ten’s most impressive victory thus far. Moss, who sat behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams the past two seasons, turned in a nearly flawless performance by completing 27 of 36 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown — rifling one gutsy throw after another to a receiving corps that included six players with at least 45 yards.

A much-improved Trojans defense under the direction of former UCLA coordinator D’Anton Lynn limited the Tigers to just five conversions in 13 tries on third down and tackled with the kind of force not seen at USC for quite some time. Head coach Lincoln Riley is well on his way to turning the program around, perhaps even ahead of schedule.

4. Oregon (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Idaho , 24-14

When Oregon put together an 11-play, 71-yard drive on its opening possession — capped by a 7-yard touchdown from transfer QB Dillon Gabriel to star receiver Tez Johnson — it certainly appeared that the highly rated Ducks were poised for a resounding victory against an FCS opponent. But head coach Dan Lanning’s team would only find the end zone one more time between that initial drive and the start of the fourth quarter, stumbling through a largely underwhelming opener. A missed field goal, a lost fumble and two failed fourth downs kept the point total quite low on an afternoon when Gabriel completed 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards and two scores, though he was sacked three times. There's plenty of work to be done before Oregon can live up to the preseason expectations.

5. Michigan (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Fresno State , 30-10

The long-awaited answer to who would succeed J.J. McCarthy as Michigan’s starting quarterback was finally revealed when little-used senior Davis Warren earned the nod from head coach Sherrone Moore. A cancer survivor and former walk-on, Warren fended off the challenge from dual-threat junior Alex Orji — a player many presumed would be the eventual winner of a competition that lasted through the winter, spring and summer.

Warren completed 15 of 25 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception during an uneven performance that will only invite more scrutiny and questions ahead of Michigan’s massive Week 2 tilt with No. 4 Texas in Ann Arbor. The offense only reached the end zone once during the first three quarters and finished with a measly 269 total yards. An 86-yard interception return for a touchdown by All-American cornerback Will Johnson sealed the win with 3:57 remaining.

6. Iowa (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Illinois State , 40-0

There were some murmurs of discontent rumbling around Kinnick Stadium when what was supposed to be revamped Iowa offense produced the following on its first six possessions: punt, punt, field goal, punt, turnover on downs, punt.

Slowly but surely, however, the unit overseen by new offensive coordinator Tim Lester, formerly the head coach at Western Michigan, chugged to life in time for a torrid second half. The Hawkeyes bridged the third and fourth quarters by scoring five touchdowns in a six-drive span to light up the scoreboard and turn heads on a national level. QB Cade McNamara completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa amassed nearly 500 yards of total offense and converted seven of 15 times on third down.

7. Nebraska (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over UTEP, 40-7

Nebraska fans got what they wanted when head coach Matt Rhule named five-star freshman Dylan Raiola the team’s starter on Aug. 21. Raiola, the son of former Cornhusker All-American Dominic Raiola and nephew of current offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, signed with Nebraska after earlier verbal commitments to both Ohio State and Georgia. He was the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle and arrived in Lincoln as the second-best prospect in program history behind five-star tailback Marlon Lucky in 2005. Raiola completed 19 of 27 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against UTEP to give Nebraska its first season-opening win in five years.

8. Maryland (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over UConn, 50-7

Even without record-setting QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who finally exhausted his eligibility during the 2023 campaign, Maryland’s offense dismantled UConn in a game that got out of hand well before halftime. New signal-caller Billy Edwards Jr., fresh off leading Maryland to a win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl last December, completed his first seven passes en route to a highly productive afternoon: 20-of-27 passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns (before head coach Mike Locksley removed him for the entire fourth quarter.)

The dominant victory included a staggering 629 yards of total offense — which is good enough for 10th nationally and sixth among schools from the Power 4 conferences — and a plus-three edge in the turnover margin.

9. Wisconsin (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Western Michigan, 28-14

This was far from the comprehensive victory fans would have been hoping for as head coach Luke Fickell begins his second season at Wisconsin. The Badgers trailed until the 10:35 mark of the fourth quarter when tailback Tawee Walker, a transfer from Oklahoma, found the end zone from 6 yards out and QB Tyler Van Dyke, formerly of Miami (Fla.), connected with wideout Trech Kekahuna for the 2-point conversion. Van Dyke was far from convincing in his debut with the Badgers, completing 21 of 36 passes for 192 yards and no touchdowns, though he did chip in 21 rushing yards and one score. Still, there is enough talent on Wisconsin’s roster to where Fickell should improve on last year’s 7-6 record.

