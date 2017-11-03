Mark Richt says Miami needs to ‘seize the moment’ against Virginia Tech

Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks about the importance of Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech. The Mark Richt Show airs every Wednesday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.

