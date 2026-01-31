Michigan Coach Dusty May on Michigan State Fans: 'No Way I'm Ducking This Smoke'

Prior to arguably the most anticipated Big Ten matchup of the season to date (No. 3 Michigan against No. 7 Michigan State), Wolverines head coach Dusty May made himself a meme.

Sitting on the bench prior to the Friday night ranked matchup, the Michigan head coach was surrounded by a group of Michigan State fans yelling over his shoulder.

What happened here?

"I was actually just taking a peak," May said in his postgame press conference following Michigan's 83-71 win over MSU. "I thought, when we pulled in, the students were still lined up down the block and even when we rode in at the Kalamazoo entrance. There [was] a long line, and I assumed it was students. I was like, ‘Okay, they’re not in yet,' but, man, we're building. There's a lot of anticipation for this game, and so I walked by and I was greeted as soon as I stuck my head out on the court. At that point, I was like, 'There's no way I'm ducking and running from this smoke now.'"

"This stuff doesn't bother me. I just let them get all their frustration and their animosity out early and then that way they can enjoy the game, so I felt like I contributed to the environment just a little bit."

The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry has Dusty May cheesin' 😆

As for the game, Michigan was 23 of 26 from the free-throw line, held Michigan State to 4 of 23 from behind the arc and was able to get a 12-point victory despite blowing an 18-point lead.

For Michigan, Yaxel Lendeborg finished with a team-high 26 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks; Elliot Cadeau had 17 points, six assists and three rebounds; Morez Johnson Jr. had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks; as for the opposition, Jeremy Fears Jr. had a game-high 31 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for Michigan State.

Monday's in-state rivalry win moved Michigan to 20-1 overall and 10-1 in Big Ten play, good for first in the conference. This win also came three days after Michigan delivered No. 5 Nebraska its first loss of the season on Tuesday night in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, Friday night's loss dropped Michigan State to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in Big Ten play, good for fourth in the conference. Michigan and Michigan State will face off again on March 8 in Ann Arbor.

Next up for Michigan is a home matchup against Penn State on Feb. 5 (6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).