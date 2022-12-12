College Basketball
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
College Basketball

Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony family violence charge

1 min ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, according to Travis County Jail records.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the 49-year-old Beard was arrested by Austin police and booked at 4:18 a.m. on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking, in common terms.

The charge is a third-degree felony in Texas, with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The jail records showed Beard had not yet posted bond as of Monday morning and did not indicate when he would be making an initial court appearance.

The records also did not identify an attorney for Beard.

"The university is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process," the school said in a statement.

The second-ranked Longhorns (7-1) play Rice on Monday night.

Beard is in his second season with the Longhorns. Before that, he led Texas Tech to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game.

Reporting from the Associated Press.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College basketball notebook: Ohio State's questionable buzzer-beater win
College Basketball

College basketball notebook: Ohio State's questionable buzzer-beater win

9 hours ago
Tubelis, Ballo lead Arizona over Indiana in Vegas Clash
College Basketball

Tubelis, Ballo lead Arizona over Indiana in Vegas Clash

1 day ago
Indiana vs. Arizona: What to watch for in early-season showdown
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Arizona: What to watch for in early-season showdown

2 days ago
Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury
College Basketball

Michigan’s Jaelin Llewellyn out for season with knee injury

4 days ago
College basketball roundtable: Breaking down Indiana-Arizona, more
College Basketball

College basketball roundtable: Breaking down Indiana-Arizona, more

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes