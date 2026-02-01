College Basketball
Elliot Cadeau's Composed Play vs. MSU Lands Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team
Elliot Cadeau's Composed Play vs. MSU Lands Him on Gus Johnson’s ‘GOT IT’ Team

Updated Feb. 1, 2026 8:55 p.m. ET

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau directed traffic and stayed composed in the raucous Breslin Center, leading the third-ranked Wolverines to a victory over in-state rival No. 7 Michigan State on Friday night.

Cadeau's poise in the Wolverines' 83-71 win caught the attention of FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson, and earned him a spot on Johnson's weekly "GOT IT" team. 

"What a game, Elliott," Johnson said. "You ended with 17 points, six assists. You hit three 3s. But it's not the numbers. It's the timely baskets when the game is on the line."

Cadeau pulled up for a right-wing 3 to give Michigan a 69-63 lead with 3:08 remaining. He hit two free throws to extend the lead to double digits with 44 seconds to play. He made three 3-pointers for the fourth time this season. 

His perimeter shot has been his greatest point of improvement in his junior year. Cadeau spent two seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Michigan. He shot 18.9% as a freshman with the Tar Heels and 33.7% last season. His efficiency has skyrocketed to 42% on 4.2 attempts per game.

Not every player can increase their effectiveness at a greater volume, but Cadeau has. Having elite surrounding talent leading to more open shots doesn't hurt. While Cadeau's 3 has been a pleasant surprise for Michigan and Dusty May, the Wolverines' head coach brought him to Ann Arbor because he could unleash that surrounding talent with his facilitation abilities.

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 7 Michigan State Spartans Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

"Not only did you hit big shots," Johnson said to Cadeau. "You got your teammates involved. You knew where to hit them on their sweet spots tonight."

"That just comes with practicing every day, building chemistry on and off the court," Cadeau replied. 

Cadeau created an easy layup for Morez Johnson Jr. in the final moments. He ended Friday's game with six assists. More importantly, he kept his team calm in a hostile environment, leading Michigan to its first win in the Breslin Center since Jan. 13, 2018.

