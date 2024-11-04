College Football 2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa climbing after Week 10 Updated Nov. 4, 2024 7:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before the season began, there were two games that college football fans and analysts circled as must-watch matchups in this year's Big Ten: Ohio State at Oregon on Oct. 12 in a showdown between the conference's best team of the past decade and its best newcomer from the Pac-12, and Ohio State at Penn State on Nov. 2 in a contest that many expected to have massive league championship and College Football Playoff implications.

The first of those two games delivered an absolute classic at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, with the Ducks prevailing by a point. And while Saturday's showdown at Beaver Stadium was much more of a slugfest than an aesthetic masterpiece, both teams had chances to win deep into the fourth quarter. In the end, Ohio State earned its 10th win over the Nittany Lions in 11 tries against head coach James Franklin and reclaimed the right to control its own destiny in the Big Ten.

Elsewhere around the league, Indiana stormed to a ninth consecutive win and climbed to No. 8 in the AP Poll, while USC suffered another devastating one-score loss to fall below .500 on the season.

Here’s a fresh batch of Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 10:

1. Oregon (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten)

Result: 38-17 road win over Michigan

For the second time in as many weeks, the Ducks handled most of their business in the first half en route to another comfortable Big Ten victory. Oregon hung 35 points on then-No. 20 Illinois during the first two quarters before coasting to an easy win, and this time it built a 28-10 advantage over Michigan going into the break. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, completed 22 of 34 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown in what was his second interception-free performance since Sept. 28. An injury to No. 1 wide receiver Tez Johnson opened the door for former Alabama transfer Traeshon Holden to step into a bigger role with six catches for 149 yards, both of which are season-high totals. Despite cooling down in the second half, the Ducks still converted 10 of 15 times on third down and racked up 470 yards of total offense. They now rank second nationally in third-down conversion rate at 52.3%, trailing only Miami (Fla.). Head coach Dan Lanning’s team feels like a shoo-in to reach the Big Ten title game given a relatively easy closing stretch against Maryland (home), Wisconsin (away) and Washington (home).

2. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten)

Result: 20-13 road win over No. 3 Penn State

Ohio State overcame a 10-0 deficit and two early turnovers from QB Will Howard, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown, to earn the program’s first road win over a top-five opponent since 2006. The victory also puts the Buckeyes back in control of their own destiny to earn a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. Though it was Howard and the offense that sealed the win with a final drive that chewed up more than five minutes to run out the clock, it was the Buckeyes’ defense that deserves most of the praise for an exceptional performance. A group that was harshly criticized for subpar efforts against Oregon and Nebraska in its past two games held Penn State without an offensive touchdown, a first for the Nittany Lions since head coach James Franklin’s debut season in 2014. The run defense limited tailbacks Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen to a combined 2.3 yards per carry, while the secondary allowed just three catches to the entire PSU receiving corps, the totality of which gained 45 yards. Now the Buckeyes have two manageable games against Purdue (home) and Northwestern (Wrigley Field) before a showdown with No. 8 Indiana on Nov. 23.

3. Indiana (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten)

Result: 47-10 road win over Michigan State

On the strength of a ninth consecutive victory by double digits, this time in the form of a 37-point blowout against Michigan State, the Hoosiers have leapfrogged Penn State to enter the top three in our Big Ten Power Rankings for the first time. With the No. 2 scoring offense in the country (46.6 points per game) and the No. 7 scoring defense in the country (13.7 points per game), it’s impossible to overlook Indiana any longer amid the first 9-0 start in program history. QB Kurtis Rourke returned from his one-game absence after undergoing a minor procedure on his thumb to complete 19 of 29 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns, which matched a season high set against UCLA. The Hoosiers trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before unleashing a run of 47 unanswered points that blew Michigan State away. Indiana’s defense tallied two interceptions, 7.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in a smothering display of aggression. The Spartans finished with minus-36 rushing yards as a team and did not produce a single carry longer than 9 yards.

