National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Draft: Blazers take Clingan with No. 7 pick Updated Jun. 26, 2024 8:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NBA Draft is underway at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and all eyes are on the Atlanta Hawks, who own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.

Leading up to the draft, French basketball phenom Alexandre Sarr was the favorite to go No. 1 overall, but Zaccharie Risacher — another French countryman — emerged as the betting favorite in recent days.

FOX Sports basketball analyst John Fanta will provide instant analysis on the biggest names in the draft throughout the night. Stay tuned for updates:

Bronny James ’is not ready to be an NBA player’ | The Carton Show

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, F, JL Bourg

The 2024 EuroCup Rising Star award winner — an honor that’s also been previously given to Kristaps Porziņģis and Jonas Valančiūnas – averaged 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 39% from 3-point range this past season for JL Bourg. Risacher’s length is seen on the defensive end of the floor, where he disrupts passing lanes and has shown an ability to be a consistent shot blocker.

At one point this past season, he had a top-3 defensive rating differential in all of EuroCup. Where you fall on Risacher is based on what you make of his offensive toolbox. He started this past season strong from 3-point territory, shooting close to 50% from downtown in the first 34 games but then dropping to under 30% from deep in the final stretch of the season. He’s a good ball handler and willing passer, but not a particularly great attacker at the rim. That’s why the jump shot consistency is so key if he’s going to be worth it.

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr, C, Perth Wildcats

The 6-foot-11 big man with a wingspan over 7-foot-4 carries the most upside in this class, in my opinion, with the length and feel for the game defensively that would make him an invaluable asset on that end of the floor. He switches at a high level and can stay in front of speedy ball handlers and good shooters. The question: his offense. At just over 29% from 3-point territory and 61% on free throws, his scoring prowess needs work.

The positives: he handles the basketball like a wing in transition and has shown great passing ability, making him a connective big in a pick-and-roll offense. If a team can mold what his scoring presence looks like, he could carve out a really unique road in the NBA because of his length and athleticism.

3. Houston Rockets: Reed Sheppard , G, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard is one of the best pure shooters that I’ve seen at the top of a draft in recent memory. The 19-year-old Sheppard was electrifying in his one season in Lexington, averaging 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 54% from the floor and 52% from 3-point range. Sheppard has the ability to get hot, quickly serve as a playmaker in an offense and be a solid enough defender with great feel for the game that lends itself to him carving out a nice role in the league.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle , G, UConn

While the shooting piece for Stephon Castle still needs to evolve, the one-and-done national champion out of UConn is a 6-foot-6 physical guard who plays with a bulldog mentality on both ends, serving as a special NBA-ready defender for a 19-year-old. Dan Hurley was confident enough in his freshman to assign him to the other team’s primary scoring option, and Castle handled that with ease and an unlimited motor.

On offense, he can finish through contact with his size and great strength, and he recognizes defenses by making the right pass more times than not. He may not be a great scorer, but could become a better one by being alongside a player as extraordinary as Wembanyama. Because Castle isn’t a liability on defense and does possess maturity beyond his years with a real willingness to work, there's a lot to like about what he can be at the next level.

5. Detroit Pistons: Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

Holland was Ignite's top player this past year, averaging 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. At 18 years old, the 6-foot-7 wing presents a lot of upside because he plays with an endless motor, is a willing defender and can attack the rim at a high level. The issue: he's very inconsistent as a shooter. That area of his game needs some time in the lab. After missing the end of the G League season due to a thumb injury, Holland's draft stock carries a high amount of variance.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet Basket

The 18-year-old Salaun is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound wing is a really athletic, long defender who is aware beyond his years on that end of the floor. He possesses athletic finishing ability and runs the floor well, but what Utah will be trying to do with Salaun is to get him settled down more offensively into a steadier shooter and a better decision-maker off the dribble. He did average 14 points, six rebounds and two steals per 36 minutes in his first year of professional basketball, so there’s reason to believe in his potential, but there’s just so much to his game that is still raw.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan , C, UConn

The 7-foot-2 tower is a menace defensively, using his 7-foot-7 wingspan to cover ground and block shots while also being really mobile for a man at his size. He added a lot of different post moves to his arsenal as a sophomore, leading UConn to a 37-3 record and another national title, showing great touch and awareness around the rim to make the right play.

While the 3-point shot still needs work, he’s got a relentless work ethic and has shown some growth in his perimeter game in the pre-draft process. While his feet are worth monitoring for a player at his size, he came off a foot injury and flourished this past season, averaging 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Clingan is a passionate individual who will instantly help an organization’s culture.

8. San Antonio Spurs

Mock draft pick: Dalton Knecht , G, Tennessee

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Mock draft pick: Devin Carter , G, Providence

10. Utah Jazz

Mock draft pick:

11. Chicago Bulls

Mock draft pick: Rob Dillingham , G, Kentucky

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Mock draft pick: Nikola Topić, G, Mega MIS

13. Sacramento Kings

Mock draft pick: Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

14. Portland Trail Blazers

Mock draft pick: Jared McCain , G, Duke

15. Miami Heat

Mock draft pick: Ron Holland, SF, G League Ignite

16. Philadelphia 76ers

Mock draft pick: Tristan Da Silva , F, Colorado

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Mock draft pick: Ja'Kobe Walter , G, Baylor

18. Orlando Magic

Mock draft pick: Kel'el Ware , C, Indiana

19. Toronto Raptors

Mock draft pick: Zach Edey , C, Purdue

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

Mock draft pick: Kyshawn George , G, Miami

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Mock draft pick: Yves Missi , C, Baylor

22. Phoenix Suns

Mock draft pick: Tyler Kolek , G, Marquette

23. Milwaukee Bucks

Mock draft pick: Terrence Shannon Jr. , G, Illinois

24. New York Knicks

Mock draft pick: Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns Taipans

25. New York Knicks

Mock draft pick: Baylor Scheierman , F, Creighton

26. Washington Wizards

Mock draft pick: Isaiah Collier , G, USC

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Mock draft pick: Ryan Dunn , F, Virginia

28. Denver Nuggets

Mock draft pick: DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton

29. Utah Jazz

Mock draft pick: Johnny Furphy , SF/SF, Kansas

30. Boston Celtics

Mock draft pick: Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share