Major League Baseball Orioles' Kyle Brandish, John Means to start 2024 MLB season on IL Published Feb. 15, 2024 1:23 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles general manager Mile Elias announced Thursday that right-hander Kyle Brandish will begin the season on the injured list due to a sprained UCL in his pitching elbow.

Elias also revealed that Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, is dealing with an oblique injury and that left-hander John Means is a month behind the rest of Baltimore's starting rotation and will likely not be ready for Opening Day. Means pitched in just four games last season, as part of his recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2022.

Elias explained that "everything is pointing in the right direction" for Brandish, per ESPN, and that he expects the 27-year-old to pitch for the Orioles in 2024. However, he did not give a specific timeline for a possible return. The right-hander received a platelet-rich plasma ejection in his elbow and will begin a throwing program Friday.

When speaking about Henderson's status, Elias explained the star infielder will likely miss two to three weeks but is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's timeline for Means' return was not as promising. An elbow injury that forced the left-hander to miss last year's American League Division Series also delayed his offseason pitching program. As a result, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde expects Means to start the season on the IL alongside Brandish.

Baltimore's top catching prospect, Samuel Basallo, was also announced to have a stress fracture in his right elbow and won't start throwing until April, according to Elias. The Orioles plan to use Basallo as a designated hitter during spring training, but he will not return to catching until April at the earliest.

Brandish experienced a breakout campaign during the 2023 season, as he went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA over 30 starts. The right-hander was expected to be a key piece in a Baltimore starting rotation that acquired Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes earlier this month from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Without Brandish or Means, the Orioles' starting rotation has two openings behind Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer. Tyler Wells and Cole Irvin both have starting experience, and Elias also stated the Orioles would be open to adding another pitcher to their rotation before the start of the season.