4. Penn State (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Ten)

Result: 20-13 home loss to No. 4 Ohio State

The largest crowd in the history of Beaver Stadium booed head coach James Franklin on his way into the tunnel following a 10th loss to the Buckeyes in 11 tries during his time at Penn State. The fact that some of those boos transitioned into chants of "Fi-re Frank-lin!" speaks volumes to just how disenchanted the fans have become with playing second fiddle to Ohio State and Michigan for nearly the entirety of Franklin’s tenure. The Nittany Lions’ latest stumble against a highly-ranked opponent was yet another example of the offensive shortcomings that have prompted Franklin to change offensive coordinators five times since 2014. Even the return of QB Drew Allar, who left last week’s win over Wisconsin with an undisclosed knee injury, wasn’t enough for Penn State to engineer an offensive touchdown. And wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, who made two receptions for 45 yards, was the only wideout to eclipse four receiving yards. The offense converted just four of 13 times on third and fourth down combined, as the window dressing and formational variety from first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki weren’t enough to offset a clear lack of downfield threats.

5. Iowa (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten)

Result: 42-10 home win over Wisconsin

Even without starting QB Cade McNamara, who was unavailable for this game after suffering a concussion in the win over Northwestern on Oct. 26, the Hawkeyes cruised to an easy victory with what amounted to an offensive explosion. Star tailback Kaleb Johnson carried 24 times for 135 yards and three scores to match Iowa legend Shonn Greene’s single-season record of 20 total touchdowns. It was Johnson’s seventh 100-yard effort this year and the fourth time he has scored three touchdowns in a game. He now ranks second nationally in rushing (1,279 yards) behind Ashton Jeanty of Boise State (1,525 yards) and is tied for second in the country with 19 rushing touchdowns. Backup QB Brendan Sullivan, a transfer from Northwestern, only completed seven of 10 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, but he flashed a new dynamic for the offense by chipping in 58 rushing yards and a score. Iowa’s defense intercepted QB Braedyn Locke twice to help win the turnover battle 2-0 and only allowed two third-down conversions. The 32-point win for the Hawkeyes was their most lopsided victory in the rivalry with Wisconsin since 1996.

6. Minnesota (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten)

Result: 25-17 road win over No. 24 Illinois

Minnesota trailed by one at the midway point of the fourth quarter before rallying to earn a fourth straight win and reach bowl eligibility for the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in the past seven years overall. A 1-yard touchdown pass from QB Max Brosmer to tight end Jameson Geers with 5:14 remaining and a 46-yard field goal from kicker Dragan Kesich with 1:52 remaining were enough to push the Gophers ahead for good. For Brosmer, a New Hampshire transfer, this was his fourth interception-free game in a row as Minnesota has knocked off then-No. 11 USC, UCLA, Maryland and now No. 24 Illinois to climb up the Big Ten standings. He has contributed 10 total scores during that stretch (seven passing, three rushing) while completing 70.6% of his passes and only taking six sacks. Just as important to Minnesota’s recent success is an excellent defense that now ranks ninth nationally at 290.6 yards per game and 12th nationally in scoring at 16.8 points per game. The Gophers have allowed more than 20 points in a game just once since losing to Michigan on Sept. 28.

7. Illinois (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: 25-17 home loss to Minnesota

After an encouraging 6-1 start to the season that included ranked victories over then-No. 19 Kansas, then-No. 22 Nebraska and then-No. 24 Michigan, the Illini have fallen back to earth with consecutive losses to No. 1 Oregon and Minnesota. Though head coach Bret Bielema was displeased with the officiating, which he described as a "clown show" during his postgame news conference, the fact remains that Illinois squandered a fourth-quarter lead by allowing Minnesota to score nine unanswered points in the final 5:14. QB Luke Altmyer lost two fumbles, including one on what proved to be his team’s final offensive drive, as the Illini finished minus-two in the turnover battle and minus-9:58 in time of possession. This was Altmyer’s third multi-fumble game of the season, and he’s now tied for the third-most fumbles in the country (nine) among players from the Power 4 conferences, trailing only Arkansas QB Taylen Green (11) and Pitt QB Eli Holstein (10), per Pro Football Focus. The remainder of Illinois’ schedule is far kinder with games against Michigan State (home), Rutgers (away) and Northwestern (away) as Bielema chases the school’s first nine-win season since 2007.

