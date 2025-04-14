PGA Tour 2025 Masters purse, prize money: Payouts and winnings Updated Apr. 14, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The grounds of Augusta National have once again witnessed history, and with it comes a significant financial reward for the tournament's top performers. The 2025 Masters boasted a staggering $21 million total purse, ensuring that even those who battled their way inside the cut line were well compensated.

From the coveted green jacket and the hefty $4.2 million prize for the winner, Rory McIlroy, down to the players finishing within the top 50 who each took home at least $52,920, the Masters continues to be one of the most lucrative events in professional golf.

Let's take a look at the complete 2025 Masters prize money breakdown, including the total purse and payouts for each position in the field.

2025 Masters prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $21 million

The remainder of the professionals will receive cash prizes downward from $51,660 depending on the scores. All professionals who missed the cut will receive $25,000.

