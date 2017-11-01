Mark Richt on beating UNC, excitement surrounding unbeaten Miami
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt discusses defending UNC's trick plays Saturday, the win over the Tar Heels and the excitement around the Canes. The Mark Richt Show airs every Wednesday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
