College Basketball Oscar Tshiebwe, Walker Kessler sit atop Andy Katz's transfer tiers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

The transfer portal was the dominant story of the men's college basketball offseason.

Players were entering and exiting at a fevered pace, but fit had to triumph over stats. Getting the right player to fill a need was critical.

Some have worked. Some have not. But this much is true: Odds are the team that wins the national title will have at least one significant transfer.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe leads Andy Katz's list of most impactful transfer players Andy Katz lists the most impactful transfer players this college basketball season, breaking them into four tiers.

Here are my four tiers of the top transfers so far this season.

Tier 1: The best of the best

Oscar Tshiebwe, (West Virginia), Kentucky: The West Virginia transfer is a double-double machine and a first-team All-American. He has given Kentucky the power, presence and anchor inside.

Walker Kessler, (North Carolina), Auburn: Kessler has flourished for Bruce Pearl. He has complimented Jabari Smith exceptionally well and can be a double-figure scorer and rebounder.

Al Durham, (Indiana), Providence: The Friars needed a solid, experienced lead guard. Durham has bought in to Ed Cooley's system and culture and helped Providence compete at the top of the Big East.

Alondes Williams, (Oklahoma), Wake Forest: Williams is the reason the Demon Deacons will be in the NCAA Tournament. He has been a big-time scorer for Steve Forbes and one of the best players in the ACC.

James Akinjo, (Arizona), Baylor: Akinjo, a two-time transfer (Georgetown), stepped into the Baylor lineup and gave them scoring pop. The Bears needed his production, and he delivered.

Izaiah Brockington, (Penn State), Iowa State: Brockington has been a shooter/scorer for TJ Otzelberger and helped the Cyclones erase a winless winter of 2021 and become an NCAA Tournament team.

Kentucky gets going early with a ferocious Oscar Tshiebwe jam The Kentucky Wildcats got off to a fast start against the Auburn Tigers with a ferocious Oscar Tshiebwe dunk!

Tier 2: Impact starters

Sahvir Wheeler, (Georgia) Kentucky: The Wildcats needed a solid point guard who could dish and not turn the ball over. They got that with Wheeler.

Kellan Grady, (Davidson) Kentucky: The Wildcats had to have a sharpshooter. Grady has delivered on his best attribute for Kentucky.

Alfonso Plummer, (Utah) Illinois: Plummer has been one of the hidden-gem transfers. He has been a consistent 3-point threat for the Illini in their quest to win the Big Ten.

K.D. Johnson, (Georgia) Auburn: Bruce Pearl loves getting guards who can push the tempo, make shots and defend. He has that with Johnson.

Charlie Moore, (DePaul) Miami: Moore has been at Cal and Kansas as well, but he finally feels at home with the Hurricanes. He hit a game-winning shot to beat Virginia Tech and was critical in the win at Duke.

Tier 3: Don't sleep on 'em

Boogie Ellis, (Memphis) USC: The Trojans needed a competent scoring guard. Ellis has been that since arriving from Memphis.

Timmy Allen, (Utah) Texas: The Longhorns have a host of transfers, but Allen has been the most consistent and reliable for Chris Beard.

Jamari Wheeler, (Penn State) Ohio State: The Buckeyes needed someone to replace Duane Washington. Wheeler knew the Big Ten and was one of the top defensive players. He has been one of the most important transfers in the conference.

Darryl Morsell, (Maryland) Marquette: Morsell was the Big Ten’s best defensive player last season. He has transferred that skill set to the Big East and helped transform the Golden Eagles in Shaka Smart’s first season.

Wendell Green, (Eastern Kentucky) Auburn: Bruce Pearl doesn’t mind taking a chance on smaller guards from one-bid leagues. Green has given the Tigers energy and pop throughout the season.

Rasir Bolton, (Iowa State) Gonzaga: The Zags have had great success with fifth-year transfer guards looking for one more run. Bolton has answered the call this season. He is averaging 10.5 points on the No. 1 team in the country and giving them a steady presence.

Darryl Morsell goes for 26-5-3 as Marquette edges Seton Hall Darryl Morsell provided the Marquette Golden Eagles with a massive boost in their victory against the Seton Hall Pirates by dropping 26 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Tier 4: Hard to keep them down this far

Quincy Guerrier, (Syracuse) Oregon: The Ducks needed a board man. They got one in the Syracuse transfer. Guerrier has been part of the Ducks' recent surge.

Tyson Walker, (Northeastern) Michigan State: Tom Izzo didn’t need Walker to be a shot-maker like he was for Bill Coen at Northeastern. He needed him to be a facilitator. And for the most part, he has done just that while rotating with A.J. Hoggard.

Jamison Battle, (George Washington) Minnesota: Battle was the wing player Ben Johnson needed to have in his first year. He has been one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten.

Payton Willis, (College of Charleston) Minnesota: Ben Johnson was trying to put together a team as soon as he got the job. He needed a shooter, regardless of the level of conference. And he got one in Willis, who has been a solid Big Ten player.

Jack Nunge, (Iowa) Xavier: The Musketeers needed a big man. Nunge needed a fresh start. The match has been perfect, with Nunge answering the need.

Tari Eason, (Cincinnati) LSU: Eason has come in and given the Tigers major minutes and production. LSU desperately needed someone with his skill set.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.