College basketball preview: Ranking the NCAA's top 50 players

As the 2022-2023 college basketball season begins this week, we're ranking the 50 best players in the sport.

How do we quantify "best?"

Having done this list for over a decade now, I’ve broken it into four categories. First, and easiest: Stats matter. The second is less quantifiable: How much the player impacts his team at both ends. The third is the one that rankles most fans: The eye test. Finally, the last part of the formula is the player’s pro prospects.

The inclusion of freshmen always starts spirited debates — how can you have six freshmen in the top 20 when they haven’t played a game? Easy: You lean on the pro prospects and the eye tests more.

Without further ado, let’s get to the list.

50. Bryce Hopkins, G, Providence

The Friars had their greatest season in decades, and now welcome in the Kentucky transfer in hopes of staying near the top of the Big East. He only played 6.4 minutes a game for the Wildcats but will be the No. 1 option for Ed Cooley.

49. Darius McGhee, G, Liberty

Was second in the country in scoring last year (24.6 PPG) and made the most 3-pointers in the country. Here's to everyone getting to root for McGhee in March.

48. Nolan Hickman, G, Gonzaga

The Bulldogs could have used him more during his freshman year — especially in the loss to Arkansas — but now the five-star recruit will have a chance to pop with point guard Andrew Nembhard off to the NBA.

47. DaRon Holmes, C, Dayton

After an awesome freshman season (12.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG), he’s the unquestioned leader of Dayton, which could get back to the dance for the first time since 2014.

46. Colin Castleton, C, Florida

He put up 16.2 PPG and 9.0 RPG last season, and spent the offseason working on his 3-point shot. That could greatly enhance his chances of sticking on an NBA roster.

45. Mouhamed Gueye, C, Washington State

The 7-footer averaged 7.4 PPG and 5.4 RPG last season for the Cougars, and could be a double-double machine as he tries to sneak into the first round of the NBA Draft.

44. Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The middle is all his with Trevion Williams moving on, and the 7-foot-4 Canadian should be able to improve on his 14.4 PPG and 7.7 RPG.

43. Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois

A transfer from Texas Tech, Shannon was a top-75 high school recruit but never dominated offensively in Lubbock, so he moves to the Big Ten, where he should improve on his 10.4 PPG from last season.

42. Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

The best returning player for the Jayhawks, Wilson averaged 11.1 PPG and 7.4 RPG, and if he's going to make the leap into one of the best players in the Big 12, he'll have to improve on his 26% 3-point shooting.

41. Jacob Toppin, F, Kentucky

The Rhode Island transfer had a quiet 2021-2022 season, but the Wildcats will need much more out of him (6.2 PPG) as they look to rebound from last year's embarrassing first-round loss to Saint Peter's.

40. Posh Alexander, G, St. John's

Two years ago he was the Big East freshman of the year; last season he averaged 13.8 PPG. One of the best defenders in the country.

39. Antoine Davis, G, Detroit

A prolific scorer, Davis ranks 22nd all-time with 2,734 points. A four-year starter, he's averaged 23.9 PPG or more in each of his four seasons.

38. Adam Flagler, G, Baylor

The Bears are loaded again this year, and Flagler is a 6-foot-3 sniper who averaged 13.8 PPG on 38% shooting on 3-pointers.

37. Coleman Hawkins, F, Illinois

Pegged as one of the biggest potential breakout stars in the Big Ten, the 6-foot-10 Hawkins should have lots of room to operate with 7-footer Kofi Cockburn having moved on.

36. Jordan Hawkins, G, UConn

A top-50 recruit from the class of 2021, Hawkins came off the bench and averaged 5.8 PPG, but is expected to take on a much bigger role for the Huskies. The 6-foot-4 NBA prospect at times looks like Bradley Beal with his shooting and driving ability.

35. Tyger Campbell, PG, UCLA

Some will argue this isn't a "thanks for your service" list, as Campbell has been to a Final Four and started 96 games in his college career. But he's such a steady point guard (11.9 PPG, 4.3 APG) that this is definitely a guy you want running your team.

34. Isaiah Wong, G, Miami

NIL legend — who nearly transferred because Miami wasn't going to pay him enough — is a tantalizing NBA prospect because of his quickness and scoring ability (15.3 PPG).

33. Jeremy Roach, PG, Duke

Numbers are modest — 8.6 PPG, 3.2 APG — but he's as great a floor general as you could ask for, using his quickness to slither into the lane and create easy buckets.

32. Chucky Hepburn, G, Wisconsin

When the do-it-all guard went down against Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament, it was clear the Badgers offense fell apart. They could only muster 49 points. Hepburn might be the best glue guy in the Big Ten.

31. Matt Bradley, G, San Diego State

Tough to find a better player in the Mountain West than Bradley (16.9 PPG), who transferred from Cal and had a monster season a year ago.

30. Jelly Walker, PG, UAB

Electric guard averaged 20.3 PPG, leading the Blazers to the NCAA Tournament. What can he do for an encore?

29. Baylor Scheierman, F, Creighton

Averaged 16.2 PPG and shot a ridiculous 46% on 3's at South Dakota State, where he was the Summit League Player of the year. A coveted transfer who could be the missing piece that leads a loaded Creighton team to the Final Four.

28. Cameron Whitmore, F, Villanova

A tireless worker, he relentlessly attacks the rim and is a lethal scorer in the midrange. Might be a one-and-done for the Wildcats.

27. Timmy Allen, F, Texas

Had a solid year (12.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG) after transferring from Utah, but bigger things are expected of him this year.