8. Washington (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: 26-21 home win over USC

Washington climbed back to .500 in the conference standings despite blowing a 13-point halftime lead and needing an early fourth-quarter touchdown from wideout Keith Reynolds to stave off the USC comeback. A pair of touchdown runs from tailback Jonah Coleman and two field goals from maligned kicker Grady Gross allowed the Huskies to take a 20-7 advantage into the break before the Trojans roared to life in the third quarter. But a Washington defense coordinated by Steve Belichick, the son of former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, registered two critical fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter, both of which took place in the final six minutes to snap a two-game losing streak. Steve Belichick’s group also intercepted QB Miller Moss three times — a season-high total for Moss — to help the Huskies finish plus-three in the turnover battle. Washington now faces a difficult road trip to No. 6 Penn State on Saturday for the Nittany Lions’ annual white-out game before ending the season with games against UCLA (home) and No. 1 Oregon (away).

9. Michigan (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: 38-17 home loss to No. 1 Oregon

Even with three losses in its past four games, Michigan lands at ninth in the latest edition of our Big Ten Power Rankings thanks to the league’s cannibalistic midsection that features a collection of teams seemingly incapable of consistency. The Wolverines were tied with Oregon at the end of the first quarter on Saturday before surrendering 21 points in the span of 14 minutes to fall out of contention by halftime. A defense that was without injured cornerback Will Johnson, a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was gashed for 470 yards and a 66% conversion rate on third down. Michigan now ranks 47th nationally in total defense (345.1 yards per game) and tied for 56th in scoring defense (23.3 points per game) under the direction of first-year coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. The Wolverines led the country in both categories last season with former coordinator Jesse Minter, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, calling the plays. Martindale’s group could be in for a difficult finish with forthcoming road games against No. 8 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio State.

10. Wisconsin (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: 42-10 road loss to Iowa

Any goodwill that head coach Luke Fickell accumulated during a three-game winning streak over conference bottom-feeders Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern has crumbled with back-to-back losses to No. 3 Penn State (28-13) and Iowa (42-10). The Badgers have now faced four top-25 caliber teams this season in the Nittany Lions, Hawkeyes, then-No. 4 Alabama and then-No. 13 USC and lost them all by a combined score of 150-54. An offense led by second-year coordinator Phil Longo appears devoid of playmakers on the perimeter and sorely lacking in talent at the quarterback position, where starter Braedyn Locke completed just 15 of 29 passes for 137 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against the Hawkeyes. The Badgers now rank 82nd nationally in total offense (378.3 yards per game) and tied for 90th in scoring offense (25.1 points per game) with three strong defenses still on the schedule in No. 1 Oregon, Nebraska and Minnesota.

11. UCLA (3-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: 27-20 road win over Nebraska

After an incredibly difficult start to the season that already included four games against teams ranked among the top 14 in the latest AP poll, the Bruins have scored back-to-back road wins over Rutgers and Nebraska to make a significant jump in our Big Ten Power Rankings. QB Ethan Garbers, who tossed nine interceptions in his team’s first five games, has completed 49 of 63 throws (77.8%) for 602 yards, seven total touchdowns and no interceptions the past two weeks. His two touchdown passes against Nebraska allowed him to out-duel fellow QB Dylan Raiola, who barely completed 50% of his passes and had his only score offset by an interception that was returned 38 yards to the end zone by linebacker Kain Medrano. The Bruins outgained Nebraska 360-322 in total yards and converted six of 13 times on third down. They host Iowa on Friday night before finishing against Washington (away), USC (home) and Fresno State (home).

