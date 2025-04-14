PGA Tour
2025 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings
PGA Tour

2025 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings

Updated Apr. 14, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET

The grounds of Augusta National have once again witnessed history, and with it comes a significant financial reward for the tournament's top performers. The 2025 Masters boasted a staggering $21 million total purse, ensuring that even those who battled their way inside the cut line were well compensated.

From the coveted green jacket and the hefty $4.2 million prize for the winner, Rory McIlroy, down to the players finishing within the top 50 who each took home at least $52,920, the Masters continues to be one of the most lucrative events in professional golf. 

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Round Highlights at Trump National Miami | LIV on FOX

Final Round Highlights at Trump National Miami | LIV on FOX

2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $21 million

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.

share
Get more from PGA Tour Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Rory McIlroy wins thrilling Masters, completes career Grand Slam at long last

Rory McIlroy wins thrilling Masters, completes career Grand Slam at long last

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes