2025 MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Cubs, Mets shuffle at top; Mariners surge
2025 MLB power rankings: Dodgers, Cubs, Mets shuffle at top; Mariners surge

Updated May. 5, 2025 4:57 p.m. ET
Rowan Kavner
Rowan Kavner
MLB Writer

Figuring out which team is Major League Baseball’s worst right now doesn’t take much effort. Determining the best is another story. 

We’re more than a month in, and no team has clearly separated itself from the pack. For that reason, there’s been plenty of shuffling toward the top of our power rankings over the first handful of editions, and this week is no exception.

Here are the latest rankings, including some of the best and worst from each club after April’s action. 

30
Colorado Rockies
6-28

A year after the 2024 White Sox became the worst team in modern baseball history, it’s tough to find any silver lining for a Colorado team on pace to break that record of ineptitude. Second-year player Jordan Beck has 10 extra-base hits in 24 games, but the Rockies have not won a series all season and have now dropped 19 of their last 22 games. 

29
Chicago White Sox
10-24
28
Pittsburgh Pirates
12-23
27
Miami Marlins
13-20
26
Los Angeles Angels
13-20
25
Minnesota Twins
15-20
24
Washington Nationals
16-19
23
Baltimore Orioles
10-17
22
St. Louis Cardinals
12-16
21
Milwaukee Brewers
17-18
20
Toronto Blue Jays
down from 18
13-15
19
Texas Rangers
down from 11
17-18
18
Atlanta Braves
down from 17
15-18
17
Cincinnati Reds
down from 15
18-17
16
Tampa Bay Rays
down from 13
14-14
15
Athletics
up from 20
19-16
14
Houston Astros
up from 15
17-16
13
Boston Red Sox
down from 12
18-18
12
Kansas City Royals
up from 19
14-15
11
Arizona Diamondbacks
down from 10
18-16
10
Cleveland Guardians
up from 16
20-14
9
New York Yankees
down from 7
19-15
8
Philadelphia Phillies
up from 9
15-13
7
San Francisco Giants
down from 6
22-13
6
Seattle Mariners
up from 8
20-13
5
Detroit Tigers
down from 4
22-13
4
San Diego Padres
up from 5
17-11
3
New York Mets
down from 1
22-13
2
Chicago Cubs
up from 3
17-12

After a litany of pitching injuries limited them to just three starters they trusted throughout October last postseason, the Dodgers threw money at the problem. Unfortunately for them, the issues persist. The Dodgers currently have 12 pitchers (including two members of their Opening Day rotation in Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow) on the injured list, and that’s not including Shohei Ohtani, who’s not particularly close to a return to the mound. And yet, the Dodgers still have more wins than any team in MLB. It helps when reigning Pitcher of the Month Yoshinobu Yamamoto is playing at a Cy Young level. Finally, the offense is kicking into gear, too. 

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner.