12. Nebraska (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: 27-20 home loss to UCLA

A season that once brimmed with promise and the grandiose dreams of a dark-horse run to the CFP has gone off the rails for second-year head coach Matt Rhule. The Cornhuskers, who sat 5-1 overall after beating Rutgers on Oct. 5, have now lost three consecutive games and will likely need an upset to become bowl eligible. There’s a strong chance Nebraska will be the betting underdog in all three of its remaining games against USC (away), Wisconsin (home) and Iowa (road), especially if Raiola is unable to play. He absorbed a big hit during Saturday’s loss and then limped off the field holding his lower back. His replacement, Heinrich Haarberg, who started most of last season, finished 2-of-7 for 32 yards and one interception. The Cornhuskers have now slipped to 99th nationally in total offense (354.1 yards per game) and tied for 100th in scoring offense (23.6 points per game).

13. Michigan State (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: 47-10 home loss to No. 13 Indiana

It’s never a good sign when the head coach says his team "got embarrassed" by the opposition, but that’s exactly where first-year coach Jonathan Smith found himself during Saturday's postgame news conference. The Spartans led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before allowing 47 unanswered points and getting run off the field by Indiana, which scored 40-plus points for the seventh time this season. QB Aidan Chiles, who followed Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State, threw two more interceptions to bring his overall total to 11, tied for the fourth-most in college football and only one behind leaders Jake Garcia from East Carolina, Devon Dampier from New Mexico and Kyle McCord from Syracuse, all of whom have tossed 12 picks. The Spartans now have more turnovers (18) than offensive touchdowns (17) this season.

14. Maryland (4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Terrapins had an extra week to prepare for arguably their most difficult game of the season: a trip to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night. Head coach Mike Locksley’s team has lost three of its last four contests and could be in danger of missing a bowl game for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Two of Maryland’s remaining four games are against teams ranked among the top six in the latest AP poll.

15. USC (4-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)

Result: 26-21 road loss to Washington

Head coach Lincoln Riley stuck with the party line after his team suffered a fourth defeat in its past five games and fifth defeat overall — all of which have come by seven points or fewer — as USC’s comeback bid fell short against Washington. Riley reiterated that the Trojans are "five, six plays" away from being "unbelievable" this season during his postgame news conference and said he was proud of the players for being in position to win. But the fact remains that USC fell behind 20-7 in the first half and ultimately sunk to 15th in the Big Ten standings with a 2-5 conference record. QB Miller Moss also threw a season-high three interceptions as the Trojans lost the turnover battle, 3-0. Riley’s team will need to win two of its final three games vs. Nebraska, UCLA and No. 10 Notre Dame to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time in three years.

16. Rutgers (4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Scarlet Knights were in desperate need of a reset after dropping four consecutive games to Nebraska, Wisconsin, UCLA and USC in which the defense seemed to regress by the week. Rutgers finished the 2023 campaign ranked 16th nationally in total defense and tied for 33rd in scoring defense, but it has slipped to T-94th and T-70th, respectively, this season. Head coach Greg Schiano and his players will host one of the hottest teams in the league on Saturday when Minnesota brings its four-game winning streak to SHI Stadium.

17. Northwestern (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: 26-20 overtime road win over Purdue

The Wildcats had dropped four of their last five games before knocking off Purdue in overtime to avoid the disappointment of blowing a 17-3 lead over the worst team in the league. Northwestern stopped the Boilermakers on fourth down during the first extra session and then found the end zone two plays later on a 22-yard pass from QB Jack Lausch to tailback Joseph Himon II to earn the win. A challenging finish against No. 3 Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois makes it unlikely the Wildcats will reach a second consecutive bowl game under second-year head coach David Braun.

18. Purdue (1-7 overall, 0-5 Big Ten)

Result: 26-20 overtime home loss to Northwestern

A disastrous season reached a new low over the weekend as head coach Ryan Walters’ decision to gamble on fourth down in overtime against Northwestern backfired. Purdue failed to convert on fourth-and-6 from the 21-yard line and then watched the Wildcats conjure up a touchdown pass two plays later. And now the Boilermakers enter the most difficult part of their schedule against No. 3 Ohio State (away), No. 6 Penn State (home), Michigan State (away) and No. 8 Indiana (away). They won’t be favored in any of them.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

