National Football League NFL Draft WR matchmaker: Best teams fits for Tetairoa McMillan, top 10 receivers Published Apr. 16, 2025 3:42 p.m. ET

This year's crop of receivers is not as talented as in 2024, when three were drafted in the first 10 selections and 16 in the first 100 picks. However, there are still plenty of talented pass-catchers in this year's draft who will make an impact in their rookie seasons.

Because he's classified as a defensive back, Travis Hunter is not included on this list. But it would not be a surprise if the Colorado product made a significant impact for a team that could use another weapon on offense — like the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall selection.

Here's a look at 10 of the top receiver prospects in this year's draft and which teams would be good fits for their skill sets.

Best Fit: Cowboys at No. 12 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert Reserves – KaVontae Turpin, Parris Campbell, Jonathan Mingo, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Seth Williams, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Kelvin Harmon

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, McMillan had a pre-draft visit with the Cowboys. The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would be a good complement to CeeDee Lamb as a big-bodied receiver who can win on the perimeter and make plays over the middle of the field. New Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer has had success with bigger receivers throughout his NFL coaching career, including DK Metcalf with the Seahawks, Kenny Britt with the Rams and Braylon Edwards with the Jets. McMillan was highly productive at Arizona, finishing his career with 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Best Fit: Broncos at No. 20 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. Reserves – Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, Trent Sherfield Sr., A.T. Perry, Michael Bandy

Golden, who had a pre-draft visit with Denver, would give Broncos head coach and offensive guru Sean Payton another chess piece for second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Golden's electric 4.29-second 40-yard time grabs your attention and shows his potential as a vertical threat at the next level. But even more impressive is his ability to consistently create separation in confined spaces, particularly against man defense in the red zone.

Best Fit: Packers at No. 23 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed Reserves – Christian Watson, Mecole Hardman, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, Malik Heath, Cornelius Johnson, Tulu Griffin, Julian Hicks

The most complete receiver in this year's draft, the cerebral Egbuka is a polished route-runner with excellent hands who will be a good fit in any offensive scheme. But specifically for the Packers, Egbuka would be a reliable slot receiver for Jordan Love who can also get it done as a blocker in the running game. The Packers will be without Christian Watson during the first half of the year as he recovers from an ACL injury, so Egbuka would help fill the void. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst attended Ohio State's pro day and had Egbuka in for a pre-draft visit. Green Bay hasn't drafted a receiver in the first round since selecting Javon Walker at No. 20 overall in 2002, but they could break that trend here with Egbuka.

Best Fit: Texans at No. 25 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Nico Collins, Christian Kirk Reserves – John Metchie, Tank Dell, Justin Watson, Braxton Berrios, Xavier Hutchinson, Johnny Johnson, Jared Wayne, Xavier Johnson

With Dell recovering from a scary knee injury suffered late last season, Burden would give Houston another weapon who can create plays after the catch and win in the red zone, like what Deebo Samuel did for the San Francisco 49ers in a similar offense. With his 4.40 speed and elusiveness, Burden can also be effective in the return game.

Best Fit: Raiders at No. 37 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker Reserves – Kristian Wilkerson, Alex Bachman, Kyle Phillips, Shedrick Jackson, Ramel Keyton, Jeff Foreman

Pete Carroll likes to have a big-bodied receiver on the perimeter who can win vertically and make contested catches over the middle of the field. DK Metcalf, Sidney Rice and Mike Williams served that purpose for Carroll-led offenses over the years in Seattle and at USC. Higgins would add another playmaker for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith in a Las Vegas offense that badly needs to take pressure off tight end Brock Bowers to do everything in the passing game.

Best Fit: Chargers at No. 55 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Ladd McConkey, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston Reserves – Derius Davis, Jalen Reagor, Brenden Rice, Jaylen Johnson, Dez Fitzpatrick

A tough-minded, physical receiver who can win over the middle of the field and make plays after the catch, Bech fits the mold of the Jim Harbaugh type of player. A willing blocker, Bech can do the dirty work in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's run-based offense and would provide another reliable target for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Best Fit: Panthers at No. 57 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette. Reserves – David Moore, Jordan Matthews, Dan Chisena, Dax Milne, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, T.J. Luther

Thielen turns 35 in August and Legette needs to show a jump in development after an uneven performance in his rookie season. Noel, with his 4.37 40 and elusiveness after the catch, would provide Carolina with another dynamic option capable of generating big plays for quarterback Bryce Young. The Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year could also contribute as a returner.

Best Fit: Commanders at No. 61 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Noah Brown Reserves – Luke McCaffrey, Michael Gallup, K.J. Osborn, Chris Moore, Lawrence Cager, Mike Strachan, Demetric Felton, Kazmeir Allen

Washington is shooting for the Super Bowl after advancing all the way to the NFL Championship Game in quarterback Jayden Daniels' rookie season. The Commanders already added a dynamic playmaker in Samuel via trade. However, the 29-year-old South Carolina product has trouble staying on the field due to injuries, so Harris would provide another explosive playmaker who can make something happen after the catch like Samuel. Harris had a pre-draft visit with the Commanders. Injury history is a concern.

Best Fit: Saints at No. 71 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks Reserves – Cedrick Wilson, Velus Jones, Dante Pettis, Bub Means, Mason Tipton, Kevin Austin

New head coach Kellen Moore could use another playmaker on offense for Derek Carr or whoever lines up as the starting quarterback. Shaheed is working his way back from a season-ending knee injury last season and Olave missed games in 2024 due to concussion issues. While he played against lesser competition in the Mountain West Conference, Royals is a highly skilled receiver with good hands who can make big plays and contested catches over the middle of the field. He should become a dependable possession receiver at the next level.

Best Fit: Seahawks at No. 92 overall

Wide receiver room: Starters – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling Reserves – Jake Bobo, Cody White, Dareke Young, River Cracraft and Steven Sims Jr.

Seattle must replace big production lost with Metcalf traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the release of veteran Tyler Lockett. The addition of Kupp and Valdes-Scantling helps fill the void, but adding a weapon like Williams would add some juice to Seattle's passing game that could help new quarterback Sam Darnold. With his 4.40 40-yard time at the NFL Scouting Combine, Williams could serve as a much-needed deep threat to stretch the defense for the Seahawks.

