National Football League 2022 NFL Draft: EJ Perry, Lucas Krull, Pierre Strong Jr. lead sleeper picks

By Rob Rang

FOX Sports NFL Draft Analyst

Anyone can get lucky and draft a Pro Bowler in the first round. It takes a keen eye as a scout, however, to find in the middle and late rounds the diamonds in the rough who will stick in the NFL.

Below is a list of players who haven't received the attention their physical abilities likely warrant, often because they starred at a lower level of competition. Some played at prominent FBS programs but battled injuries, a stacked depth chart or off-field concerns and, therefore, are being overlooked by many.

These players are hoping to overcome the huge leap in competition, just as some of today’s biggest NFL stars — such as reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp — did after being featured in prior versions of this article.

That list includes prospects at every position, including QB Gardner Minshew (Washington State, 2019), RB Kareem Hunt (Toledo, 2017), WR T.Y. Hilton (Florida International, 2012), TE Dallas Goedert (South Dakota State, 2018), OG Quinn Meinerz (Wisconsin-Whitewater, 2021), DE Maxx Crosby (Eastern Michigan, 2019), MLB Bobby Wagner (Utah State, 2012) and S Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne, 2020).

The 2022 NFL Draft offers an especially deep and talented crop of small-school prospects, with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis receiving the bulk of the attention.

The point of this article, however, is to look deeper, with most of the players listed below likely Day 3 selections and at least one prospect per position not among those invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine (denoted with an asterisk).

QUARTERBACKS

EJ Perry, Brown

6-foot-2, 208 pounds, 4.65 40-yard dash

Perry earned an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Combine after starring in the Ivy League, but his post-prep career began at Boston College, where he signed after posting the second-highest passing touchdown total (114) in Massachusetts high school history. As his 40-yard dash, 34.5-inch vertical jump (second behind Desmond Ridder among combine QBs) and 360-degree slam dunk (see below) show, Perry is an explosive athlete.

It was the accuracy and resilience he showed during the practices and all-star game in Las Vegas, however, that earned Perry the featured role among my sleeper quarterbacks. He was named MVP of the game, outperforming more recognizable names such as Jack Coan, Brock Purdy and D’Eriq King. And during a scrimmage at the UNLV facility earlier in the week, Perry really caught my attention.

Like most QBs throwing to receivers they just met, he had some misfires early, including an interception on an aggressive deep throw. But then, demonstrating confidence and courage, given all the scouts standing just yards away, Perry came back with an even more aggressive throw on his next rep, delivering a strike for a touchdown. Brown has not produced an NFL Draft pick since 2010 (DT David Howard, Titans), and the only quarterback drafted in school history was Bob Bateman in 1976. Expect that to change this week.

Five other quarterbacks to consider:

* Eric Barriere, Eastern Washington, 5-11, 206, 4.79*

* Dustin Crum, Kent State, 6-1, 210, 4.75

* Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan, 6-1, 208, 4.90

* Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State, 6-3, 219, 4.89*

* Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana, 6-7, 248, 5.14*

RUNNING BACKS

Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

5-foot-11, 207 pounds, 4.37 40

In precisely 4.37 seconds, this small-school star proved that while his last name is Strong, his greatest attribute is speed. Of course, savvy scouts knew that already, given that he has 15 runs of 40-plus yards in his career, which resulted in an eye-popping 4,527 yards and 40 scores overall.

Growing up in the heart of SEC country in Little Rock, Arkansas, Strong was scouted by the Razorbacks, as well as LSU and Memphis, but wasn’t offered by them or any other FBS programs. He chose the Jackrabbits over the likes of Central Arkansas, Eastern Illinois and Missouri Southern. How recruiters missed on Strong is perplexing, given that he led McClellan High to the 5A state title by running for 2,345 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Perhaps it's because he was then just 180 pounds, and his brilliant high school career ended abruptly when he suffered a hairline fracture in his right collarbone during the playoffs his senior year. Don’t expect NFL teams to make the same mistake.

Five other running backs to consider:

* Tyler Allgeier, BYU, 5-11, 224, 4.60

* BJ Baylor, Oregon State, 5-10, 202, 4.52*

* Max Borghi, Washington State, 5-9, 210, 4.51

* D’Vonte Price, Florida International, 6-1, 210, 4.38

* Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State, 5-8, 195, 4.53

WIDE RECEIVERS

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

6-foot-2, 201 pounds, 4.50 40 (estimated)

It would be easy to highlight North Dakota State's Christian Watson here, but after a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl and combine, he’s now viewed as a top-50 lock. So let’s shift to Doubs, another Senior Bowl standout whose inability to work out at the combine or Nevada's Pro Day due to a knee injury could push him well into Day 3, where I believe he’ll prove to be a steal.

Doubs was the featured big-play threat for fellow soon-to-be draft pick Carson Strong, hauling in an eye-popping 225 passes the past four years, good for 3,322 yards and 25 touchdowns. The stats speak for themselves, but so do Doubs' stop-start quickness and body control, which helped him earn All-Mountain West Conference honors the past three years while starring at both receiver and punt returner — a rarity for a player his size.

