2025-26 NBA Awards Odds: Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, More

In addition to the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, there is a most valuable coach, most valuable bench player and beyond — those awards just go by a different name.

Let's check out the odds for Coach of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player and Clutch Player of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 8.

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Coach of the Year

JB Bickerstaff (Pistons): -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

Joe Mazzulla (Celtics): +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Mitch Johnson (Spurs): +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

What to know: The last time the Pistons finished the regular season with the best record in the East was back in 2006-07. Now, despite star guard Cade Cunningham missing 18 games and counting, Detroit will be the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will finish with the third-best record in the NBA behind JB Bickerstaff.

Most Improved Player

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Hawks): -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Jalen Duren (Pistons): +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Deni Avdija (Blazers): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jalen Johnson (Hawks): +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

What to know: Now on his fourth team, in his seventh professional season, NAW is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and minutes per game. His 20.8 PPG is well above his previous career-high of 12.8 PPG back in 2021-22.

Sixth Man of the Year

Keldon Johnson (Spurs): -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Heat): +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

What to know: Johnson has spent all seven of his pro seasons with the Spurs, and his 13 points per game are nowhere near his career-high of 22 PPG back in 2022-23. However, the Spurs have the second-best record in the NBA, and he's shooting 52% from the field and 37% from 3, in only 23.3 minutes per night. He also hasn't missed a single game so far this season.

Clutch Player of the Year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder): -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Jamal Murray (Nuggets): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

What to know: This one is a slam dunk. SGA is averaging a league-leading 6.5 points in the clutch, and his Thunder are 20-7 in games decided in the clutch, which is the final five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime with a score differential of five points or fewer.