College Basketball College Basketball Power Rankings: UConn ascends to top 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're in that really fun zone of the season. Teams have found out more about themselves five weeks into the campaign, marquee nonconference games still highlight the slate and conference games are about to fully rev up across the country.

With that, here's a fresh Top 15 poll and some other takeaways across college basketball.

1. UConn (11-0)

The Huskies are one of only seven remaining unbeaten teams in the country, and they're the only undefeated team that has won all of their games by double digits. Connecticut has no holes and an embarrassment of riches, with the big man duo of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan in the frontcourt. Andre Jackson's athleticism and versatility are off the charts, and his contributions go beyond the stat sheet. With sophomore in Jordan Hawkins leading a much-improved group of perimeter shooting, Dan Hurley has a group playing the best basketball in the nation right now. UConn visits Butler on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Is UConn the best team in college basketball? Mark Titus and Tate Frazier discuss undefeated UConn’s impressive win over Florida.

2. Purdue (10-0)

The Boilermakers survived a difficult atmosphere in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, beating an improved Nebraska team, 65-62. In the past three games, freshman guard Fletcher Loyer has combined for 52 points, 13 assists and just one turnover. There's no question that Zach Edey would be the national player of the year at this point as well.

3. Arizona (8-1)

The Wildcats dictated Saturday night's showdown with Indiana in Las Vegas, commanding the Hoosiers 89-75. Tommy Lloyd has arguably the best frontcourt duo in the country with Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, and on Saturday, Pelle Larsson showed how much he can raise this team's ceiling with 16 points.

4. Alabama (8-1)

The Crimson Tide pulled off one of the best wins you will see all season long, knocking off Houston on the road Saturday 71-65. What made it even more impressive? Alabama trailed by 15 with over 17 minutes remaining. Freshman Noah Clowney was sensational, going for 16 points and 11 rebounds.

5. Virginia (8-0)

The Cavaliers got past James Madison 55-50 last Tuesday because Kihei Clark willed Tony Bennett's team, going for 18 points and seven assists in the win. The Hoos have four players averaging between 10 and 11.6 points per game. Their schedule levels up Saturday with a home game against Houston.

6. Houston (9-1)

No, we're not jumping off the Cougars' bandwagon because of their first loss. The issue with this team is that Marcus Sasser isn't in a rhythm offensively and Kelvin Sampson's team is a combined 12-for-44 from beyond the arc over the past three games. As good as the Cougars are defensively, they need to hit more shots. Sometimes it's that simple.

Alabama knocks off Houston Noah Clowney's late putback ends up being the deciding bucket in Alabama victory over Houston.

7. Tennessee (9-1)

Defense travels, and the Volunteers are a prime example of that. They locked Maryland down Sunday in Brooklyn, earning a gutsy 56-53 win over the Terrapins. Rick Barnes' team is as good on the defensive end as any in the country, and Olivier Nkamhoua's physicality can't be overstated.

8. Kansas (9-1)

The defending national champions delivered a reality check to Missouri on Saturday, blowing out the Tigers in the Border War 95-67. Jalen Wilson is performing like a First-Team All-American and went for 24 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. The Jayhawks host Indiana on Saturday in what promises to be a big one at Allen Fieldhouse.

9. Duke (10-2)

The way the Blue Devils dominated Iowa at Madison Square Garden this past week was impressive, and it feels like Jon Scheyer has a team with one of the highest ceilings in the country because of the freshman class. The Blue Devils have the length with Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively II. They have an alpha in Jeremy Roach. If Dariq Whitehead keeps coming on at the wing position, look out. He's totaled 23 points and five assists in the past two games.

10. Texas (7-1)

The lone time the Longhorns did not play at the Moody Center, they couldn't close and fell to Illinois. Texas' backcourt of Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter takes a lot of shots, and they can play themselves into a hole at times. In the loss to Illinois, the duo combined to go 7-for-25 from the field. With Chris Beard's arrest Monday morning and a third-degree assault charge against him, that serves as a major issue for the Longhorns.

[Related: Chris Beard arrested on felony family violence charge]

11. Arkansas (9-1)

Although losing Trevon Brazile to a season-ending ACL injury hurts the Razorbacks, Eric Musselman still has one of the best teams in the country. Ricky Council IV has gone from the AAC Sixth Man of the Year at Wichita State to one of the most important players for the Hogs. In Saturday's win over Oklahoma, the junior played all 40 minutes and scored 26 points. Although superstar freshmen Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh and company steal many headlines, Council has provided a strong presence via the portal.

12. Baylor (7-2)

Keyonte George is one of the best freshmen in college basketball. In last week's win over Tarleton State, the five-star 6-foot-4 guard went for 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Bears. Scott Drew's team ranks fifth in the country in KenPom adjusted offensive efficiency. What's interesting is on the defensive end, Baylor is 47th. Will the Bears get closer to their DNA on that end of the floor?

13. Gonzaga (7-3)

The Bulldogs have won three of their past four, and the one defeat was a one-point neutral site loss to the team a slot above them, Baylor. Julian Strawther is serving as the dynamic wing option for Mark Few's offense that can also play off Drew Timme. The 6-foot-7 junior has scored in double figures in four straight games and went for 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's win over Washington.

14. UCLA (8-2)

The Bruins have won five straight games, and 6-foot-5 junior guard Jaylen Clark has taken a sizable leap for Mick Cronin's team. Scoring 24 points in Saturday's win over Denver, Clark has gone from 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game to 15.1 points and 6.1 boards per contest. We find out more about UCLA this week. The Bruins visit Maryland on Wednesday at (9 p.m. ET on FS1), before taking on Kentucky on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

15. Indiana (8-2)

It was hard to choose a team in this 15th slot, with the Hoosiers, Illinois and Maryland all in the mix. IU is the choice, though, because the Hoosiers shouldn't be criticized for losing to Arizona in Las Vegas. Can the Hoosiers back up our claim that they still are the second-best in the Big Ten? They visit Kansas on Saturday in a big game. It's a tall order, but a matchup they can win because the Jayhawks' frontcourt has some issues.

Race Thompson drains a 3 vs. Arizona Indiana forward Race Thompson drilled a crucial 3 vs. Arizona on Saturday, though it would not be enough to knock off the Wildcats.

Five other observations around college basketball

1. How about Chris Jans and 9-0 Mississippi State? The Bulldogs are just on the outside of our Top 15 poll, and they've been one of the biggest surprises in college basketball. Senior forward Tolu Smith is the name to watch, averaging 17 points and nine rebounds per game for the Bulldogs. They are an elite defensive team.

2. Don't sleep on Shaka Smart and Marquette. The Golden Eagles landed another quality nonconference win Sunday, going on the road to beat Notre Dame 79-64 in South Bend. Sophomore guard Kam Jones is one of the most underappreciated backcourt players in the country. On Sunday, he had 25 points and no turnovers in 35 minutes.

3. Memphis is a dangerous team, and Penny Hardaway's group has a lead guard to steer the ship in Kendric Davis. In Saturday's top-15 win over Auburn, the SMU transfer went for 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Can the Tigers make a statement at Alabama on Tuesday night? Opportunity knocks.

4. Penn State has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2011, but the Nittany Lions possess a wealth of experience, a balanced offense, and a connection level that could lead Micah Shrewsberry to breaking the drought this season. Saturday's 15-point win at Illinois was very impressive as Andrew Funk and Myles Dread combined for 11 points. Jalen Pickett is the engine of the team. He's averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season.

5. Saturday in college basketball is going to be wild. There are FIVE ranked vs. ranked games scheduled in the sport (AP Top 25).

Noon ET: No. 14 Indiana at No. 8 Kansas

1 p.m. ET: No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia

1 p.m. ET: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 15 Gonzaga (Birmingham)

5:15 p.m. ET: No. 16 UCLA vs. No. 13 Kentucky (New York)

10:30 p.m. ET: No. 6 Tennessee at No. 9 Arizona

Read more:

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more