Five other receivers to consider:

* Josh Johnson, Tulsa, 5-11, 179, 4.62

* Bo Melton, Rutgers, 5-11, 189, 4.34

* Khalil Shakir, Boise State, 6-0, 196, 4.43

* Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, 6-1, 194, 4.49

* Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa, 6-4, 214, 4.42

TIGHT ENDS

Lucas Krull, Pittsburgh

6-foot-6, 253 pounds, 4.63 40

In terms of top-end talent, tight end might be the worst positional group of the 2022 NFL Draft. That said, I really like the middle- and late-round talent at the position, with each of the candidates below worthy of being featured here.

Krull, who entered the 2021 campaign with just 10 career grabs (and zero touchdowns), has as fascinating a backstory as any of them, initially focusing on baseball in college before switching to the gridiron. Looking the part of an NFL player even then, Krull began his college football career at Florida before transferring to Pitt, where he broke out as one of Kenny Pickett’s many weapons in 2021, with 37 grabs for 443 yards and six scores.

As one would expect, Krull remains a very raw route-runner with too many drops, but he offers an exciting combination of size and athleticism and turned heads with his physicality as a blocker at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Five other tight ends to consider:

* Chase Allen, Iowa State, 6-6, 251, 4.77

* Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State, 6-5, 253, 4.63

* Tanner Conner, Idaho State, 6-3, 229, 4.49

* Teagan Quitoriano, Oregon State, 6-6, 256, 4.93

* Armani Rogers, Ohio, 6-5, 233, 4.58

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

Tyler Smith, Tulsa

6-foot-5, 324 pounds, 5.02 40

Smith is a rarity — and not just because he is likely to be the first player listed here to get drafted. It isn’t often that relatively lightly recruited high school players outside the Power 5 conferences leave early for the NFL Draft, and Smith gave up not one but two years of eligibility.

That said, NFL teams are always willing to gamble on big men with Smith’s combination of athleticism, power and nastiness. Make no mistake, he is raw, but just watch the highlights below and tell me you don’t want your favorite NFL team investing in a prospect like this.

Smith is one of a handful of players in this article who have a shot at sneaking into the first round.

Five other offensive tackles to consider:

* Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, 6-7, 303, 4.89

* Braxton Jones, Southern Utah, 6-5, 310, 4.97

* Vederian Lowe, Illinois, 6-5, 314, 5.22

* Uzo Osuji, Boise State, 6-6, 301, 5.0*

* Matt Waletzko, North Dakota, 6-8, 312, 5.03

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Cordell Volson, North Dakota State

6-foot-6, 315 pounds, 5.27 40

Given North Dakota State’s ability to churn out championships and NFL prospects alike, it came as no surprise when Volson proved to be the toughest, nastiest and most consistently dominant offensive lineman at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. What was surprising, however, was that he did so while at guard, a position at which he started just four times in Fargo, having logged the vast majority of his starts outside at right tackle.

Volson has the frame (including 33 7/8-inch arms) to remain outside but is a bit of a plodder who will struggle versus NFL speed. Plug him inside, however, and a team might just have a longtime starter. He certainly was reliable for the Bison, playing in a school-record 65 games the past five seasons and starting 41 straight.

Five other interior offensive linemen to consider:

* Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan, 6-5, 312, 5.20 (est.)

* Liam Ryan, Washington State, 6-5, 305, 5.20 (est.)*

* Cole Strange, Chattanooga, 6-5, 307, 5.03

* Zachary Thomas, San Diego State, 6-5, 308, 4.96

* Nick Zakelj, Fordham, 6-6, 316, 5.13

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Eric Johnson, Missouri State

6-foot-4, 299 pounds, 4.86 40*

Some NFL draft fans will recognize Johnson’s name, as he turned heads at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, earning a "call up" a week later to compete against the elite talent in Mobile, where he again flashed. Even so, Johnson was not invited to the combine.

No matter. He was stellar at his pro day, clocking a staggering 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash and surprising some with his strength (20 repetitions), given that he has very long arms (34¼") and came to Missouri State as a 235-pound, zero-star recruit.

The knock on Johnson is that for all of his undeniable talent, he did not register many big plays for the Bears, posting just 6.5 sacks amid 131 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss in 47 career starts at the FCS level. The traits are there to develop, however.

Five other interior defensive linemen to consider:

* Kalia Davis, Central Florida, 6-1, 302, 5.05 (est.)

* Noah Elliss, Idaho, 6-4, 346, 5.66

* Tayland Humphrey, Louisiana, 6-5, 328, 5.40*

* Sam Roberts, NW Missouri State, 6-5, 293, 5.10

* Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, 6-6, 316, 5.32

EDGE DEFENDERS

DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

6-foot-3, 243 pounds, 4.54 40

With a couple of highlight-reel worthy snaps during one-on-ones in "The Pit" at the Senior Bowl, Malone became one of the darlings of many draft fans, but in reality, he has been dominating tackles for years.

