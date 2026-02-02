Illinois Coach Brad Underwood: Big Ten Has 'Always Been Pretty Dominant'

Is the Big Ten easily one of the most dominant leagues in men's college basketball?

Illinois coach Brad Underwood believes it's a no-brainer.

"I think we've always been pretty dominant," he said after his team dropped then-No. 5 Nebraska on Sunday night to win its 11th consecutive game. "I think the Big Ten has been a badass league — for my nine years anyway.

"I think we're excellent. … I don't pay attention to the polls, but … I do the … analytics stuff. … This is a fantastic league."

The Fighting Illini (19-3, 10-1 in Big Ten play) are up to No. 5 in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll, as of Feb. 2. They haven't lost since narrowly falling at home to the then-No. 23 Huskers by three, 83-80, on Dec. 13, 2025. The Big Ten is tied with the ACC for the second-most teams represented in the latest AP poll (five) behind the Big 12 (six).

Illinois, which FOX Sports' Casey Jacobsen ranked at No. 7 in the latest edition of his men's college basketball rankings, is led by star scorer Keaton Wagler, who had 28 points against Nebraska on Sunday.

The Fighting Illini own the No. 1 offense in the sport, and FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica believes they have all the ingredients for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament behind Wagler & Co.

Next, Illinois hosts Northwestern (10-12) on Wednesday.