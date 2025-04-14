2025 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings
The grounds of Augusta National have once again witnessed history, and with it comes a significant financial reward for the tournament's top performers. The 2025 Masters boasted a staggering $21 million total purse, ensuring that even those who battled their way inside the cut line were well compensated.
From the coveted green jacket and the hefty $4.2 million prize for the winner, Rory McIlroy, down to the players finishing within the top 50 who each took home at least $52,920, the Masters continues to be one of the most lucrative events in professional golf.
Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.
2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $21 million
- 1st: $4,200,000, Rory McIlroy
- 2nd: $2,268,000, Justin Rose
- 3rd: $1,428,000, Patrick Reed
- 4th: $1,008,000, Scottie Scheffler
- T-5th: $798,000, Sungjae Im
- T-5th: $798,000, Bryson DeChambeau
- 7th: $703,500, Ludvig Åberg
- T-8th: $588,000, Xander Schauffele
- T-8th: $588,000, Zach Johnson
- T-8th: $588,000, Corey Conners
- T-8th: $588,000, Jason Day
- T-12th: $462,000, Max Homa
- T-12th: $462,000, Harris English
- T-14th: $336,000, Tom Hoge
- T-14th: $336,000, Tyrrell Hatton
- T-14th: $336,000, Jon Rahm
- T-14th: $336,000, Matt McCarty
- T-14th: $336,000, Collin Morikawa
- T-14th: $336,000, Jordan Spieth
- T-14th: $336,000, Bubba Watson
- T-21st: $210,000, Davis Riley
- T-21st: $210,000, Daniel Berger
- T-21st: $210,000, Tommy Fleetwood
- T-21st: $210,000, Byeong Hun An
- T-21st: $210,000, Hideki Matsuyama
- T-21st: $210,000, Viktor Hovland
- T-27th: $158,550, Michael Kim
- T-27th: $158,550, Aaron Rai
- T-29th: $142,800, Joaquín Niemann
- T-29th: $142,800, Denny McCarthy
- T-29th: $142,800, Sahith Theegala
- T-32nd: $121,538, Rasmus Høgaard
- T-32nd: $121,538, Maverick McNealy
- T-32nd: $121,538, Brian Campbell
- T-32nd: $121,538, Max Greyserman
- T-36th: $101,063, Justin Thomas
- T-36th: $101,063, Brian Harman
- T-36th: $101,063, Charl Schwartzel
- T-36th: $101,063, Patrick Cantlay
- T-40th: $88,200, Matt Fitzpatrick
- T-40th: $88,200, Nick Taylor
- T-42nd: $75,600, Danny Willett
- T-42nd: $75,600, Akshay Bhatia
- T-42nd: $75,600, J.T. Poston
- T-42nd: $75,600, Shane Lowry
- T-46th: $61,180, Sam Burns
- T-46th: $61,180, Davis Thompson
- T-46th: $61,180, Wyndham Clark
- 49th: $54,600, Min Woo Lee
- 50th: $52,920, J.J. Spaun
- 51st: $51,660, Nico Echavarria
- T-52nd: Tom Kim
- T-52nd: Stephan Jaeger
The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.