10. Rutgers (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Howard, 44-7

This was a thorough victory for head coach Greg Schiano to begin a season in which the Scarlet Knights have their loftiest expectations in recent memory, the renewed belief sparked in part by a schedule that doesn’t include Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State following the Big Ten’s erasure of divisions. Star tailback Kyle Monangai tied his career high with 165 rushing yards and one score to spearhead a ground attack that churned out 329 yards and two touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights now rank seventh nationally in rushing offense entering Week 2. QB Athan Kaliakmanis, a transfer from Minnesota, survived some moments of questionable accuracy to toss three touchdowns without committing a turnover.

11. Washington (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Weber State, 35-3

It was difficult to predict exactly what Washington would look like following an offseason of seismic change that sapped some of the excitement from last year’s magical run to the national championship game. Head coach Kalen DeBoer and much of his staff left for Alabama, star QB Michael Penix Jr. and eight additional Huskies were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and others left the program via the transfer portal. But new head coach Jedd Fisch acquitted himself well in a comprehensive win over Weber State in which transfer QB Will Rogers was efficient (20 of 26 for 250 yards, one TD) and transfer tailback Jonah Coleman looked particularly dangerous (16 carries, 127 yards, three TDs).

12. Illinois (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Eastern Illinois, 45-0

The Fighting Illini enjoyed a terrific bounce-back performance from QB Luke Altmyer, who lost his starting job during the final month of the 2023 season. Altmyer, the former Ole Miss transfer, completed 19 of 24 passes for 213 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to lead a balanced offense that outgained the opposition 486-196 overall. Equally encouraging was the improved defensive effort from a unit that slipped to 63rd nationally last season and became a legitimate weakness under first-year coordinator Aaron Henry. Illinois limited its opponent to a 50% completion rate and only surrendered 2.2 yards per carry on 22 rushing attempts.

13. Indiana (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over FIU, 31-7

New Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti turned a few heads with his bravado and braggadocious rhetoric at Big Ten media days over the summer, but he took the first step toward backing it up with a wire-to-wire win over FIU. In doing so, he became the first Hoosiers coach to win his debut since Bill Lynch in 2007. Cignetti’s squad outgained the Panthers 414-182 overall and racked up 234 rushing yards as tailbacks Elijah Green, Ty Son Lawton and Justice Ellison each surpassed 65 yards and combined for three touchdowns. Transfer QB Kurtis Rourke, formerly of Ohio, completed 15 of 24 passes for 180 yards and a score.

14. Purdue (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Indiana State, 49-0

This was a heck of an opener for senior QB Hudson Card, the former Texas transfer whose turnover-speckled 2023 campaign contributed to an underwhelming first season for head coach Ryan Walters. Card completed 24 of 25 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers — all without a fumble or an interception. Ten Boilermakers caught at least two passes and four players caught at least three passes, with versatile tight end Max Klare leading the bunch (five receptions, 71 yards, one TD). Purdue found the end zone on three of its first four possessions and never looked back.

15. Northwestern (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Miami (Ohio), 13-6

The first game for Northwestern in its temporary, lakeside stadium will be remembered as a picturesque success, even if the football wasn’t always pretty. Before a quaint-but-raucous crowd of 12,023 fans along Lake Michigan, the Wildcats staved off Miami courtesy of a last-minute interception by defensive back Robert Fitzgerald. The takeaway helped preserve a balanced performance from journeyman QB Mike Wright, formerly of Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 178 yards and finished as the team’s leading rusher with 65 yards and a score.

16. Michigan State (1-0)

Week 1 result: Home win over Florida Atlantic, 16-10

The debut of new head coach Jonathan Smith left plenty to be desired in a performance that was marred by turnovers (three), penalties (12 for 140 yards) and woeful inefficiency on third down (3 of 13). Highly touted transfer QB Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State, tossed two interceptions — including one on his first pass attempt — and nearly gave the ball away again on a fumble he was fortunate to recover. Chiles finished 10 of 14 for 114 yards and zero touchdowns, though he did find the end zone on an 11-yard run.

17. Minnesota (0-1)

Week 1 result: Home loss to North Carolina, 19-17

The Golden Gophers deserve credit for being one of only two Big Ten teams to open the season against an opponent from one of the Power 4 conferences, joining Penn State on that very short list. It also must be said they played without star running back Darius Taylor, who posted four 100-yard games last season but missed this year’s opener with a leg injury. But Minnesota was held below 250 yards of total offense and failed to beat a team that lost its starting QB to a broken leg in the third quarter.

18. UCLA (1-0)

Week 1 result: Road win over Hawaii, 16-13

Making the long flight to Hawaii is never an easy trip, especially when factoring in the time difference, but the way this game unfolded doesn’t bode well for UCLA’s prospects in the Big Ten. The Bruins fell behind early and trailed until the 14:05 mark of the fourth quarter. They needed a field goal in the final minute to beat a team that hasn’t defeated a power-conference opponent since 2019.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