Despite growing up in the talent-rich Atlanta area, Malone slipped through the recruiting cracks because he was only 198 pounds back then. However, after flashing as a true freshman for WKU, he quickly ascended to King of the Hilltoppers, leading the squad in sacks the final four seasons of his career and earning All-Conference USA honors each year.

Malone’s career stats are like something out of a video game, with 349 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 34 sacks and nine forced fumbles. In a draft class loaded with edge rushers, Malone might be the most underrated of the bunch. He certainly was the most productive.

Five other edge defenders to consider:

* Adam Anderson, Georgia, 6-4, 236, 4.55*

* Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina, 6-4, 258, 4.70

* Dominique Robinson, Miami (Ohio), 6-5, 253, 4.72

* Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 249, 4.94*

* Alex Wright, Alabama-Birmingham, 6-5, 271, 4.70 (est.)

OFF-BALL LINEBACKERS

Troy Andersen, Montana State

6-foot-4, 243 pounds, 4.42 40

Houston cornerback Marcus Jones deservedly won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player in 2022, but if the trophy were awarded for the multitude of roles played in a college career, Andersen would make a strong case. He started 11 games at quarterback for the Bobcats in 2018 and broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 21. In 2021, the only season in which he played strictly defense, Andersen earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors, with 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and two sacks.

He followed that with a stellar showing at both the Senior Bowl and combine. Given how often he played positions other than linebacker in college, Andersen remains rather rough around the edges, but the speed shown in workouts (4.07-second short shuttle and 6.77-second 3-cone, receiver-like numbers) is just as obvious on tape.

Andersen is a likely top-64 selection and a candidate to be the first player from this article drafted.

Five other off-ball linebackers to consider:

* Jack Cochrane, South Dakota, 6-3, 236, 4.61*

* Diego Fagot, Navy, 6-3, 235, 4.69*

* D’Marco Jackson, Appalachian State, 6-1, 233, 4.55

* Kyron Johnson, Kansas, 6-0, 231, 4.40

* Chad Muma, Wyoming, 6-3, 239, 4.63

CORNERBACK

Tariq Woolen, Texas-San Antonio

6-foot-4, 205 pounds, 4.26 40

It is appropriate that Woolen played for the Roadrunners, as the speedy birds might be the only thing on two legs that can run with him. His 4.26-second 40-yard dash not only led all participants this year but also was the fourth-fastest ever recorded. No one topped Woolen’s 42-inch vertical jump in Indianapolis, either.

Because scouts were expecting Woolen to star in workouts — he was prominently featured in Bruce Feldman’s annual "Freaks List" prior to the season — he isn’t likely to have leapt up draft boards based on workouts. In terms of draft stock, the former wide receiver enjoyed his greatest surge a month earlier at the Senior Bowl, where his historic size/speed combination translated into sticky coverage all week.

Having played the position only since the latter stages of the 2019 season, Woolen is undeniably raw and, notably, missed time the past two seasons due to arm injuries. Further, for all of his talent, Woolen left UTSA with just two interceptions and 11 pass breakups, generating Honorable Mention Conference USA honors in 2021. Still, the flashes are so bright that no one should be surprised if a team gambles on Woolen's upside as early as the first round.

Five other cornerbacks to consider:

* DaRon Bland, Fresno State, 6-0, 197, 4.46*

* Cobie Durant, South Carolina State, 5-10, 180, 4.38

* Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist, 6-0, 203, 4.45*

* Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State, 6-2, 199, 4.33

* Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State, 6-3, 195, 4.53

SAFETY

Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

6-foot-1, 203 pounds, 4.51 40*

Scouts love toolsy prospects like Woolen, but coaches will certainly appreciate the reliability and consistency Blankenship provided for the Blue Raiders the past five seasons — each of which ended with him earning all-conference honors.

Frankly, it is difficult to describe Blankenship’s career at MTSU without venturing into hyperbole. He left with not only the most tackles in school history (419) but also the most solo stops ever in Conference USA (265). He's also a proven ballhawk (nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his career, along with two blocked kicks) with a knack for making big plays at critical moments.

Despite the production and accolades, Blankenship was somehow left off the combine list. That travesty makes him the perfect safety to cap this year’s list of my favorite sleepers. As his numbers suggest, Blankenship is among the most instinctive and reliable open-field tacklers in this class.

Five other safeties to consider:

* Tycen Anderson, Toledo, 6-2, 209, 4.36

* D’Anthony Bell, West Florida, 6-1, 211, 4.50*

* Markquese Bell, Florida A&M, 6-2, 212, 4.41

* Percy Butler, Louisiana, 6-0, 194, 4.36

* Trenton Thompson, San Diego State, 6-1, 196, 4.58*

One of the most recognized names in the industry, Rob Rang has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others.