26. Terquavion Smith, F, NC State

Super-deep sleeper to be one of the best players in the ACC, Smith averaged 16.3 PPG last year. A dynamic scorer, he's an NBA prospect who scored 25-plus points five times last season — but the Wolfpack only won one of them.

25. RJ Davis, G, North Carolina

Averaged 13.5 PPG and 3.6 APG, but most UNC fans remember Davis for his 30-point outburst against Baylor in the NCAA Tournament upset.

24. Kris Murray, F, Iowa

Only started one game last year, but did shoot 39% on 3-pointers. His size (6-foot-8) and skill set have him on the same trajectory as his brother Keegan, who is a rookie with the Sacramento Kings: First-round pick in 2023.

23. Kendric Davis, PG, Memphis

After winning AAC Player of the Year at SMU (19.4 PPG, 37% on 3-pointers), Davis was the most coveted player in the transfer portal and landed with Penny Hardaway's Tigers.

22. Tyrese Hunter, G, Texas

The transfer from Iowa State rose to prominence with a 23-point game — including seven 3s — in an NCAA Tournament upset of LSU. If there was a "First-Team All-Defense" nationally, he'd be on it.

21. Hunter Maldonado, F, Wyoming

The two-star recruit has turned into an All-Conference guard averaging 18.5 PPG, 6.3 APG, 5.7 RPG, and if you're looking for a Sweet 16 sleeper, try the Cowboys.

20. Pelle Larsson, G/F, Arizona

The Wildcats lost three players to the NBA, and someone will take over as a scorer for Arizona. Larsson is a strong candidate. Shot 46% on 3-pointers for the Utah Utes last season, and had a solid summer for Sweden at the FIBA World Cup Euro qualifiers.

19. Adama Sanogo, C, UConn

The 7-footer made huge strides last year, and if he improves again on his 14.8 PPG and 8.8 RPG, he's looking at potentially getting drafted in the first round.

18. Anthony Black, G, Arkansas

He isn't receiving the hype of his teammate Nick Smith, but Black is much more well-rounded as a passer and shooter. Should regularly put up stat lines in the vicinity of 10-6-5, and if he shoots 40% from deep, he won't stay in Fayetteville long.

17. Will Richardson, G, Oregon

On talent alone, he's an All-American candidate (14.1 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.6 APG), but he's going to need help if the Ducks are going to get back to the NCAA tournament.

16. Gradey Dick, F, Kansas

McDonald's All-American is going to be called upon to score for a Kansas team that lost four of its top five scorers. A sleeper pick to be the leading freshman scorer in the country.

15. Amari Bailey, G, UCLA

Had the spotlight last year playing on the same high school team as LeBron's son Bronny, and he made the most of it, averaging 18.5 PPG. Has the potential to be a scoring machine for the Bruins.

14. Max Abmas, G, Oral Roberts

It's his second year in a row on this list, and he's one of the most exciting mid-major players in the country (22.8 PPG, 3.7 APG).

13. Keyonte George, G, Baylor

Potential top-10 NBA Draft pick in 2023 should lead the Bears in scoring, and he's talented enough to lead them back to the Final Four.

12. Arthur Kaluma, F, Creighton

Long forward is built to play in the NBA. Broke out as a freshman in the NCAA Tournament when he hit eventual national champion Kansas with 24 points and 12 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes.

11. Dereck Lively, C, Duke

Won't see many 7-footers do what Lively can athletically. He was a consensus top-five player nationally in high school and a projected one-and-done in college.

10. Hunter Dickinson, C, Michigan

Two straight strong seasons inside have Dickinson near the top of the list of returning Big Ten players. Averaged 18.6 PPG and 8.6 RPG as a sophomore and is the leading returning scorer and rebounder in the conference.

9. Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Missed almost all of last season with a broken foot, but in 12 games averaged 17.7 PPG on 43% 3-point shooting. There isn't a better player returning to the AAC.

8. Armando Bacot, F/C, North Carolina

A throwback inside banger, he put up 18.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG last season and will be on everyone's preseason All-American list. Had 31 double-doubles last year, tied for the most in college basketball history.

7. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina

One of the most electric players in last year's NCAA Tournament, he dropped 30 on UCLA in an upset, then gave Duke 28 in an even bigger shocker.

6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., F, UCLA

Most important glue-guy in the country, Jaquez defends, passes well, and does all the dirty work inside for the Bruins. Averaged 13.9 PPG and 5.7 RPG.

5. Mike Miles, G, TCU

The Horned Frogs are a fringe Final Four sleeper because Miles does it all (15.4 PPG, 3.8 APG, 3.5 RPG). He's the best returning player in the Big 12.

4. Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana

One of the best interior scorers in the country (18.3 PPG), there may not be a better returning player in the Big Ten.

3. Oscar Tshiebwe, C, Kentucky

The reigning National Player of the Year averaged 17.4 PPG and 15.1 RPG — numbers we haven't seen in more than 40 years. Nobody's won the honor back-to-back since Ralph Sampson pulled it off in 1981, 1982 and 1983.

2. Nick Smith, F, Arkansas

Made a quantum leap from outside the top-50 all the way to No. 1 in his high school class, then shunned Kentucky, Kansas and everyone to stay home in Little Rock. He's gonna put on a show for the Razorbacks, who have the talent to make the Final Four for the first time since Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman pulled it off in 1995.

1. Drew Timme, C, Gonzaga

Put up 18.4 PPG and 6.8 RPG for the top-ranked Zags last year, and he's back to collect lots of NIL money and maybe win a national title. Timme reminds me of Duke's Christian Laettner at the college level, a low-post scorer with a terrific midrange game and a fiery leader.

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

