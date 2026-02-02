College Basketball
Illinois Coach Brad Underwood: Big Ten Has 'Always Been Pretty Dominant'
College Basketball

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood: Big Ten Has 'Always Been Pretty Dominant'

Published Feb. 2, 2026 3:54 p.m. ET

Is the Big Ten easily one of the most dominant leagues in men's college basketball?

Illinois coach Brad Underwood believes it's a no-brainer.

"I think we've always been pretty dominant," he said after his team dropped then-No. 5 Nebraska on Sunday night to win its 11th consecutive game. "I think the Big Ten has been a badass league — for my nine years anyway. 

"I think we're excellent. … I don't pay attention to the polls, but … I do the … analytics stuff. … This is a fantastic league."

Illinois HC Brad Underwood believes the Big Ten is one of the most dominant leagues in CBB 🏀

Illinois HC Brad Underwood believes the Big Ten is one of the most dominant leagues in CBB 🏀
Illinois HC Brad Underwood believes the Big Ten is one of the most dominant leagues in CBB 🏀

The Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 in Big Ten play) are up to No. 5 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll, as of Feb. 2. They haven't lost since narrowly falling at home to the then-No. 23 Huskers by three, 83-80, on Dec. 13, 2025. The Big Ten is tied with the ACC for the second-most teams represented in the latest AP poll (five) behind the Big 12 (six).

Illinois, which FOX Sports' Casey Jacobsen ranked at No. 7 in the latest edition of his men's college basketball rankings, is led by star scorer Keaton Wagler, who had 28 points against Nebraska on Sunday.

The Fighting Illini own the No. 1 offense in the sport, and FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica believes they have all the ingredients for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament behind Wagler & Co.

Next, Illinois hosts Northwestern (10-12) on Wednesday.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Most Unique American Sporting Events

The Most Unique American Sporting Events

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes