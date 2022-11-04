College Basketball UNC, Zags lead preseason edition of John Fanta's Top 15 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

John Fanta spent the past few weeks counting down his Top 15 teams in the country ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Here’s a look at the poll and a complete breakdown of each team.

No. 1: North Carolina

The Tar Heels welcome back four starters from last year’s national runner-up squad, highlighted by Preseason All-American and reigning ACC Player of the Year Armando Bacot. Hubert Davis also made one of the transfer splashes in the offseason by bringing in Northwestern’s Pete Nance to fill the void left by the departing Brady Manek. The only question is simple: Which North Carolina team will this edition be closer to — the squad that started 18-8 and fell at home to Pittsburgh, or the one that won 11 of its final 13 games and shocked the college basketball world?

No. 2: Gonzaga

The return of elite big men is the trend in college basketball and that’s no different in Spokane. Drew Timme is a legit National Player of the Year candidate, and Mark Few's team has a mix of experience, newcomers and potential rising stars. Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton are back, and the Zags brought in a big-time transfer in Malachi Smith in the offseason. This program has gone 192-18 in its last six seasons. There’s no slowing down the Bulldogs.

No. 3: Houston

Kelvin Sampson has the best guard in college basketball in Marcus Sasser to work alongside a tremendous distributor, Jamal Shead. Beyond the Cougars’ high level of experience and toughness, Houston also has its highest-ranked recruit in program history, forward Jarace Walker.

No. 4: Kentucky

The reigning National Player of the Year is running it back for the first time since Tyler Hansbrough did so for North Carolina in 2008. Oscar Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 boards last year. What’s in store for him in Year 4? The Wildcats have some other experience as well with point guard Sahvir Wheeler setting things up. Five-star freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston figure to play an immediate role and Jacob Toppin appears poised for his best year yet.

No. 5: Baylor

Scott Drew has star guards Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer back to lead the way, and Keyonte George is one of the highest recruits in Bears program history. Transfer Jalen Bridges figures to play at power forward while veteran Flo Thamba should hold things down at center. Baylor can legitimately win its second title in three years and is my pick to do so.

No. 6: UCLA

The Bruins aren’t going anywhere. Mick Cronin has notched back-to-back NCAA Tournament second weekend trips including a Final Four two years ago. With Jaime Jaquez and Tyger Campbell in the fold, and star-studded freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, the Bruins have a great mix on their roster. They are clearly the Pac-12 frontrunner.

No. 7: Creighton

Greg McDermott has the best sophomore class in America with Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma highlighting the group. Ryan Kalkbrenner is an elite rim-protector and the reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year. Add all of those pieces together with transfer Baylor Scheierman, and the Jays are the class of the Big East.

No. 8: Duke

Jon Scheyer takes over with the nation’s top recruiting class, but also a roster that lost five players to the NBA Draft over the summer. Jeremy Roach must lead the way for the Blue Devils. How will Dariq Whitehead fare, and what can we expect from Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively. Of the teams in the top 10, Duke may have the most questions to answer with so many new parts on the roster.

No. 9: Kansas

It’s the Jalen Wilson show now in Lawrence. Kansas has rich versatility with Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar as a major intraconference addition in the offseason. Starting point guard Dajuan Harris is back as well, but Bill Self will need Gradey Dick and a loaded freshman class to contribute from the jump for the Jayhawks to win the Big 12 again. As for Self’s four-game suspension to start the year? It’s minuscule in the grand scheme of things as it pertains to this season.

No. 10: Arkansas

Eric Musselman has built the Razorbacks up as a monster with back-to-back Elite Eight appearances. Now, Arkansas has the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, highlighted by five-star prospects Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh.

No. 11: TCU

The Horned Frogs won an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 1987 a year ago and Jamie Dixon brings all five starters back, highlighted by guard Mike Miles. With Damion Baugh, Chuck O’Bannon Jr., Emanuel Miller and Eddie Lampkin in the fold as well, TCU will have one of the most connected groups in the country, and defense will be a given. This could be one of the best years in the history of the program.

No. 12: Texas

Chris Beard hit a grand slam with Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter. How he works together in the backcourt with Marcus Carr will be fascinating to watch under the second-year head coach of the Longhorns. Dillon Mitchell will also be one of the best freshmen in college basketball.

No. 13: Indiana

The big man trend rolls on in Bloomington with the return of elite talent Trayce Jackson-Davis. Mike Woodson has the preseason favorites in the Big Ten, welcoming back four starters as well as five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. With Xavier Johnson to steer the ship and a top-25 defense in place, Indiana can make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

No. 14: Villanova

Not only is the loss of Jay Wright earth-shattering, but not having Collin Gillespie to run the show is a game-changer for Villanova. Can Kyle Neptune keep the Wildcats near the top of the Big East in his first year? We wouldn’t have them in the Top 15 if we didn’t feel that way. It’s on Caleb Daniels, Brandon Slater and Eric Dixon to lead. The big question: What’s the injury timeline for Justin Moore (Achilles) and five-star freshman Cam Whitmore (thumb), and how will they be once they are back?

No. 15: San Diego State

The Aztecs were the preseason No. 2 team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency for a reason last season. Matt Bradley is a star and Brian Dutcher adds in offense with a major X-factor in Jaedon LeDee. San Diego State also has elite rim protection and experience in center Nate Mensah. There’s a lot to like about the Mountain West frontrunners, and that’s why they round out our Top 15.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

