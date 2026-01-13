AP College Basketball Players of the Week: UW's Nick Boyd, OSU's Jaloni Cambridge

The Associated Press announced its national players of the week in men's and women's basketball for Week 10 of the season. On the men's basketball side:

The 6-foot-3 senior guard was named co-player of the week in the Big Ten after helping the Badgers stun previously unbeaten Michigan on the road. Boyd had 22 points, six assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal with no turnovers in 31 minutes against the then-No. 2 Wolverines. Earlier in the week, he had 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win against UCLA.

Runner-up

Richie Saunders, No. 11 BYU. The 6-5 senior was named Big 12 player of the week after big scoring outputs in wins against Arizona State and Utah. Saunders had a career-high 31-points on 10-for-13 shooting with eight rebounds and six 3-pointers in the win against the Sun Devils. He followed with 24 points and 14 rebounds against the Utes. He also had three assists in each win while shooting 19 for 29 (.655) in the two games.

Honorable mention

Silas Demary Jr., No. 3 UConn; Tre Donaldson, Miami; Joshua Jefferson, No. 2 Iowa State.

Keep an eye on

Cruz Davis, Hofstra. The 6-3 junior guard has been putting up big numbers all season for the Pride, which has won eight straight games and started 4-0 in Coastal Athletic Association play. He had 32 points in Thursday's win at Towson, a performance that included him going 13 of 14 at the foul line. He followed that by scoring 16 of his 19 points after halftime in an overtime win against Monmouth, and he's snagged at least five rebounds in four straight games.

Davis — who has thrice won or shared CAA player of the week honors this year — ranks 11th in Division I in scoring (21.7) and scored 36 points in a win at Pittsburgh in early December. He also ranks third in Division I in minutes per game (37:48).

And the women's:

The sophomore guard began the week with a career-high 41 points in the win at Illinois, becoming the first Buckeyes player to score 40 points in a game against a Big Ten opponent since Kelsey Mitchell had 43 against Rutgers in 2016. She also had six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Cambridge followed that up with a 28-point effort in a win over then-No. 8 Maryland. She had a career-best nine rebounds and eight assists for No. 14 Ohio State.

Runner-up

Mikaylah Williams, LSU. The junior guard had 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals in LSU's victory over No. 2 Texas, which was the Longhorns first loss of the season. The five steals were a career best. She hit two big 3-pointers, including one with a second left on the shot clock and 1:20 left in the game that gave the Tigers a 66-59 lead. It was No. 6 LSU's first win over a top-two team since 2008.

Honorable mention

Mikayla Blakes, No. 5 Vanderbilt; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Sarah Strong, No. 1 UConn.

Keep an eye on

UNLV sophomore forward Meadow Roland averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Rebels beat Utah State and Wyoming. She had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in the win over the Aggies and followed that up with a 18-point, 12-rebound effort against Wyoming.

